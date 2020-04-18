See More Speed Reads
Some Florida beaches in reopened. A few were reportedly quite crowded.

8:18 a.m.
Beach in Jacksonville.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Beaches and parks reopened in and around Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday afternoon with the permission of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact the state was criticized for not closing beaches sooner last month.

People are supposed to continue to practice social distancing in the recreation areas, most of which will only be accessible between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day, and gatherings of more than 50 people are banned. Chairs, coolers, sunbathing, towels, and blankets are not allowed, as exercise — not lounging — is meant to serve as the primary reason for people to head to the beach. "This is not a time to lounge," said Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser. "This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving, and then go home.

But that reportedly wasn't the case everywhere Friday; people, many without masks, were reportedly seen lounging on a crowded Jacksonville Beach. Officials have said they aren't afraid to close beaches again if people don't abide by the restrictions. Read more at CNN and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

USDA to provide $16 billion in direct aid to farmers, spend $3 billion on agricultural products

9:16 a.m.
Sonny Perdue and Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture will offer $16 billion in direct grants to farmers and ranchers who are struggling amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the department will purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat to distribute to food banks, community organizations, and charities.

The money will come from the $2.2 trillion congressional coronavirus economic relief bill, as well as separate USDA funds, The Hill reports. The payments, which are expected to go out at the end of May, will reportedly account for 85 percent of farmers' and ranchers' losses between Jan. 1 and April 15. The plan also seeks to address disruptions in the supply chain by using commercial distributors like Cisco to package bulk products into pre-approved boxes of dairy, meat, and produce products. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he hopes those companies' employees will be able to help relieve some pressure on food banks that are are short on volunteers amid high demand during the economic shutdown.

Zippy Duvall, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of the country's largest food bank operator, Feeding America, applauded the announcement. Both organizations have asked the USDA to find ways to get food directly from farmers to food bank more quickly, ABC News reports. Read more at ABC News and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Gianna Bryant, teammates selected as honorary WNBA draftees

8:49 a.m.

The WNBA paid tribute to the late Gianna Bryant on Friday night, making her and two of her youth basketball teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — honorary draftees.

The 13-year-old Bryant was killed alongside Altobelli, Chester, her father Kobe Bryant, and five others in a helicopter crash in California in January. The elder Bryant was a superstar for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter certainly looked like she was going to follow in his footsteps and achieve her dream of playing in the WNBA. Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, thanked the WNBA for the gesture.

The league also announced it's creating the "Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award," which will be given to a player who makes contributions to the visibility, perception, and advancement of girls and women's basketball, CBS Sports reports.

In the official draft, the New York Liberty selected University of Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with the no. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which was held virtually Friday during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Ionescu had a prolific career for the Ducks, compiling an NCAA-record 26 triple-doubles over her four years in Eugene. She's also the first player in men's or women's basketball to record more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Ionescu had a close relationship with Kobe, whom she considered a mentor, and Gianna. Read more at ESPN and CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell

Dr. Phil begrudgingly apologizes for comparing coronavirus to swimming pool deaths

April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil is attempting some clean-up after generating outrage in a Fox News coronavirus segment, admitting he used "bad examples" and taking a sorry-if-you-were-offended approach.

TV host Phil McGraw on Thursday appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show to speculate about why lockdown measures are being put in place during the coronavirus pandemic when "we don't shut the country down" for deaths from car accidents and swimming pools, wrongly claiming 360,000 people die in swimming pools in the United States every year.

After the segment drew outrage, McGraw, who isn't a medical doctor, on Friday said he does support social distancing measures amid the pandemic and walked back this comparison to other causes of deaths that are not contagious like the coronavirus.

"Last night, I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risk every day: smoking, auto crashes, swimming," he said. "And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples. Probably bad examples. ... I probably could have used better examples about that."

He went on to say you can go ahead and "erase" these examples "if I offended people's sensibilities" and later added "if you didn't like my choice of words, I apologize for that."

This controversy came after TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz also came under fire for seeming to suggest on Fox News that reopening schools would be worth it even if it led to an increase in coronavirus fatalities. He later said he "misspoke." Brendan Morrow

Trump's re-opening committee is packed with his biggest donors

April 17, 2020
President Trump and Sheldon Adelson.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has asked some of his biggest fans to help him restart the U.S. economy.

Trump has spent the fast few days assembling a committee to help the U.S. recover from COVID-19 shutdowns, notably inviting every Republican senator to join him except Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday. And as ABC News reports, Trump went on to add a few more friends to add to his massive committee, namely 25 people who've given major donations to Trump's campaigns or outside groups that support them.

