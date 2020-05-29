White House doubles down on Trump's tweet that Twitter said glorified violence

The White House is doubling down on a tweet from President Trump even after the platform determined it violated its rules against glorifying violence.

The official White House Twitter account on Friday morning re-upped a late night tweet from Trump that was slapped with a warning label because it violated Twitter's rules. Trump had weighed in on the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd by writing that "these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd" and that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The tweet is now accompanied by a label saying it "violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," and users have to click the label to see the tweet.

But then on Friday, the White House Twitter account just re-posted the exact same tweet, quoting it to make the message visible without the label. Within about an hour, Twitter added the warning label to the White House's tweet as well.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

Twitter's move came after it hit two Trump tweets with fact-checks for the first time. Trump has lashed out in response, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the decision, saying, "we'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally." Brendan Morrow

Update 9:40 a.m. ET: This story has been updated since publication to reflect that the White House tweet received the label as well.