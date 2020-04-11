See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
Murders, other crimes are in decline across the world due to coronavirus lockdowns

11:38 a.m.
Police in El Salvador.
MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

Much has been made about the effect the novel COVID-19 coronavirus has had on air quality, but it turns out there's also been a downturn in crime.

The New York Times reports there's been a striking decline in murders around the world, particularly in Latin American countries, which have some of the highest homicide rates globally. With fewer people on the street, it's been easier for police to do suss out criminal activity. And, per the Times, some criminal gangs have actually led the charge in imposing curfews in areas where they hold sway as part of an effort to curb the virus' spread.

In El Salvador, for example, there were just 65 homicides in March, compared to 114 in February. Colombia reported 91 homicides between March 20 and 25; over the same span in 2019 there were 206.

The change is real outside of Latin America, as well. In Chicago, drug arrests have fallen by 42 percent since the city shutdown, while overall crime dropped by 10 percent, The Associated Press reports. And in South Africa's first week of lockdown measures, Police Minister Bheki Cele said rapes were down from 700 to 101 over the same period from last year, while murders decreased from 326 to 94.

Despite all that, it's important to consider that the decline isn't monolithic. There may be less crime on the streets, but domestic abuse appears to be on the rise worldwide, as people are confined to their homes. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. now has the most confirmed coronavirus deaths in the world

12:32 p.m.

The United States on Saturday overtook Italy as the country with the most deaths resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that there have been at least 18,860 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States, whereas Italy has reported 18,849.

Experts believe the U.S. total is likely higher than what's been reported for various reasons, however. Either way, it was likely only a matter of time before the U.S. fatality numbers eclipsed those in the much less populous Italy. The case fatality rate in Italy remains higher than the U.S., which has more than three times the number of total confirmed cases.

There's some cause for optimism in both countries — the increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Italy has slowed in recent weeks, while the U.S. is believed to be near its peak. That's because to government-ordered lockdowns and social distancing among the citizenries have proven to be effective, but even though the exponential growth has dwindled, the raw numbers are still staggering. Tim O'Donnell

re-opening
Iran has started to re-open government offices, businesses despite coronavirus

11:02 a.m.
Hassan Rouhani.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Iran, which has experienced the worst novel COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, began easing restrictions Saturday after a nationwide lockdown was put in place following the end of Nowruz Holiday on April 4.

Government offices outside Tehran re-opened, and two-thirds of employees went into work, while the rest remained remote. Women with young children were reportedly given priority to work at home if necessary. Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to open next Saturday, so long as they register with authorities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The government reportedly expects to be dealing with the virus in some capacity until the fall.

Iran has confirmed more than 70,000 cases and 4,300 people, including senior Iranian officials, have died of the disease, although some observers have questioned both totals. Regardless, the government tried to resist wide-scale shutdowns, arguing quarantines could be devastating economically considering the country is already under the strain of U.S. sanctions put in place after the Trump administration withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. Washington has offered humanitarian aid to help Iran fight the virus, but Tehran turned it down as part of an all or nothing approach when it comes to sanctions. Read more from The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

ebola again
DRC faces 'triple emergency' as Ebola potentially re-emerges alongside coronavirus

10:48 a.m.
Kinshasa, DRC.
BIENVENU-MARIE BAKUMANYA/AFP via Getty Image

As countries across Africa prepare for potential surges of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, some are still battling an older foe.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo said Friday that the first person to contract Ebola in more than 50 days, a 26-year-old man, has died. The man developed symptoms at the end of March and eventually tested positive, ending hopes that the latest outbreak of the disease had subsided. The DRC was prepared to declare an end to the Ebola epidemic, the largest in the country's history, on Sunday, but that's no longer the case.

The disease has killed more than 2,200 people in the DRC — which is also dealing with turmoil from violent rebel attacks in the eastern part of the country and the coronavirus pandemic — since August 2018. "This is now a triple emergency: vulnerable populations facing ongoing humanitarian crises, the spread of COVID-19, and now again potentially a re-emerging Ebola crisis" said Kate Moger, the vice president of the International Rescue Committee's Great Lakes region. Read more at Reuters and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. reports more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

8:02 a.m.
Coronavirus.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The United States reported at least 2,074 deaths resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus Friday, the highest number of fatalities the country has seen in a single day since the pandemic began. Overall in the U.S., there have been nearly 19,000 deaths, and more than 500,000 confirmed cases.

