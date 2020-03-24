See More Speed Reads
Sacrificing Grandma to revive the economy is a tragic 'misreading' of America's options, MSNBC's Chris Hayes argues

8:15 a.m.

The U.S. is rapidly progressing toward having the worst active COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the world, and "in order to forestall serious doom and death, we've had to shut down enormous parts of the economy, which has obviously caused massive human misery and economic dislocation," Chris Hayes said on MSNBC Monday night. And a week into that shutdown, President Trump "is now listening to voices on the right that say 'Really? What's a million seniors when you're thinking about the whole economy?' That's slightly caricatured, but only slightly."

But the "growing chorus on the right saying the benefit of keeping people alive is not worth the cost to the economy" is badly "misreading what the choices are right now," Hayes said. "There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and infects 50 percent of the population and kills a percentage point — at the low end — of those infected and also melts down the hospitals. What kind of economy do you think you're going to have under those conditions?"

Trump's idea that American can return to normal in 15 days "is a disastrous way to look at it," New York Times reporter Donald McNeil told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. Besides, America already has critical COVID-19 patients as young as 12, he said, so "this notion that it's only going to kill Grandma, as if that were okay, has got to stop."

Given the potentially "catastrophic" economic toll, "it is entirely appropriate that a president calculate the costs and benefits of continuing to pursue extreme measures as sheltering in place," Daniel Drezner argues in The Washington Post. But because "this president is incapable of such calculation," the "crassest argument will be necessary to persuade Trump not to do what he is thinking of doing. Lifting emergency procedures will hurt Trump's voters more than anyone else, because they are more likely to listen to him and follow his lead. This means they are more likely to get infected and die before they can cast their ballots in November. That is a coldhearted thing to say. It also might be the only thing that stops Trump from killing more than half a million Americans." Peter Weber

see you next year
Olympics officially postponed until 2021

9:24 a.m.
Olympics
Charly Triballeau / Getty Images

The 2020 Summer Olympics will no longer take place in 2020.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Tuesday that due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he proposed a one-year delay for the Tokyo Olympics and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed, The New York Times reports.

This move looked increasingly likely, especially after earlier this week, Canada and Australia both announced they would not send athletes to the Olympics if they were still held in Tokyo beginning this July amid the global pandemic, and Abe said a postponement might be "unavoidable." International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said Monday a postponement had, in fact, been decided.

A joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said Tuesday that Abe and the IOC have agreed the Olympics "must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

The Times writes this change "will wreak havoc with sports schedules but should bring great relief to the athletes," while CNN notes the unprecedented nature of the delay, as while the Olympics have previously been canceled during world wars, they've "never been rescheduled in peacetime." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
China is set to lift its lockdown on Wuhan in 2 weeks

8:22 a.m.
Wuhan, China
Getty Images

China will soon lift its lockdown on Wuhan, where the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began, and public transportation in the city is set to resume.

The strict Wuhan lockdown that was imposed in January will be lifted on April 8, CNN reports. At that point, people who are healthy and have been given a green QR code on their phones indicating as much will be allowed to travel out of or into the city. "Residents apart from those returning to work are still not allowed to leave their residential compounds" in Wuhan at the moment, CNN notes.

Travel restrictions throughout the Hubei province outside of its capital of Wuhan are set to be lifted for people with the green QR codes beginning this week as well, authorities announced.

This change comes as The Associated Press writes "officials have now largely turned their attention to the threat of the virus returning from abroad" amid a drop in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases being reported in Hubei. "Even as Hubei's numbers have dwindled to single digits, China is facing another concern as imported cases continue to add to the country’s tally of infections," Bloomberg reports.

The New York Times notes, though, that China's officials only count patients with symptoms in its tally, which "raises questions about how many people with the virus are circulating freely." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late-night DIY shows kick off Week 2 of lockdown with coronavirus news, child care woes, Trump critiques

6:17 a.m.

Like about a third of America, the hosts of late-night comedy shows are locked in their homes to help flatten the coronavirus curve. On Monday night, they started their second week of experimental television from their living rooms.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah started with a look at "the coronavirus world tour," including Italian mayors berating shelter-in-place scofflaws, Spanish police serenading compliant citizens, and Japan postponing the 2020 Olympics. He also recapped President Trump's hands-off approach to the outbreak and criticized a proposed $500 billion slush fund giving Trump the power to "choose which businesses he wants to survive and which businesses he wants to end up like his businesses." Meanwhile, he said, "many parents across the nation are facing a struggle right now, and that struggle is being stuck at home with their kids." To illustrate, he spoke with correspondent Desi Lydic.

"It's Week 2 of self-quarantine, and we're all feeling cooped up," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon said from his house in the Hamptons, his wife and kids pitching in. "Today, my Amazon Alexa asked me to give it some space." He also video-chatted with Noah about life under quarantine.

"Why is it that when there's no quarantine, we all stay at home starting at our screens but now that we're on lockdown, people are like, 'Let's get out and have a picnic'?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Donald Trump spent his weekend bragging about the imagined success he's had fighting what he still insists on calling the 'Chinese virus,' even though the result of that is an army of imbeciles blaming people of Chinese descent for the virus," he said. And even when he tried to clean that up, "he somehow manages to be racist while telling other people not to be racist."

Late Night's Seth Meyers, taping in his hallway, ran through how Trump's "negligence" helped lead to 100 million Americans being under stay-home orders, suggested Trump mocked Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) self-quarantine "to remind us that he is an awful person," and marveled at Trump's revealing complaint about media coverage: "How do you have time to watch six networks and read two newspapers? I've been home with two kids for a week, and the only thing I've read is the back of a box of Clorox wipes and the only thing I've watched is my wife roll her eyes at me for not knowing how to make oatmeal."

