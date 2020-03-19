See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts improvise their shows from home with jokes about coronavirus, toilet paper, and Trump

6:47 a.m.

Like everyone else affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, late-nights hosts are improvising their furloughed shows and trying to do their part to keep up morale. Coronavirus "is a crisis that we have to face together — by staying as far apart as possible," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said from his porch in South Carolina, delivering his "low-res" monologue via an "iPad on top of a plant stand." With coronavirus dominating the news, he said, Joe Biden's big, likely fatal victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries are like "two old men playing Monopoly while their house burns down."

"Remember when we used to think we'd never get to all the shows on Netflix?" Jimmy Kimmel asked in his from-home "minilogue." President Trump "has a catchy little nickname for the coronavirus — he now calls it the 'Chinese Virus' every chance he gets," mostly "to deflect blame away from him. It's like when he started calling Eric and Don Jr. the 'Ivana kids.'"

"Trump is the only person who could hold a press conference about a pandemic and then turn it into a fight about racism," Trevor Noah said on his Daily Social Distancing Show. He said he kind of feels "bad for Trump" over the U.S.-Canada border being closed, "because he's finally getting the border shutdown he always wanted, it's just happening with the wrong country." Noah also called Roy Wood Jr., who said he planned to join the NBA to get a coronavirus test, then ran off to stop his 3-year-old son from eating the toilet paper.

Conan O'Brien offered a helpful "life hack" about the "many things around the house you can use instead of toilet paper."

CVS has "what you need, and every receipt a week's worth of toilet paper," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon agreed, his wife operating the camera at their cabin and his daughters showcasing the trials facing a lot of Americans now working from home. Additionally, he said, "we've all gotten to be like, 'Wow, Dave from HR has a pretty ugly house.'"

"If there's one takeaway from the videos the other late-night hosts put out, it's that they have incredible homes," said Full Frontal's Samantha Bee. The first of her "daily tips for how to survive and thrive while also social distancing" involved chopping wood while using NSFW expletives. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
The EU's top Brexit negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

7:15 a.m.

Michel Barnier, the European Union's top negotiator for the bloc's post-Brexit relationship with Britain, announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Taken as a whole, the EU has the world's largest number of COVID-19 deaths, due largely to Italy's brutal outbreak. On Thursday, Italy by itself is expected to surpass China's 3,130 recorded coronavirus deaths. Peter Weber

coronavirus response
Trump clarifies he's not using emergency powers to ramp up coronavirus supplies just yet

3:37 a.m.
Trump talks coronavirus
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced Wednesday that he had signed an executive order claiming emergency powers under the 1950 Defense Production Act, allowing him to order U.S. manufacturers to increase production of dwindling medical supplies like masks and respirators, and had dispatched two Navy hospital ships to New York City and somewhere on the West Coast to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump clarified in a Wednesday night tweet that while he signed the executive order activating the Defense Production Act, he only did so "should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future," and "hopefully there will be no need." Defense Secretary Mark Esper also told CNN that the two ships — the USS Comfort and USS Mercy — won't deploy for at least 10 days. The Comfort, headed to New York, is undergoing maintenance in Virginia for "a couple weeks," he added, and neither ship will treat coronavirus patients.

"Again they're geared toward trauma, and what we can do is to create space in local hospitals by peeling off their trauma patients putting them through our field hospitals," Esper told CNN. Each ship has about 1,000 beds, and Esper also offered more than 1,000 beds in military field hospitals that will also not take coronavirus patients. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday his state will need an additional 50,000 beds to handle the coronavirus outbreak. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Nearly half of U.S. coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, CDC reports

2:34 a.m.
Young man in Florida dressed for coronavirus
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Older Americans are still at greater risk of death from the new COVID-19 coronavirus, but 38 percent of the U.S. patients known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 were between age 20 and 54, and nearly half of those admitted to the intensive care unit were adults under 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The report looked at 508 of the first 2,449 coronavirus patients in the U.S. The high rate of hospitalization for younger adults matches the statistics reported from France and Italy.

The report showed that adults of all ages are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus — of the 2,449 patients examined, 6 percent were 85 and older, 25 percent were 65 to 84, 29 percent were 20 to 44, and 5 percent were 19 and younger, the CDC said. People 20 to 44 — the millennial generation — accounted for 20 percent of those hospitalized and 12 percent of ICU patients.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Columbia University epidemiologist Stephen S. Morse tells The New York Times. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy." And it's not just the health of younger people that has experts worried, adds Dr. Christopher Carlsten, the head of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia. "If that many younger people are being hospitalized, that means that there are a lot of young people in the community that are walking around with the infection," putting older and sicker people at risk. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Student asks teacher to give his bonus test points to classmate with lowest score

1:42 a.m.
An A+ written in red ink.
iStock

This was a request that Winston Lee had never heard before in his 12 years of teaching.

