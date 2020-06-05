See More Speed Reads
close shave
Cate Blanchett had 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

1:36 p.m.
Her head is okay!
Getty Images/Getty Images for BAM

Quarantine comes for us all. First it was Queen guitarist Brian May, who was hospitalized for "overenthusiastic gardening." Then it was Halsey, who tripped over her dishwasher door and broke her ankle. Now Cate Blanchett, 51, has admitted she had "a bit of a chainsaw accident" while speaking on A Podcast of One’s Own With Julia Gillard.

Don't worry, she's okay! Though it "sounds very, very exciting … it wasn't," Blanchett said, adding that she's unharmed "apart from the little nick to my head." Julia Gillard, the former Australian prime minister, spoke for all of us when she told Blanchett, "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head. I don't think people want to see any nicks taken out of it." Jeva Lange

and the Oscar didn't go to...
Oscar voters vowed not to support Selma because of cast's 'I can't breathe' shirts, David Oyelowo and Ava DuVernay say

2:12 p.m.
David Oyelowo and Ava Duvernay attend the 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing on January 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oscar voters surprisingly didn't show much love for Selma in 2015, and Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo have an idea of what might have held it back.

Oyelowo, who starred as Martin Luther King Jr. in DuVernay's critically-acclaimed film, in an interview this week described how after DuVernay and the Selma cast wore "I can't breathe" shirts in support of Eric Garner at the movie's premiere, the studio received complaints from Academy voters who pledged they wouldn't support it at the awards.

"I remember at the premiere of Selma us wearing 'I Can’t Breathe' T-shirts in protest," Oyelowo told Screen International. "Members of the Academy called in to the studio and our producers saying, 'How dare they do that? Why are they stirring sh-t'? and 'We are not going to vote for that film because we do not think it is their place to be doing that.'"

Oyelowo added that the protest is "part of why that film didn’t get everything that people think it should've got and it birthed #OscarsSoWhite." DuVernay backed up Oyelowo's account on Twitter, writing, "True story."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responded to the story by tweeting, "Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress."

Though Selma was nominated for Best Picture in 2015, its only other nomination was Best Original Song, an award it went on to win. Oyelowo unexpectedly didn't get a Best Actor nod, nor did DuVernay get nominated for Best Director. The Academy has long faced criticism over the lack of diversity of its nominees, especially the year Oyelowo was snubbed, when no actors of color were nominated at all.

"The Academy has a problem," Oyelowo said in 2015. "It’s a problem that needs to be solved." Brendan Morrow

a hole in the conversation
Labor activists want to reform police unions. Union leaders don't want to talk about it.

1:37 p.m.

Many major union groups, including the AFL-CIO, count police unions among their ranks of teachers and postal workers — and it's seemingly making their leaders uncomfortable with talking about police brutality.

The killing of George Floyd has launched calls for reforming police forces nationwide, as well as reforming the unions that may have allowed the officers involved in Floyd's death to keep working even after prior complaints. But the leaders of major unions that represent those police unions have been reluctant to talk about reform — and are "tiptoeing" around police brutality altogether, The Center for Public Integrity reports.

After the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, "the AFL-CIO began to talk more openly about racism in the police force," Alexia Fernández Campbell writes. Yet both then and today, Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO labor federation, has avoided placing any blame on individual officers. The Center for Public Integrity asked Trumka, as well as the leaders of nine other labor unions, for comment on police unions and they all declined to talk.

It's not a topic unions can avoid. "Police unions have written labor contracts that bar law enforcement agencies across the country from immediately interrogating or firing officers after egregious acts of misconduct," Fernández Campbell notes. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin "had at least 17 complaints filed against him but never got more than a written reprimand," leading advocates to call for reforming police unions or abolishing them altogether, Fernández Campbell continues. Read more at The Center for Public Integrity. Kathryn Krawczyk

just asking questions
Chuck Grassley is now openly berating Trump on Twitter over his watchdog firings

12:54 p.m.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is bringing out the big guns — by tagging President Trump in his tweets.

On Thursday, Grassley announced his intention to "place holds" on approving Trump administration nominees until he receives satisfactory answers pertaining to the firings of two federal watchdogs, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, CNBC reports. Atkinson was removed in April after informing Congress about the whistleblower complaint regarding Trump's communications with Ukraine that eventually led to his impeachment, while Linick was fired on May 15 on the recommendation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was reportedly under at least two investigations by Linick's office at the time.

"All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl," Grassley, who USA Today describes as "usually a staunch Trump ally," wrote Thursday, adding "CHECKS&BALANCES."

Grassley's initial pleas to the administration didn't call out the president specifically, but by Friday Grassley was no longer holding back:

"Canning a watchdog without good reason is bad," Grassley added in a follow-up tweet. "Never even hiring one is outrageous." Trump, who is notoriously Very Online, has yet to respond. Jeva Lange

'look harder at who we elect'
John Kelly tells Anthony Scaramucci he agrees with James Mattis' blistering rebuke of Trump

12:34 p.m.