Per CNN, Friday may have been the peak number of deaths in the U.S., though there's certainly no guarantee that's the case. Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which created the model the White House is using to gauge the trends of the pandemic, said that while results will vary by state, "we seem to be pretty much close to the peak" at the national level. But Murray cautioned that lifting lockdown measures too soon could change that. "There's a very substantial risk of rebound if we don't wait to the point where most transmission is near zero in each state," he said.

New York remains the center of the U.S. outbreak, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the state had recorded its highest single-day death toll yet, at 779. "That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don't even have the words for it," he said.

As of Saturday morning, the global death toll stood at more than 103,000 and the number of confirmed cases had surpassed 1.7 million, data complied by Johns Hopkins University showed. In some hot spots, like Spain, the daily death totals remain high, but seem to be on a downward trend. Read more at NPR and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

the next step
Google, Apple elicit praise and concern over massive coronavirus partnership

April 10, 2020

Apple and Google are teaming up in a "rare partnership" that could help inform people if they've come into contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, Time reports.

The companies are calling their nifty new program Contact Tracing, and both have stressed that the service is voluntary and will require users to explicitly opt-in. Using Bluetooth on the phones of consenting users, Contact Tracing would automatically track mobile devices and take note of who you come into close proximity with while you're out and about. It would then allow users who test positive for coronavirus to alert the phones of anyone who'd come near enough to them during a 14-day period to potentially have contracted the disease.

If everyone who used an Apple or Google device were to opt in to the program, some 3 billion users, or one third of the world's population, would be able to know if they'd been near another Contact Tracing user who was contagious. Health experts say a large-scale global contact tracing project of this sort will be especially important as governments begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, because such technology can potentially prevent further outbreaks and lockdowns. Such measures, in fact, are already being taken in certain countries, including South Korea.

Others, though, are critical of such a massive project that involves tracking users' locations and sharing, albeit anonymously, their health information. "The sheer amount of information made available by tracing apps will be tantalizing for power-hungry governments and data-hungry corporations to monopolize," cautioned The Atlantic recently. "A tracing app made necessary by the pandemic cannot become an indefinite surveillance system run by some occult government agency." Jeva Lange

cashing in on corona
Americans are losing money to coronavirus scams at a startling rate

April 10, 2020
FTC.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/Getty Images.

Scammers take no days off — not even during a pandemic.

Consumers have filed over 15,000 complaints claiming nearly $12 million in losses from COVID-19 related scams, according to a Federal Trade Commission report.

More than half of the losses were reported in the first nine days of April, Business Insider reports, indicating a startling shift as the coronavirus crisis continues to spread around the globe. Should the current rate of fraudulent claims continue, Americans could reportedly lose more than $100 million by July.

The FTC's report shows California had the highest amount of claims with over 1,700, followed by Florida with 1,057. Travel and vacation scams were the most commonly reported type, followed by online shopping and text message scams.

As the new coronavirus has spread, complaints of price gouging have increased along with it, forcing retailers to come out against the practice and leading some state governments to take action.

It's anyone's guess when the pandemic will lighten up and the economy will reopen, and given the current state of panic and uncertainty surrounding the crisis, the next several months could be especially fertile ground for fraudsters. Marianne Dodson

Can You Feel the Love Tonight?
ABC is going to host a celebrity singalong of Disney favorites

April 10, 2020
Christina Aguilera.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poor unfortunate souls who are stuck in quarantine will want to be prepared for The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour special event coming to ABC. Ryan Seacrest will host the medley, Deadline reports, with celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, and Michael Bublé set to go from zero to hero with at-home performances of their favorite Disney tunes.

You'll only need the bare necessities to follow along in your own living room, since the Singalong is going to include "an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics." Expect to hear all the songs you love from movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, High School Musical, Moana, and more. You can even stay one jump ahead and start studying up now — off to work you go!

Otherwise, a guy like you (or a friend like me) can catch the event on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Jeva Lange

