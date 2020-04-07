White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly out after 9 months and 0 press briefings

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN. Grisham will reportedly return to the East Wing where she'll become the chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

Grisham's departure comes as former Rep. Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as President Trump's chief of staff and "shakes up" the White House communications team, CNN says. Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany is reportedly under consideration to replace Grisham, and several other administration staffers could reportedly be headed to the West Wing's communications team in the near future.

Grisham was Melania Trump's deputy chief of staff before she joined the West Wing in July 2019. In her nine months on the job, Grisham never once held a press briefing like the ones that used to be daily in previous administrations. Grisham's predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started out holding regular press briefings, but they soon faded to become a rarity.

Axios reported Friday that Meadows was considering McEnany or Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah to replace Grisham, but Grisham brushed it off. "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press," she said. Kathryn Krawczyk