The economic recovery committee will be divided into industry groups, such as a "Construction/Labor/Workforce" sector that includes major union leaders, ABC News reports. The heads of the AFL-CIO, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Laborers’ International Union of North America will be in the group, as will Geoffrey Palmer, a California real estate developer that has contributed more than $10 million to Trump and his causes over the years and held Trump fundraisers at his home.

In the "hospitality" category is Sheldon Adelson, who gave $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee and $15 million more to Trump-aligned PACs. Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus joins the "retail" category after donating $7 million to super PACs backing Trump, and WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the husband of major Trump donor Linda McMahon, is listed under "sports."

In all, ABC News counted 25 major Trump donors among the 220 people appointed to the committee, though some Trump critics, including Democratic lawmakers and tech CEOs, were invited to join as well. Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Nursing homes account for roughly a fifth of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

April 17, 2020
A nursing home.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

More than a fifth of America's 31,600 coronavirus deaths have been linked to nursing homes, according to new analysis by The New York Times. Since the country's outbreak began in a nursing home outside of Seattle, some 6,900 deaths have occurred either in, or in connection to, such facilities, a number that is "far higher than previously known," the Times writes.

"They're death pits," said former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey, who founded a nonprofit aimed at stopping hospital-acquired infections. "These nursing homes are already overwhelmed. They're crowded and they're understaffed. One COVID-positive patient in a nursing home produces carnage."

Earlier this week, an anonymous tip led to the discovery of 17 bodies stored in the four-person morgue of a New Jersey nursing home. Eight of the people had died in a single day, bringing the total to 68 people to have died of COVID-19 in the center so far. "Once one person in the home gets sick it spreads pretty quickly in nursing homes," New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer told NBC News.

Judith Regan, whose 91-year-old father lives at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, told the Times that "he is on the Titanic, but there are no lifeboats." Mark Parkinson, the president of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, echoed the sentiment. "The cavalry hasn't arrived," he said, adding: "People will end up blaming nursing homes and talking about how terrible we are, but it is the complete lack of prioritization that has put us in the position that we are in."

To date, more than 36,000 nursing home residents and employees are known to have contracted COVID-19, the Times reports. Read why Matthew Walther says we need to rethink nursing homes, here at The Week. Jeva Lange

2020 loses 2 more large events as Comic-Con, Taylor Swift tour are scrapped

April 17, 2020
Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

File this one under "the year 2020 itself is canceled," as two more big events are officially off until 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled for July, on Friday was canceled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that increasingly looked inevitable even as organizers said earlier this month they were "hopeful" the convention could somehow still happen. They said Friday they had "hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer," but "continuous monitoring of health advisories" made it clear having the event this year wouldn't be safe. Comic-Con will next take place in July 2021.

This decision came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said earlier this week that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti similarly warned that "it's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year."

Around the same time Comic-Con was officially scrapped, Taylor Swift announced Friday she's canceling all of her performances scheduled for 2020 and postponing them to 2021, saying that "fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority."

Among the large upcoming events whose status is still in question include the Cannes Film Festival, though organizers recently acknowledged that having it in June like they hoped isn't possible and it's "clearly difficult to assume" it can happen anytime in 2020 in its "original form." And seeming to recognize just how unlikely any large gatherings are for the foreseeable future, Facebook on Thursday announced it would be canceling all events with more than 50 people through June of 2021. Brendan Morrow

Senate Democrats 'livid' after Pence refuses to push for more coronavirus testing

April 17, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence.
Peter Summers/Getty Images

Federal discussions to expand coronavirus testing could not be going worse.

Senate Democrats held a call with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to discuss the federal government's COVID-19 response and how best to restart the economy. But instead of working out any form of plan, Democrats left the call "livid" and complaining of the White House's "dereliction of duty" amid the crisis, the senators say.

Despite showing some promising growth for a while, expansion of the U.S.'s COVID-19 testing capacity has ground to a halt, with fewer than 150,000 people able to be tested every day. Experts say we need to double or triple that capacity before even thinking about restarting the economy, and yet President Trump still rooted for protesters pressuring their Democratic governors to do so on Friday with tweets calling to "liberate" some states. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Md.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed Pence on those tweets in the call, per Politico's Burgess Everett.

Beyond the tweets, "almost every question from Senate Democrats has been about testing," a source told The Daily Beast's Sam Stein about the call. But Pence never gave the Democrats solid answers about ramping up testing, amounting to what Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) called a "dereliction of duty." "I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life," King even said to Pence and everyone on the call. Kathryn Krawczyk

