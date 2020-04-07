See More Speed Reads
we hardly heard ye
Edit

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly out after 9 months and 0 press briefings

10:10 a.m.
Stephanie Grisham.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN. Grisham will reportedly return to the East Wing where she'll become the chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

Grisham's departure comes as former Rep. Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as President Trump's chief of staff and "shakes up" the White House communications team, CNN says. Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany is reportedly under consideration to replace Grisham, and several other administration staffers could reportedly be headed to the West Wing's communications team in the near future.

Grisham was Melania Trump's deputy chief of staff before she joined the West Wing in July 2019. In her nine months on the job, Grisham never once held a press briefing like the ones that used to be daily in previous administrations. Grisham's predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started out holding regular press briefings, but they soon faded to become a rarity.

Axios reported Friday that Meadows was considering McEnany or Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah to replace Grisham, but Grisham brushed it off. "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press," she said. Kathryn Krawczyk

devastating
Edit

Coronavirus is disproportionately killing black Americans

10:37 a.m.
Black Americans coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite disjointed celebrity claims of COVID-19 being a "great equalizer," statistics from from across the U.S. show that's far from the truth. Coronavirus case numbers and death tolls have revealed the virus is disproportionately affecting black Americans in many parts of the country — though statistics from some of the hardest hit areas haven't been revealed yet, The New York Times reports.

Black Americans make up just about a third of Louisiana's population. But according to numbers released Monday by the state government, more than 70 percent of those who've died of COVID-19 were black. Chicago is less than a third black, but 72 percent of those who've died of the new coronavirus were black. And while the county around Milwaukee is about 27 percent black, around twice as many black residents tested positive for COVID-19 as white residents.

There's not enough data to fully explain the overwhelmingly disproportionate numbers, experts tell the Times. But the fact that black Americans are less likely than whites to be insured, suffer racial bias in medical testing and treatment, and more often have jobs that haven't let them stay home during the pandemic all certainly contribute.

California, New Jersey, New York and Washington are among the states COVID-19 has hit the hardest, but they haven't yet released statewide information about the race of patients, the Times notes. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have demanded the federal government track and release this data. Kathryn Krawczyk

we have to go back
Edit

UFC President Dana White claims he's 'securing a private island' to continue fights

10:27 a.m.
Dana White.
Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Dana White is fighting to keep holding UFC events even amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The plan, White claims? Move them to a private island.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship president revealed his bizarre idea to TMZ this week, claiming he's "a day or two away from securing a private island," as UFC plans to keep "pumping out fights every week" but "I won't be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the U.S."

UFC 249, scheduled for April 18, couldn't move forward at its New York location amid the coronavirus pandemic, and three UFC shows have been canceled due to the coronavirus. But UFC officials have been looking for a new venue to still put on UFC 249, and ESPN reports the "promotion believes it is very close to securing" one.

After April 18, UFC will be "getting back into our regular schedule," White told ESPN. The UFC boss in this ESPN interview also made the reporter literally laugh out loud when he declared, "I've also secured an island. I've got an island." Asked how fighters will get to this mysterious island location, he revealed they'll be flown in without actually knowing where they're going.

"We're going to get the fighters somewhere, and we're going to bring them to this location," White told ESPN. "They won't know where they're headed to."

TMZ perhaps best summed up the series of revelations from White in its story by writing, "YES, THIS IS REAL!!!" Brendan Morrow

moving forward
Edit

South Korea will run temperature checks at polling stations during next week's parliament elections

10:10 a.m.
South Korea elections.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea has received international praise for its swift and so-far successful response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, so it's not shocking to hear the country is planning to go through with its parliamentary elections next week as scheduled while places like the United States are postponing their own elections for safety reasons.

Life is slowly returning to a new normal in South Korea, but the government is averse to taking any chances, and next Wednesday's voting is going forward with precautions, reports Quartz. The National Election Commission said it will regularly disinfect all 14,330 polling stations and run temperature checks at the door, sending anyone with a temperature above 99.5 degrees to a special voting booth. Voters, who will be asked to stand more than 3 feet away from each other in line, will also receive hand sanitizer and special gloves when they enter booths.

Not everything's been figured out, though. People recovering from less severe cases of COVID-19 in special patient centers will be able to vote from there, but the country is still trying to figure out how 46,000 people who are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon re-entering South Korea after April 1 will be able to participate. Cho Jung-hwan, an NEC official, said it will be "difficult" to figure out a solution to that problem, as well as the fact that many Koreans living abroad can't vote at consulates or embassies overseas. "We are still trying to figure out some kind of middle ground in this clash between the right to vote and the right to public health," Cho said. Read more at Quartz. Tim O'Donnell

Play ball?
Edit

MLB reportedly discusses possible May return with no-fan games in Arizona

9:23 a.m.
baseball
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is discussing a plan to potentially begin its 2020 season as soon as next month with no-fan games that would be played in Arizona, ESPN reports.

