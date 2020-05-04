John Krasinski graduates the Class of 2020 with personalized iconic commencement coaches

Even the criticism John Krasinski gets from viewers of his YouTube good-news show is adorable, at least from the samples he read on Sunday night's Some Good News. After some good news, Samuel L. Jackson dramatically recreating shouted compliments, and Ryan Reynolds' weather report, Krasinski got down to the main event: graduation. He made up special SGN diplomas that he sent to his virtual Class of 2020, convened over video chat, and some of his graduating students read snippets of the speeches they would have given. But the big treat was the four commencement speakers, each paired with a question a student submitted. You might just find some inspiration for yourself, too. Peter Weber
The last time we saw Gregor Clegane — better known as "The Mountain" — he was falling to his death from the Red Keep, pushed through a crumbling wall in an act of suicide by his brother, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. But Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who played the elder Clegane in five seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, made a thrilling return this weekend that would have made even The Mountain quake in his armor, ESPN reports. On Saturday, Bjornsson managed to deadlift 501 kilograms, or about 1104.5 pounds, on his third attempt, breaking the world record. For comparison, that's about the equivalent of lifting a large polar bear, or a small moose.
The 31-year-old Icelander — who has his own nickname, "Thor" — stands an intimidating 6 foot 9 inches and weighs 425 pounds, and won the World's Strongest Man competition back in 2018. The previous deadlift world record, of 500 kilograms or 1,102.31 pounds, was set in 2016 by Eddie Hall.
Ever wanted to listen live to arguments in the Supreme Court? Now's your chance.
On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the phone for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic; they'll hear 10 cases remotely from now until May 13. But that's not the only history being made on Monday, as the Supreme Court will also for the first time ever make the audio available to be listened to live, The Associated Press reports.
The Supreme Court had previously been delivering decisions to cases remotely, but they'll now remotely hear oral arguments for cases including three involving subpoenas for President Trump's financial records, and the court will also consider whether faithless electors can cast their vote for presidential candidates who they aren't pledged to support, The New York Times reports. A trademark case involving Booking.com is the first one set for Monday's historic remote session.
Networks like C-SPAN will be carrying the Supreme Court's live arguments, and C-SPAN general counsel Bruce Collins told the Times, "It's a remarkable development and completely unexpected." The Supreme Court has sometimes released audio of its arguments after the fact but has never before allowed for live coverage. The AP observes that it's possible this could pave the way for the court to continue offering live streams in the future, although it could also end up being a one-time change. Either way, lawyer Lisa Blatt told CNN ahead of the arguments, "I never thought the day would come when high on my list of pre-argument worries was how to keep my dog from interrupting."
J. Crew on Monday became the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Timesreports. The clothing chain said its parent company, Chinos Holdings, had submitted the paperwork for Chapter 11 protection in a federal bankruptcy court in Virginia.
The company reached a debt-swap deal with creditors to convert $1.65 billion of its debt into equity. J. Crew said online sales would continue as normal during the bankruptcy proceedings, and that it would reopen its J. Crew and Madewell stores after local lockdowns are lifted.
The company plans to put a possible spinoff of the Madewell brand into a public company. The pandemic has hit retailers hard as shoppers have been forced to stay home. Clothing and accessory sales fell by more than half in March. Other major retailers, including Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney, are struggling during the pandemic, according to the Times. Harold Maass
Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Green Beret, said Sunday that he and a retired Venezuelan army general had launched a failed overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, telling an exiled Venezuelan journalist in Florida that his forces had ordered an amphibious attack on Caracas early Sunday morning. Venezuela's government said eight people were killed in the failed incursion, which it blamed on the U.S. and Colombia.
The goal of the beach attack on the heavily fortified capital was to arrest Maduro, The Associated Press reports. "But from the outset the ragtag army lacked funding and U.S. government support, all but guaranteeing defeat against Maduro's sizable-if-demoralized military. It also appears to have been penetrated by Maduro's extensive Cuban-backed intelligence network." Goudreau and retired Venezuelan Capt. Javier Nieto posted a video announcing the "daring amphibious raid" and claiming 60 men were still on the ground and other cells were being activated, AP notes, but "there was no sign of any fighting in the capital or elsewhere as night fell."
Asked why his forces would launch their attack against one of Venezuela's most heavily guarded coastlines, Goudreau pointed to Alexander the Great and the Battle of Guagamela, when Alexander's forces "struck deep into the heart of the enemy."
Maduro's allies linked the alleged plot to opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized by the U.S. and other countries as Venezuela's legitimate president. "Of course, there are patriotic members of the military willing to fight for Venezuela," Guaidó said. "But it's clear that what happened in Vargas is another distraction ploy" to pull attention away from Venezuela's cratered economy. The U.S. State Department also denied any U.S. involvement but referred to Maduro's government as "the former regime." Peter Weber
At Sunday night's Fox News virtual town hall, President Trump said he still talks a lot about the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment and complained that some Democrats "would rather see people — I'm going to be very nice, I'm not going to say die — I'm going to say would rather see people not get well because they think I'm going to get credit if, you know, hydroxychloroquine works." He dismissed a Veterans Affairs study suggesting the drug increased the risk of death and a subsequent FDA warning.