President Trump's former defense secretary blasted him this week, and the president's former chief of staff is agreeing.

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was interviewed Friday by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and they spoke about former Defense Secretary James Mattis recently denouncing Trump as someone who "tries to divide us."

"None of us would take making a statement like that lightly, but there is a concern, I think an awful big concern, that the partisanship has gotten out of hand," Kelly said. "The tribal thing has gotten out of hand. ...He's quite a man, General Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country."

Asked if he agrees with Mattis, Kelly said yes, "I agree with him," adding, "I think we need to step back from the politics" and "look harder at who we elect" to examine their "character" and "ethics." Kelly warned against sending members of the military to quell protests "unless it's an extremist situation."

Kelly also expressed disapproval of law enforcement officials using using pepper spray to clear protesters out of Lafayette Square so Trump could walk to St. John's Church for a photo-op, saying he would have "recommended against it." And asked by Scaramucci if Trump is a "very stable genius" like he's said, Kelly had no comment on whether he's "stable or unstable."

Kelly had previously rebutted Trump's claim that he fired Mattis, saying the president "has clearly forgotten how it actually happened or is confused." Speaking on this point, Kelly observed Friday that "over time, every relationship" at the White House "begins to deteriorate," not that Scaramucci, who infamously was fired from the White House after just 10 days, wouldn't know.

"I don't have to tell you that," Kelly joked. Brendan Morrow

Chill out
Locals reportedly trap family of campers after mistaking them for antifa

12:27 p.m.
A Washington state campground.
iStock

A multiracial family looking to get away for the weekend were allegedly stalked, and subsequently trapped, by locals who mistook them for being bussed-in members of antifa, Washington state's Peninsula Daily News reports.

The family of four — a husband, wife, their 16-year-old daughter, and the husband's mother — were visiting Forks, Washington, from Spokane, Washington, and had driven the seven-and-a-half-hour distance in a full-sized school bus they planned to use to camp off a logging road near Olympic National Park. The family stopped at Forks Outfitters to get supplies, and were confronted by "seven or eight carloads of people in the grocery store parking lot" who "repeatedly asked them if they were antifa protesters," according to a press release by Sgt. Ed Anderson. "The family told the people they weren't associated with any such group and were just camping."

When the family left the parking lot, they were trailed by "at least four vehicles," the Peninsula Daily News reports. The family said that "two of the vehicles had people in them carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic rifles."

The family reached their camp site, but the sound of gunshots and power saws down the road made them decide to leave. As they were trying to drive away, they found that someone had sawed down trees in order to trap them in the site so that they couldn't get out.

Local high schoolers helped clear the roadway for the family and the Clallam County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating the incident. Heavy reports that posts had been made in local Facebook groups referencing the event, including boasts of "protect your town!" and "u think they realized they [came] to the wrong place yet?" You can read more at Peninsula Daily News, and learn more about the spread of false rumors about antifa agitators here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Trumpisms
Trump hopes George Floyd is 'looking down right now' and recognizing 'this is a great thing'

11:41 a.m.

President Trump made an unprompted prediction of what George Floyd, the man killed last week in the hands of Minneapolis police, would think about the protests over his death.

After a call for "equal justice under the law," Trump vaguely said "we all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen." "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country," Trump continued. "This is a great day for him, it's a great day for everybody."

Floyd's death in police custody has sparked international protests against police brutality, particularly against black people. Trump has promised and implemented military action to curb protests, even when most of them have remained peaceful. On Monday, law enforcement used crowd deterrents, including pepper spray and smoke bombs, to clear protesters off of Washington, D.C.'s streets so Trump could take a photo in front of a church. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Trump campaign mocks 'doomsday economists,' which would seemingly include Trump's own advisers

11:14 a.m.

After Friday's unexpectedly positive May jobs report, President Trump's campaign is mocking the "doomsday economists" whose predictions didn't pan out — despite that group including Trump's economic advisers.

The Trump campaign put out a statement on Friday celebrating the report from the Labor Department showing the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent and the economy added 2.5 million jobs, a shocking result when economists forecasted the unemployment rate would rise to almost 20 percent with more than eight million jobs lost.

"Doomsday economists had predicted a loss of 8.5 million jobs in May, but the economy roared back and added 2.5 million jobs instead, thanks to President Trump's leadership and the solid foundation his policies have laid," a statement from campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

Trump also called out the inaccurate predictions in a Rose Garden press conference celebrating the numbers, describing what he called the "greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows."

But Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, was forecasting a grim May jobs report too, having suggested that the unemployment rate would soar to 20 percent or more. In an interview with CNN less than two weeks ago, he said he expected the unemployment rate to be "quite a bit higher" in May than in April, possibly "north of 20 percent."

Additionally, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow warned last month after April's report that "the numbers for May are going to be also very difficult numbers," predicting that the economy starting to reopen wouldn't have an effect for "a while." Brendan Morrow