Under a plan that has been "embraced" by MLB and leadership of the MLB Players Association, the report says, all 30 teams would play games without fans in the greater Phoenix area, and "players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium."

Health officials, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have reportedly backed the concept, although ESPN notes that there are some "potential stumbling blocks," not the least of which may be getting players on board with spending "perhaps as long as 4 1/2 months" separated from their families in the middle of a global pandemic.

If this plan does go forward, expect a number of other key changes outside of the loss of fans, including the possibility of players "sitting in the empty stands 6 feet apart — the recommended social-distancing space — instead of in a dugout." Plus, ESPN suggests teams could have larger rosters "to account for the possibility of players testing positive despite the isolation."

MLB's Opening Day was originally set for March 26, but like virtually every other major sporting event, it was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. ESPN notes were this plan to go forward, this would be the first professional sport to make a return, although some reportedly think a June date is still more "realistic." Brendan Morrow

China China China
Edit

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro started warning about a deadly pandemic in January, memos show

9:01 a.m.
Trump, Pence, Peter Navarro
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Peter Navarro, President Trump's trade adviser, wrote memos Jan. 29 and Feb. 23 that warned in stark terms about the deadly and economically costly threats from the coronavirus then ravaging China, Axios and The New York Times report. The Jan. 29 memo said the "risk of a worst-case pandemic scenario should not be overlooked," and such an outbreak could kill up to 543,000 Americans and cost up to $5.7 trillion without containment efforts. His prescription was banning travel with China, which Trump did quickly if only partially.

Navarro's Feb. 23 memo, addressed to Trump, began: "There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls." It suggested immediately asking Congress for "at least $3 billion," in part to stockpile personal protective equipment and ventilators. The memos are "the highest-level alert known to have circulated inside the West Wing" at a crucial time when Trump was publicly downplaying the virus and his administration was gearing up to respond, the Times reports, though it's "unclear" if Trump saw either memo.

Navarro is a strident China hawk, and the memos were viewed through that lens, damping their impact, officials tell the Times. A senior administration official who received Navarro's written warnings told Axios that "the January travel memo struck me as an alarmist attempt to bring attention to Peter's anti-China agenda while presenting an artificially limited range of policy options," and "the supplemental memo lacked any basis for its projections, which led some staff to worry that it could needlessly rattle markets and may not direct funding where it was truly needed." You can read excerpts from the memos at Axios. Peter Weber

Watch this
Edit

Matthew McConaughey hosts bingo night for seniors in quarantine

8:50 a.m.

Even in these strange and isolated times, you just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N. The residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, didn't have to put life on pause either, thanks to actor Matthew McConaughey, who helped them out on Monday night as their virtual bingo caller, Good Morning America reports.

Joined by his wife, mom, and two of his children, McConaughey was an enthusiastic host, cheering on the two winners who got "bingo" after his call of I-24. "Richard Black just waving a hammer up high!" McConaughey announced. "We got Charles King in the iPad up high! We got two winners!"

Said William Swearingen, the senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, "We will be forever grateful." Watch the sweet moment below. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Japan declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases climb, but experts fear 'it's too late'

8:28 a.m.
Shinzo Abe
Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has officially declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures over the coronavirus crisis amid a surge in new cases.

Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency that will last until May 6 in prefectures including Tokyo, where residents had already been urged to avoid nonessential travel and which recently went from reporting fewer than 20 new cases a day on March 25 to reporting nearly 150 new cases on Sunday, per NPR.

Residents are being requested to stay home but not actually ordered to, and those who don't do so won't be penalized, The Associated Press reports. "Civil liberties protections in Japan don't allow authorities to issue jail terms or fines for non-compliance, so a heavy dose of peer pressure and the weight of the emergency declaration are being deployed instead as a cudgel," CBS News writes. The state of emergency "hands powers to local governments to try to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, including by urging residents to stay at home," Bloomberg notes.

During a news conference on Monday, Abe said, "We need your cooperation to prevent an explosive surge."

But some fear this is "too little, too late," arguing the Japanese government "has dithered in the face of an explosion in infections in the capital, and is still reluctant to impose the sort of extreme measures necessary to contain the virus — largely over concerns about the economic impact," The Washington Post writes.

Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College, London, told the Post, "It's too late. Tokyo has already entered an explosive phase, and the only way to stop the collapse in health care was to lock down the city as early as possible." Abe told parliament this week the government "will not lock cities down as has been done overseas." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.