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert tried to remember how to change a bike tire. Watch below. Peter Weber

Don't Play Doctor
People are dying after self-medicating with unproven COVID-19 drug promoted by Trump

2:44 a.m.

President Trump has touted the decades-old anti-malaria drug chloroquine and its less-toxic cousin hydroxychloroquine as promising treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus in press briefings and on Twitter, despite warnings from top federal health officials that the drugs aren't approved to fight COVID-19 and could have harmful side effects. The publicity has led to a run on the drugs, leaving people who use it to treat lupus and arthritis unable to fill their prescriptions. There have also been deaths.

Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine after Trump's remarks and its Center for Disease Control pleaded with Nigerians on Friday to not self-medicate with a drug that "will cause harm and can lead to death." Closer to home, a man in Arizona died and his wife is in the hospital after they ingested a version of chloroquine phosphate meant to clean fish tanks, the woman and Banner Health said Monday. The wife told NBC News that she and her husband got the idea to self-medicate after watching Trump's news conference.

"We were afraid of getting sick," she said. They knew chloroquine wasn't FDA-approved for coronavirus, but "Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." Asked if she had a message for the public, the woman said: "Oh my God. Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don't believe anything that the president says. ... Be careful and call your doctor."

The fish tank version and the anti-malaria drug have "the same chemical structure," Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director, told KTAR News, but using the anti-algae additive to treat coronavirus "is absolutely wrong and unfortunately potentially dangerous." Still, sales of the aquarium version have jumped in the past week, one study found.

Politicians shouldn't be pushing chloroquine or any other drugs not approved to treat COVID-19, University of Toronto clinical epidemiologist Peter Jüni told BuzzFeed News. "You can't imagine how wrong this is, it gives me goosebumps, it is so wrong. ... If you just have millions of people taking a drug with known toxicities, haphazardly, we are going to see major safety problems." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Family surprises grandmother with a safe way to celebrate her 95th birthday in quarantine

1:38 a.m.

There was no way Katie Byrne's family was going to let her celebrate her 95th birthday alone.

A big party had been planned to mark the occasion, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Byrne — who has seven sons, 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren — is self-quarantining in her Syracuse, New York, home, and her family found a way for them to all carefully spend part of her big day together.

On March 18, Byrne received a surprise visit from 18 of her relatives, who gathered a safe distance apart on her front lawn. They sang "Happy Birthday" and held up signs and balloons. "We were just giving her well wishes, letting her know we were thinking about her," granddaughter Sara Byrne told Good Morning America. She recorded the surprise, and the video shows her grandmother beaming and waving at her family from the front porch. Catherine Garcia

only a matter of time
Trump aides say he's starting to lose his patience with Dr. Anthony Fauci

12:33 a.m.
Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and senior White House advisers are starting to lose patience with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as he continues to publicly correct Trump when he makes false statements about the coronavirus, The New York Times reports.

Fauci has been a familiar face at coronavirus briefings. In recent days, Fauci and Trump have disagreed on how long it will take for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready for use and whether an anti-malaria drug could help certain coronavirus patients. Over the weekend, Fauci told Science magazine that even when they aren't on the same page, if it's a "substantive issue," Trump "does listen to what I say." He also admitted that when Trump says something that's not true, "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down. Okay, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time."

Multiple people close to Trump told the Times' Maggie Haberman that they consider such remarks as digs against Trump, and they don't know how Fauci has enough time to even sit down for an interview. Although he may be getting under Trump's skin, the president is aware that a vast majority of the public trusts Fauci, and the benefits of having him in his orbit outweigh the negatives, the Times reports.

Fauci was absent at Monday evening's coronavirus briefing, and when asked about his whereabouts, Trump responded, "He's a good man." Catherine Garcia

Foxes v. henhouses
Trump, whose hotel business is losing millions, says 'I'll be the oversight' of $500 billion coronavirus 'slush fund'

12:19 a.m.

One of the big sticking points in a $1.8 trillion coronavirus bailout package Senate Republicans are trying to pass is a $500 billion fund for hard-hit businesses and state and local governments. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would decide the recipients of $425 billion of that money, and the legislation contains no new oversight provisions for how it's doled out, leading Democrats to warn that Mnuchin could use this "slush fund" to bail out politically connected corporations, GOP donors, and even President Trump's private business.

When asked about those concerns during a press conference Monday evening, Trump said: "I'll be the oversight, I'll be the oversight. We're gonna make good deals."

Democrats were not mollified. Trump declined to answer Sunday when asked if his hotel and hospitality businesses would seek some of the prospective bailout money. "Everything's changing, just so you understand, it's all changing," he said. "But I have no idea." While Trump is president, his sons Don Jr. and Eric are running the family business, and like the hotel industry as a whole, the family business is getting hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's business owns 11 hotels around the world, and "six of its top seven revenue-producing clubs and hotels" have been shuttered because of restrictions meant to halt the spread of COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. Those hotel and clubs — in Las Vegas, southern Florida, New Jersey, Ireland, and Scotland — bring in about $174 million a year in revenue, or $478,000 a day, according to Trump's most recent financial disclosures, the Post reports.

Bailout funds aside, Trump has a conflict because following the advice of scientists and public health experts to restrict travel hurts his private business, while "lifting the guidelines will translate into a horrifying number of American deaths," Axios notes. On Monday, Trump suggested he will err on the side of short-term economic considerations, saying the U.S. will "soon be open for business, very soon." Peter Weber

