Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program

Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program1:52 p.m.
Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health2:49 p.m.
Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low1:55 p.m.
The House won't be considering remote voting this week after all1:28 p.m.
West Point plans to hold June graduation ceremony with Trump as commencement speaker12:49 p.m.
WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic12:17 p.m.
Some anti-lockdown protests are reportedly being organized by groups funded by Republican mega-donors11:39 a.m.
Delta posts $534 million quarterly loss, warns 'the second quarter will be worse'10:25 a.m.
