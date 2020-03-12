Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus

-
Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus11:11 a.m.
Hopes of bipartisan coronavirus legislation dim as Kevin McCarthy slams Democrats' bill10:54 a.m.
U.S. Capitol to close to the public until April over coronavirus concerns10:42 a.m.
Lawmakers 'confused' and 'disappointed' after coronavirus briefing10:09 a.m.
Markets plunge 7 percent, triggering second trade pause this week9:52 a.m.
European Union slams Trump's travel ban 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'9:11 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bernie Sanders preview the future of Bernie vs. Biden8:50 a.m.
California says gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled8:07 a.m.
