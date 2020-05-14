See More Speed Reads
flynn investigation
Ex-FBI official reportedly undercut DOJ's argument for dropping the Flynn case, and nobody's informed the judge

3:52 a.m.
Michael Flynn
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Allies of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, up to and including President Trump, have pointed to a handwritten February 2017 note by Bill Preistap, then the FBI's counterterrorism director, to argue that FBI agents set out to trick Flynn into lying about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump's inauguration. Attorney General William Barr said FBI agents intended to "lay a perjury trap." Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea, Barr's long time adviser, cited Pristap's memo when petitioning U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to drop Flynn's case, despite a guilty plea Flynn affirmed before seeking to withdraw.

Justice Department officials involved in the Flynn case interviewed Priestap last week, two days before Shea signed the extraordinary motion to dismiss the case, The New York Times reports. Priestap said their interpretation of his memo — and the one pushed by Flynn's lawyers and Fox News personalities — was wrong. "He said that FBI officials were trying to do the right thing in questioning Mr. Flynn and that he knew of no effort to set him up," the Times reports.

Priestap's memo reflected his own thoughts on the FBI'S internal debate about inteviewing Flynn. "What's our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Priestap wrote, adding: "Protect our institution by not playing games." His notes also show the FBI "softened its interview strategy" with Flynn, giving him hints to refresh his memory of his conversations, the Times reports. Nevertheless, Flynn "lied repeatedly, and prosecutors have said that agents gave him 'multiple opportunities to correct his false statements by revisiting key questions.'"

Justice Department officials "did not tell Judge Sullivan about Mr. Priestap's interview," though an official said they will submit a report on the interview soon, the Times reports. That may not sit well with Sullivan, who has already expressed skepticism over the DOJ's motion to dismiss the case. Barr's push to drop the case has also drawn strong rebukes from hundreds of former Justice Department officials, and another former top official cited in Shea's motion, Mary McCord, wrote in a New York Times op-ed it's "disingenuous for the department to twist my words" to support Barr's "contorted argument." Read more about Prieistap's memo at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the russia investigation
GOP senators release list of Obama officials who asked to 'unmask' Flynn. It 'backfired,' Biden campaign says.

1:53 a.m.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham
Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Two Republicans senators released a list Wednesday of three dozen former Obama administration officials who had asked the National Security Agency in late 2016 for the name of an American — Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, it turned out — whose conversations with foreign agents had been intercepted. The list was requested by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist, and sent to Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.). After they released it, Trump immediately touted Flynn's "unmasking" as "a massive thing." It doesn't appear to be.

"Unmasking" is routine, and has actually increased under Trump. Grenell's list includes former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but "Biden and the other officials had full authority to seek the name of the unidentified American in the reports — it turned out to be Flynn — and did so through proper channels," The Associated Press reports, citing Trump administration documents. "Rather than reveal any actual wrongdoing, the release of the information by the president's allies seems designed to create suspicion around Biden and other senior Democrats as the November election approaches."

The NSA said in a note appended to the documents that there's no indication the people named actually read the unmasked intelligence.

Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, argued that Trump's "dishonest" attempt "to distract from his response to the worst public health crisis in 100 years has backfired," noting that the documents actually "indicate the breadth and depth of concern across the American government — including among career officials" — about Flynn's discussions with foreign agents. "Importantly, none of these individuals could have known Flynn's identity beforehand," he added.

Trump and his allies are trying to link Biden and other officials to Flynn's arrest for repeatedly lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but that intelligence "was held by the FBI, not the NSA," The Washington Post notes. Also, "the list released Wednesday shows a flurry of unmasking requests in mid-December, weeks before the Flynn-Kislyak calls. Most of the U.S. requesters are not household names, but rather, Treasury, NATO, and intelligence officials."

"If you want to be transparent and fair," national security lawyer Mark Zaid suggested to Republicans, "show us the document that led all these senior authorized government officials to request this information, that freaked them out all at the same time." Peter Weber

no good deed
Scientists say cleaner air may result in hotter weather and more intense monsoons

1:32 a.m.
The Taj Mahal.
Pawan Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

With air pollution dropping in many cities due to factory closures and fewer cars on the road, scientists say more sunlight will be able to reach the surface of the Earth, possibly resulting in hotter weather and stronger monsoons.

Climate scientist Laura Wilcox told The Guardian that aerosols, which stay in the atmosphere for one to two weeks, scatter and absorb radiation and make clouds more reflective. "With smaller amounts of aerosol in the atmosphere we will already be seeing more solar radiation reaching the surface, and thus potentially warmer surface temperatures in regions that usually have high levels of air pollution," she said.

Air pollution has plummeted as much as 60 percent in some areas, resulting in major achievements like the Himalayas being visible to some people in northern India for the first time in three decades. Computer simulations have shown that if air quality quickly improves, it will result in higher temperatures, and Wilcox's new research suggests that a reduction in air pollution in Asia will lead to stronger tropical monsoons, due to a larger contrast in temperature between the land and ocean, The Guardian reports.

