USDA's agriculture aid program 'is a joke,' farmer says

USDA's agriculture aid program 'is a joke,' farmer says12:17 p.m.
Epidemiologist: FDA 'all but given up its oversight' of coronavirus tests1:10 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi isn't worried about being unable to get state and local aid into coronavirus relief package12:45 p.m.
China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged11:04 a.m.
Satellite images shed new light on Kim Jong Un's possible whereabouts10:45 a.m.
Brad Pitt opens new virtual SNL as Dr. Fauci8:15 a.m.
The White House is reportedly discussing a plan to replace HHS chief Azar7:50 a.m.
Michigan, Pennsylvania might be at greatest risk of mail voting error in NovemberApril 25, 2020
