same
Republicans fear Trump being quarantined with 'nothing to watch but the news'

10:10 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Coronavirus has left us without any sports to stave off a quarantine, and everyone is suffering. Even President Trump.

Trump, once reportedly convinced that the COVID-19 outbreak wasn't a big deal, has since undoubtedly been exposed to people who've tested positive for the virus. But he still hasn't officially quarantined himself, and some Republicans are worried about what'll happen to Trump's Twitter timeline if he does, they tell Vanity Fair.

From the beginning, Trump has been pretty unconcerned about the new coronavirus, largely because his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner advised him to "treat the emergency as a P.R. problem" rather than "take aggressive action" like the White House's top coronavirus adviser recommended, Vanity Fair writes. Trump has since reportedly realized his mistake, with one former White House official saying "I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discuss how pissed Trump is at Jared."

Kushner may be helping Trump handle the COVID-19 crisis in the best way he knows how: by finding someone to blame, Vanity Fair reports. Without a "boogeyman he can attack," as one former White House official characterized it, several ex-West Wingers believe a rumored national lockdown may become a reality. And the thing Republicans reportedly fear most if that happens? Trump's Twitter. "What's he going to do, watch reruns of the Masters from 2017? He's just going to watch TV and tweet and it's going to get worse,” the former official said.

A White House spokesperson characterized Vanity Fair's reporting as "another false story focused on rumors about palace intrigue." Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and the economy
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they've had their hours reduced or been let go because of coronavirus

10:39 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic already sounds like it's wreaking havoc on people's worklife, a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist College shows.

When asked in the survey if they, or someone in their household, had seen their work hours reduced or been let go because of the coronavirus, 18 percent said that was indeed the case. And for people with a household income of less than $50,000 per year, the number jumped up to 25 percent.

The rate also appears to be higher among college graduates, people under 45, women, and for those who live in small cities or suburban areas.

The poll also reveals that only 56 percent of Americans — and 40 percent of Republicans — consider the pandemic a "real threat," which is actually 10 percent lower than last month, even as it spreads across a greater and greater swath of the country.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll was conducted across March 13 and 14 over the phone and includes response from 835 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell

phew
Tom Hanks has been released from the hospital

10:26 a.m.
Tom Hanks.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

How about a bit of good news? Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus last week.

The couple, both 63, were in Australia when they started getting body aches and low fevers; Hanks was set to film a movie about Elvis Presley in the country, although production has since been suspended. Hanks and Wilson are "still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief," their son, Chet Hanks, said.

Tom Hanks, ever a gem, posted a photograph of a stuffed kangaroo to express his gratitude to hospital staff over the weekend: "Thanks to the Helpers," he wrote. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other." Jeva Lange

the next phase
Trump administration to ask Congress for $850 billion in coronavirus stimulus package

10:19 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is reportedly asking Congress for $850 billion in an economic stimulus package amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, aiming for it to be passed this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to outline the proposed package, which will "provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners," in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. This next phase of the coronavirus response comes after the House of Representatives on Monday passed its revised emergency bill that will be considered by the Senate and includes a provision expanding paid sick leave.

About $50 billion of the $850 billion the administration is seeking, The Washington Post reports, is expected to be directed toward the airline industry. The administration is reportedly looking for the stimulus package to be passed this week. Additionally, The New York Times reports that a "centerpiece of the proposal is the payroll tax cut that President Trump has been calling for."

But Politico notes that the payroll tax cut "faces uncertain prospects in Congress." In fact, a day after some in Congress including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) proposed sending every American adult $1,000 in response to the pandemic, Politico's Jake Sherman tweeted Tuesday, "I cannot believe I am writing this, but here it is: My reporting would indicate there's probably more bipartisan energy behind cutting $1,000 checks to people than enacting a payroll tax cut." Brendan Morrow

get it done
Senators are worried Congress will shut down over coronavirus

9:47 a.m.
Marco Rubio.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senators feel like they're in a race against time, Politico reports.

Lawmakers from both parties are reportedly discussing the third phase of a coronavirus stimulus package before they've wrapped up phase two. The reason is pretty simple — they don't want to leave anything on the table as the chances increase that they won't be able to reconvene in Washington, D.C., for some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said they could make the transition as early as this week. "I don't think we can assume that we can keep reconvening the Senate every week like we did this week," Rubio said. "I don't think we can make that assumption. With what might happen to airlines or travel schedules, with individual members having to go into quarantine or being exposed — I don't think we can operate as if we can just bring the Senate and House back whenever we want." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

End of an Era
Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots

9:34 a.m.
Tom Brady.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady is out.

After officially becoming a free agent and capitalizing on his uncertain future, the longtime New England Patriots quarterback announced Tuesday he wasn't headed back to Massachusetts. While he's thankful for "the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life," Brady seemed to make it clear in a statement that his "football journey will take place elsewhere" from now on.

Brady's statement seemed deliberately vague, and doesn't confirm whether he's leaving football entirely. But it does paint "Pats Nation" in a very retrospective light, and thanks them for "a lifetime full of fun memories."

This is undoubtedly good news for the rest of the league, especially if it turns into a retirement announcement. Catch the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East next season — if there is one. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Macron says French must stay at home for 15 days amid coronavirus pandemic: 'We are at war'

9:09 a.m.
Emmanuel Macron
Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron is ordering citizens to stay at home for at least 15 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, declaring the country to be "at war."

In an address on Monday, Macron said that beginning at noon on Tuesday, French citizens must remain in their homes except for essential activities, including shopping for groceries, The New York Times reports.

"We are at war," he said. "The enemy is invisible and it requires our general mobilization."

During this time, Macron said people should only make necessary trips outside in a "disciplined fashion" while keeping their distance from others, per The Hill.

"We must all limit the number of people with who we're in contact with every single day," Macron said. "Scientists say so, that's the absolute priority."

Those who do not adhere to the new restrictions will face a fine of up to 135 euros, Al Jazeera reports. France had previously closed non-essential businesses, but The New York Times reported that "Parisians took the French government's partial lockdown measures in stride on Sunday, half shrugging off the coronavirus threat and only limiting their normal weekend's activities."

And on Monday, French health official Jerome Salomon warned that "a lot of people have not understood that they need to stay at home, and this low level at which people have adhered means that we are not succeeding in curbing the outbreak of the epidemic." Brendan Morrow

the word
Colbert delivers monologue from his bathtub amid Late Show coronavirus hiatus

8:03 a.m.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces late night shows to suspend production, Stephen Colbert is getting creative.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced last week it would go on hiatus amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus after previously taping without an audience, so CBS ran an old episode on Monday night. But Colbert opened the rerun with a brand new monologue ... from his bathtub.

After explaining that he and his staff are all working from home, Colbert urged viewers in this "very special social distancing edition of The Late Show" to do the same to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. He went on to cover President Trump's Monday press conference on the crisis, joking that it was far from comforting and that when all of this is over, "we will all celebrate the inauguration of anyone else."

Colbert in the monologue also ripped into Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) for suggesting on Fox News it's a "great time" to go to restaurants and pubs, cracking, "Nothing gets people to avoid going somewhere like knowing they might run into Devin Nunes." And he took down New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as well for setting a "bad example" by going to the YMCA on Monday in the middle of the pandemic just hours before gyms were set to close across the state.

"Come on Mr. Mayor," Colbert said. "Don't you know that during an epidemic, it's fun to stay at your h-o-m-e because if you don't we'll be d-e-a-d?"

Colbert concluded by again encouraging viewers to stay home amid the crisis, noting that by simply sitting on the couch watching TV, they can "save the world." Brendan Morrow

