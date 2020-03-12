Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks' son has provided an update after the actor announced he tested positive for coronavirus, saying it's nothing to be "too worried about."

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on Wednesday said they had tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus while he was in Australia shooting a movie, saying they "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

On Instagram, Hanks' son Chet said his parents are doing "fine" and "not even that sick."

"They're not worried about it," he said. "They're not tripping. But they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. ... I think it's all going to be alright."