Trump on hydroxychloroquine: "I don't care about it. I have nothing to do with it, by the way. Everyone said I own the company. I have nothing to do with hydroxychloroquine. Other than if it worked, it would be great." pic.twitter.com/YM8FJowlN2
In his quest for a "silver bullet" to slay the coronavirus, Trump became obsessed with hydroxychloroquine after hearing frequent praise for the drug from Fox News and friends, The Washington Post reported Saturday night. "Although Trump stopped touting the drug publicly, privately he maintained his support for hydroxychloroquine and got upset with government officials presenting studies or bringing him evidence of its risks or failings, encouraging them to have a more positive outlook." Fox News host Laura Ingraham brought two doctors to the Oval Office on April 3 to talk up the malaria drug, the Post reports, adding this anecdote:
Keith Frankel, a vitamins executive who occasionally socializes with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., said the president asked him to call California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on his cellphone and try to make a deal for the nation's largest state to buy millions of tablets of hydroxychloroquine from an Indian manufacturer. Frankel said he got Newsom's phone number from Trump. ... "A guy I know sells products to these guys in India who are making the drug," Frankel said. He said he learned of the Indian manufacturer through a connection in Turkey. Several million of the pills could have been supplied, he said, but "there ended up being no deal." [The Washington Post]
Sunday's Last Week Tonight was, once more, about the COVID-19 coronavirus, "the Timothée Chalamet of viruses," as John Oliver described it. With more than 65,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus in three months, he said, it was "jarring to see Jared Kushner, and his resting do-you-know-who-my-father-is face, basically declare victory over the virus on Wednesday."
"Before we can celebrate Jared's 'great success story' and get back to our 'rockin'' selves, we badly need to work out how we can reopen parts of society safely, and experts say that really means one thing," Oliver said: Testing, testing, testing. The lack of early testing is America's coronavirus "original sin," because our blindness as the virus spread means we had "to use the blunt instrument of making everyone stay at home," he said, and to safely get out of his situation, the U.S. needs much more testing: 500,000 to 35 million tests a day, not the 200,000 the U.S. has ramped up to.
"Think of it like this: If our goal to were to eat an Italian dinner, we're currently stuck in traffic on our way to an Olive Garden — we're not even halfway to arriving at the worst place that technically qualifies," Oliver explained. "So if our testing shortage has caused this much damage, this must disruption, and is still not fully resolved, we thought tonight might be a good time to ask: What the f--k happened?"
With diagnostic testing, "logistical and bureaucratic challenges" catastrophically cost the U.S. all of February, and by the time the U.S. got serious, there were global shortages of crucial testing components, Oliver said. The antibody tests, on the other hand, are being sold with "essentially no oversight," most of them "are garbage," and it's not even clear antibodies confer immunity.
"Look, some confusion is inevitable when a new disease starts spreading its way around the world, and it's not like rolling out testing on this kind of scale was ever going to be easy," Oliver said. "But again and again, the people in charge failed to prepare for the worst-case scenario and have been slow in fixing mistakes. All of which means: In May, we are still playing catch-up in the middle of a pandemic, which in turn means thousands upon thousands of people dying preventable deaths. So if this is a 'great success story' for anyone, it's for the f---ing coronavirus." There's NSFW language throughout. Peter Weber
President Trump said at a Fox News town hall on Sunday night that 80,000 to 90,000 Americans might die from COVID-19, an increase from his longtime ceiling of 60,000 deaths and his more optimistic early predictions. By Sunday night, the U.S. had reported 67,682 COVID-19 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Trump, who has publicly vacillated between focusing on the cost in lives and cost in dollars, also said "we have to reopen our country," and do it "safely but as quickly as possible."
Earlier Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, told Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace, "Our projections have always been between 100,000 and 240,000 American lives lost, and that's with full mitigation" and social-distancing. When those projections were unveiled in late March, "Trump was apprehensive about so much carnage on his watch, yet also impatient to reopen the economy — and he wanted data to justify doing so," The Washington Post reports, citing interviews 82 officials, outside advisers, and experts.
So "a small team led by Kevin Hassett — a former chairman of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers with no background in infectious diseases — quietly built an econometric model to guide response operations," the Post reports. This model was widely interpreted inside the White House as predicting a lower death count, and "it was embraced inside the West Wing by the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other powerful aides helping to oversee the government's pandemic response." The Post continues:
It affirmed their own skepticism about the severity of the virus and bolstered their case to shift the focus to the economy, which they firmly believed would determine whether Trump wins a second term. For Trump — whose decision-making has been guided largely by his re-election prospects — the analysis, coupled with Hassett's grim predictions of economic calamity, provided justification to pivot to where he preferred to be: cheering an economic revival rather than managing a catastrophic health crisis. [The Washington Post]
"By the end of April — with more Americans dying in the month than in all of the Vietnam War — it became clear that the Hassett model was too good to be true," the Post reports. "The president's course would not be changed, however. Trump and Kushner began to declare a great victory against the virus, while urging America to start reopening businesses and schools." Read more at The Washington Post.Peter Weber