Businesses are reopening. Where are all the customers?

Whether they appear to be beating COVID-19 or not, states around the U.S. are starting to cautiously reopen. "But analysts say that businesses and their customers, through their actions, will decide when the economy opens up again," not governors, NPR's Jim Zarroli reports, and so far, consumers are mostly staying locked-down. "News reports have shown pictures of crowded bars in Wisconsin and busy beaches in Florida, but businesses that have reopened say customers have been slow to return."
"I think some mall owners and retailers have been taken by surprise as to how slow this build is," GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders tells NPR News. "Consumers are very concerned about coming out. And some are just not confident to go out to locations and shop like they used to." Listen to Zarroli's report below. Peter Weber
"We heard a lot more from the president this weekend, but it was from the one we like," Barack Obama, who gave two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday," Colbert said. They included "a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump," and Trump, in return, called Obama a "grossly incompetent" president.
Tooning Out the News illustrated Trump's incompetence retort.
Say what you want about Obama — "he certainly had his flaws as president — but it was so comforting just to hear a politician capable of showing empathy and compassion and talking in coherent sentences," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "It's both revealing and depressing that when Obama talks about grown-ups behaving like little children, we all know exactly who he's talking about. I mean, there's no mystery. Even Trump knows."
It is "crazy how Obama never even had to mention Trump by name," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But as subtle as Obama's criticism may have been, it apparently set off a five-alarm outrage fire over at Fox News," he said. "Look, there's no denying that Obama went out of his way to dis Trump in the speech. But I genuinely find it hilarious that Fox News — Fox News! — is going to spend all day being offended about how a former president doesn't have decorum when the current president literally interrupted a pandemic briefing to remind everybody how he boned models."
Noah also panned the graduation speech from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb): "Anyone can deliver a speech that inspires people, but it takes a real leader to deliver a commencement speech that makes you wish you had booked Ted Cruz." Watch COVID-19 give its own address below. Peter Weber
One Trump retweet referred to Cavuto as "an a--hole," another said it's "hard to believe Cavuto is this foolish & gullible," while another accused the Fox News host of "sheer stupidity." Trump himself finally weighed in on a tweet asking Laura Ingraham what the problem is with her "irresponsible colleague" Cavuto. "Fox News is no longer the same," Trump lamented. "We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!"
When your store is the only place in town to buy groceries, you do what you have to do in order to ensure the shelves are never empty.
Toshua Parker and his wife, Cassia, own Icy Strait Wholesale in Gustavus, Alaska — population 450. This tiny town is only accessible by boat or airplane, and Parker used to have his Costco orders delivered to the store on Alaska's ferry system. Because of the pandemic, the ferry is not stopping in Gustavus. His supplies began dwindling in March, so Parker decided he would have to start picking up his orders in person.
Every week since, Parker and his employees have made the 14-hour round-trip to Juneau, 50 miles away, taking a converted military landing craft and loading it up with food and other essentials to stock the store. This long trek "doesn't seem like a big deal," Parker told CNN. "Alaskans are fiercely independent and resourceful; you really have to be to survive here. So when a problem arises, we don't typically look to someone else for help, we just find a way to do it."
A lot of planning goes into the trips, with Parker having to take into consideration the tides and weather forecasts. He said he's grateful for his employees who are "going to work every day during this pandemic to make sure our town stays supplied," adding that having to go to such great lengths to keep the people of Gustavus fed is "just another day in our world." Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Monday night tweeted a letter he sent to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accusing him of making "repeated missteps" while responding to the coronavirus pandemic that have been "extremely costly for the world."
In April, Trump said the United States would halt funding to the WHO as his administration conducted a review of its management of the pandemic. In his letter, Trump claimed the review found, among other things, that the WHO "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier" and "repeatedly made claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading."
Trump has accused the WHO several times of protecting China, and in his letter, Trump said the organization can only move forward if it "can actually demonstrate independence from China." If the WHO "does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days," he added, "I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization." The next president could reverse course.
Earlier this year, Trump was complimentary of China, tweeting on Jan. 24 that Beijing "has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciate their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!" With the number of U.S. coronavirus cases and deaths continuing to go up, Trump eventually pivoted and now routinely criticizes China and the country's handling of the virus during the early days of the outbreak. Catherine Garcia
Trump "is in very good health" and has tested negative for COVID-19 in his regular testing, Conley wrote. "After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks." The letter did not actually say Conley had prescribed hydroxychlorquine to Trump or that Trump was taking it, but White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said Trump is taking the malaria drug.
Hydroxychloroquine has well-documented risks, including causing dangerous heart arrhythmia even in healthy people, and multiple studies have shown it has no apparent benefit for COVID-19 patients. The FDA granted emergency authorization to use hydroxycholorquine to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients before later issuing a safely advisory on April 24 warning of serious side effects and recommending its use only under close supervision of a doctor in a hospital or clinical trial.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed concern about Trump's risk-taking on CNN. "He's our president, and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say," she told Anderson Cooper. (Trump, 73, is technically obese but not severely or morbidly so, The Associated Press notes.)
New York's Olivia Nuzzi had a more practical critique.
If you are worried enough about the virus to take a drug that has not been proven or approved to prevent or treat the virus, but you are not worried enough to wear a mask and gloves, what the hell does that mean?
"Here's my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it," Trump told reporters. "The only negative I've heard was the study where they gave it — was it the VA with, you know, people that aren't big Trump fans gave it." Peter Weber
Two of America's newest DJs are Bob Coleman and Ed Rosenblatt, retirees who spin old favorites on Radio Recliner.
Radio Recliner is a 60-minute show that streams online, with new programs released every day at noon. All of the DJs live in senior care facilities, where they record their song introductions and transitions before sending them to producers. Radio Recliner was launched in April as a way to ensure that seniors who are in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic can still connect with the outside world. Listeners can also send in their requests and dedications.
Coleman, 88, loves country music and is known as the "Karaoke Cowboy." Rosenblatt, 80, recently started teaching himself how to play the ukulele and performed the Beach Boys song "Sloop John B" at the end of his show. "Everybody knows that song," he told The Associated Press. Listen to Radio Recliner here.Catherine Garcia
Rebekah Jones, the architect and onetime manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard, said on Monday she was removed from her post after she would not censor data.
In an email to CBS12 News, Jones said she refused to "manually change data to drum up support" for Florida's plan to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dashboard shares data on coronavirus cases, testing, and deaths by county and ZIP code, and is used by the public and academic and private researchers working on coronavirus models. Jones led a team of Florida Department of Health data scientists and public health officials to create the dashboard, which was praised last month by Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force.
Earlier Monday, Florida Todayreported that on May 5, Jones sent an email to researchers letting them know that she had been removed from her position, and for "reasons beyond my division's control," they would no longer be publishing or fixing data. Jones wrote that she did not know "what data they are now restricting," and "as a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months."
Over the last few weeks, the dashboard has gone offline, data has disappeared without explanation, and it's been difficult to gain access to underlying data sheets, Florida Today reports. The Florida Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment on the data and Jones' removal from her position. Catherine Garcia