Wilcox said she will be watching India "very closely over the coming weeks. We would typically expect to see summer monsoon onset within the next four weeks, and would usually see both very hot temperatures and high aerosol levels ahead of monsoon onset." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Sportswriter raises $57,000 for charity by auctioning off his signed baseball cards

1:01 a.m.
In this 2011 photo, Chris Cotillo poses with former Boston Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell.
David Cotillo via AP

Chris Cotillo's love of baseball is benefiting more than 35 nonprofits across the United States.

Cotillo writes about the Boston Red Sox for MassLive.com. Growing up, he used to go to card shows and games to have his favorite baseball players sign their cards and pictures. He has a substantial Twitter following, and on Easter, Cotillo decided to auction off a Mike Trout card for charity. It went for $1,310, which Cotillo donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Southern California.

Since then, Cotillo has sold more than 350 items, raising over $57,000 for dozens of organizations. While looking through his collection and deciding what to auction off, "a lot of cool memories" have been coming back, Cotillo told The Associated Press, but the items are still "better in the hands of people that are going to appreciate them." He has also received donations, including a signed Xander Bogaerts jersey from the Red Sox, and has inspired other sports reporters, like the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, to hold similar auctions; Giardi has raised more than $20,000 for charity. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Experts believe Mexico's coronavirus cases could be 17 times higher than official tally

May 13, 2020
Mexico City.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The Mexican government has said it assumes the true number of coronavirus cases in the country is eight times higher than what is officially reported, but experts believe the actual number of cases could be 17 times higher, Vox reports.

As of Wednesday, Mexico has reported 38,000 coronavirus infections and close to 4,000 deaths. Funeral home directors, mayors, doctors, and former officials have said they reported deaths that haven't been reflected in the government's tally; the mayor of Chimalhuacán told Al Jazeera the town had 87 coronavirus deaths, but the government "counted us as having 24 dead."

It's unclear if the discrepancy is due to inefficiency or if the numbers are deliberately being undercounted, Vox notes. "If Mexico is good at anything, it's hiding numbers," said Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. El País reports that Mexico, which has a low testing rate, likely has between 620,000 and 730,000 COVID-19 cases. "We don't even know who the sick people are, and we don't know where they are," Ximénez-Fyvie said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized for his response to the coronavirus and accused of not taking it seriously. In late March, he traveled to several cities and met supporters, even shaking hands with the mother of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Badiraguato. Read more about how the Mexican government is handling the coronavirus pandemic and the state of its health care system at Vox. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: FBI serves search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr amid stock sale investigation

May 13, 2020
Sen. Richard Burr.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

On Wednesday, federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) as part of the Justice Department's investigation into stock trades Burr made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times.

The agents served a search warrant on Burr at his home in the Washington, D.C., area, the official said. Burr is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and on Feb. 13, during a time when he was receiving daily briefings from health officials on the coronavirus outbreak, he sold a hefty percentage of his stock portfolio in 33 separate transactions. One week later, the stock market took a dive. Members of Congress are prohibited from trading on insider information collected as part of their work. Catherine Garcia

legal drama
Retired judge to present arguments against DOJ's move to dismiss Flynn case

May 13, 2020
Michael Flynn.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan announced in an order on Wednesday that he is appointing a former federal judge to deliver arguments against the Justice Department's move to dismiss the case of Michael Flynn.

Flynn briefly served as President Trump's first national security adviser. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but in January, Flynn and his new legal team attempted to reverse course, with Flynn claiming he was pressured into making the plea. Last week, the Justice Department moved to drop his case, citing "newly discovered and disclosed information."

When entering his plea, Flynn twice declared under oath that he was guilty of lying to the FBI. In his order, Sullivan wrote that retired Judge John Gleeson has been appointed to "present arguments in opposition to the government's motion to dismiss" and "address whether the court should issue an order to show cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury."

Gleeson, appointed by former President Bill Clinton to the federal bench in New York, retired in 2016 to enter private practice, Politico reports. Earlier this week, Gleeson co-wrote a Washington Post op-ed saying there has been "nothing regular" about the Justice Department's effort to dismiss the Flynn case, adding, "the record reeks of improper political influence." Catherine Garcia

happening in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's stay-at-home order

May 13, 2020
Tony Evers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday evening struck down the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

GOP lawmakers filed the suit, claiming that Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order to May 26. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled the order was "unenforceable" and "unlawful." The court is controlled by conservatives, but one did side with the court's two liberal justices to dissent. Now Evers, who has allowed the lifting of some restrictions, and the Republican-controlled state Legislature must work together to form a reopening plan.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found that 69 percent of voters believe Evers' actions were appropriate, down from 80 percent in March. As of Wednesday, there are 10,902 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 421 deaths. Catherine Garcia