Lee is a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Last month, scrawled on the bottom of a test about World War II, was a note from one of his top students asking, "If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?"

  The student had earned five bonus points by participating in an exam review. He received a 94 percent on the test, and instead of bumping him up to an A+, Lee gave those points to a classmate who needed them to pass. Not all students are "great test takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying," Lee told Good Morning America. "I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing."

The student who asked to have his points donated had no idea who would end up benefiting from his good deed — all that mattered to him was that he helped someone. "He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom," Lee said. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus response
COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.

1:25 a.m.
South Korea tests of COVID-19
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. and South Korea both confirmed their first cases of new coronavirus on Jan. 21. South Korea's epidemic seems to have already peaked, while the U.S. is girding for public health, financial, and social crises. The key to South Korea's relative success is testing, and South Korea's aggressive testing regime — "South Korea as of Tuesday was testing up to 20,000 patients a day, more than half the total of U.S. patients who have been tested since the outbreak began," The Wall Street Journal notes — was not an accident.

On Jan. 27, with four confirmed cases in the country, "South Korean health officials summoned representatives from more than 20 medical companies from their lunar New Year celebrations to a conference room tucked inside Seoul's busy train station," where a top infectious disease official "delivered an urgent message: South Korea needed an effective test immediately to detect the novel coronavirus," Reuters reports. "He promised the companies swift regulatory approval." A week later, South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved one company's diagnostic test and gave the green light to another company's test on Feb. 12.

South Korea has tested more than 290,000 people; the U.S., with about 321 million more people, has tested just 71,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. "South Korea took a risk, releasing briskly vetted tests, then circling back later to spot check their effectiveness," Reuters reports. "With many more tests in hand, health officials were well armed to attack a fast-moving virus and aggressively track down people who may have been exposed. This testing-backed offensive helped South Korea reduce the number of new cases over a matter of weeks, serving as a model for other countries grappling with the pandemic."

In the U.S., the CDC had the only tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration until the FDA loosened its criteria on Feb. 29, and the CDC's first test was faulty. The FDA is now considering approving the South Korean tests as the U.S. struggles to meet demand.

South Korea's response is a testament to leadership and foresight, but it was hard-won. South Korea was hit badly by MERS in 2015 — 186 cases, more than anywhere outside the Middle East — and the government was criticized for its slow, secretive response. "We can’t ever forget the incident," Lee Sang-won at South Korea's CDC told Reuters. "It is engraved in our mind." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Brother keeps his teenage promise to bring a llama to his sister's wedding

1:09 a.m.

Mendl Weinstock's plus-one at his sister's wedding wasn't your typical date.

Five years ago, when Mendl and his sister, Riva Weinstock, were on a family road trip, Riva was "talking about her wedding as if she was planning on having it the next day," Mendl told Today. "At the time, she was 17 and not even dating anyone, so this was naturally annoying me, having to hear about it for five hours."

Wanting to push her buttons, Mendl told her the only way he would attend her future wedding was if he brought a llama with him. An irritated Riva told him to go ahead, and "ever since that day and those words, I have vowed that when she got married I would bring a llama to the wedding," Mendl said.

As soon as Riva announced her engagement last October, Mendl set out to find a llama. He told his sister the plan, and she "had to realize that this was for real," Riva told Today. Mendl arrived on the big day this winter with a llama named Shocky, and he even had a friend make the llama a custom tuxedo and yarmulke. Riva was amused but said Shocky had to stay outside. He was a hit, greeting guests who stopped to take photos with the sharply dressed llama. Riva is already dreaming up ways to show up her little brother when he ties the knot. "I will absolutely be exacting my revenge," she said. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Dallas cafe hires foster youth after they age out of the system

12:29 a.m.

Ciara Morton found a family at the La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas.

Morton became a foster kid after suffering abuse at home. When she turned 18 and aged out of Texas' foster care system, she didn't have anywhere to go, but found hope at La La Land. "We're not in the business of coffee — we're definitely in the business of kindness," owner Francois Reihani told CBS News.

Reihani founded La La Land after learning about the struggles that former foster kids go through; in 2019, more than 1,200 Texas youth aged out of the system, and many became homeless. "Imagine being 18 and literally having no one and going out and being alone," Reihani said. He explained that he believes "we have a duty to our society to help the ones who are in need," and opened the cafe with the goal of hiring former foster kids and teaching them skills to help them now and in the future.

So far, Reihani has hired nine former foster youth. Morton said La La Land provides a "support system," and she's thrilled to finally have people rooting for her. "That gives me ambition," Morton told CBS News. "It lets me work at my goals and believe in myself. That is my favorite part." Catherine Garcia

