See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Edit

Late night hosts cringe at Trump's proposed race and unity speech, fork the police

5:55 a.m.

"Two weeks ago were were on Instagram teaching each other to make no-knead focaccia, now we're dismantling system racism," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "I think that's progress." The Black Lives Matter "protests, they're like the presidents suits: They just keep getting bigger and bigger," he said, and not just in the U.S.

Sen. Mitt Romney joined a protest on Sunday, and President Trump and other "Republicans are mad at him for it," Kimmel marveled. "The White House is reportedly concerned about the president's low numbers and some of his advisers are pushing him to give a unifying speech to the country — they might as well ask him to dunk on Shaq, because Trump doesn't care about unity. He doesn't even care about Tiffany."

"On Thursday we'll hear a nationally televised speech about race and unity, and on Friday we'll hear an apology speech for what he said on Thursday," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "If Trump gives a national address, it will be broadcast on all major television networks, plus you can also watch it on BET with a laugh track."

The protests have been incredibly successful, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, but "law enforcement officers have met these calls to end police brutality with even more police brutality." The scores of video showing police "attacking protesters with no provocation whatsoever," assaulting old people, and "making a concerted effort to go after the free press" are "the antitheses of what America is supposed to stand for," he said. "This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want," and "the government is not supposed to physically punish you for that." America's policing crisis isn't a "bad apple" problem, Noah added, and "new rules and regulations" won't cut it.

"Police are lashing out because aggressively because they see that the protests are working and that there's a growing demand for police accountability and for police resources to be shifted elsewhere," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "We need to shift the money we're spending on tanks and tear gas and batons and move it instead to community programs like housing assistance and health care."

Tooning Out the News debated whether America should invade America, a failed state, with Richard Haass, former Bush administration official and president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Watch below. Peter Weber

'strategically deflated'
Edit

Minnesota police confirm slashing car tires of reporters, others during Minneapolis protests

3:21 a.m.

Minnesota's Department of Safety and the Anoka County Sheriff's office acknowledged Monday that their troopers and deputies had knifed the tires of several parked, unoccupied vehicles in Minneapolis during protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Video from May 31 protests had captured unidentified law enforcement officers slashing tires, as Mother Jones documented.

"State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires ... in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement," Minnesota Department of Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He said it's "not a typical tactic," adding that troopers also targeted cars "that contained items used to cause harm during violent protests," like rocks and sticks. Several journalists were among those who returned from protests to find their tires slashed, including a Star Tribune reporter.

Anoka County Sheriff's Lt. Andy Knotz said deputies slashing car tires were doing so under orders from the state-led Multiagency Command Center coordinating law enforcement during the protests. Police couldn't tow the vehicles, Knotz said, because "you could not get any tow trucks in there." A tow truck drivers told Andrew Kimmel, a Los Angeles TV and documentary maker whose rental car's tires were "strategically" knifed, that his towing company had gotten "call after call after call" from "everybody. Medics over there. News crews. Random people that were just here to protest and — tires slashed."

New Yorker writer Luke Mogelson told Mother Jones that when he returned to find his tires slashed, officers — some of whom had told him they would watch his car — "were laughing" and "had grins on their faces." Gordon said there would be an investigation of how various protest decisions were made. Peter Weber

audience of one
Edit

Trump's campaign spent $400,000 on cable news ads in D.C., reportedly to assuage Trump's re-election angst

2:21 a.m.

President Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in a bevy of new national polls, and his internal polling is reportedly equally bad. Trump tweeted a memo from his pollster Monday alleging that CNN's "fake" poll and others are aimed at harming him electorally.

"Trump allies fear the election is now shaping up as a simple referendum on Trump and his performance in the White House — with recent polling showing Trump losing ground with noneducated white voters, senior citizens, Catholics, and evangelicals," Politico reports. "Trump himself has grown frustrated by the negative polling in recent weeks, confounded by Biden's lead and frustrated by his own campaign actions and execution of strategy during the pandemic."

With Trump "growing increasingly agitated with the state of his re-election campaign," his campaign came up with a plan, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report at The Daily Beast: "Run a series of hard-hitting ads and place them on networks that they knew the president and congressional Republicans would watch. And so, over the past month, the Trump campaign has spent slightly more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the Washington, D.C., area, buying time largely on Fox News but with some smaller buys on CNN and MSNBC as well, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission."

There's little chance the ad buys will sway solidly blue Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Northern Virginia. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh explained to The Daily Beast that "we want members of Congress and our D.C.-based surrogates to see the ads so they know our strong arguments for President Trump and against Joe Biden." But a Trump campaign adviser and person close to Trump told Markay and Suebsaeng that the real goal to "to put the president himself as ease" and assure him "his formidable political machine is hard at work defending him and attacking his enemies." Read more at The Daily Beast. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Formerly homeless teen graduates as valedictorian of his class

1:57 a.m.

Martin Folsom's perseverance paid off.

Folsom graduated as the top student in his class at A. Philip Randolph Career Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He overcame several obstacles to become valedictorian, including dealing with homelessness while in the ninth and eleventh grades. "I never thought to myself, 'I can't do this anymore' or 'I'm done with this,'" he told News4JAX. "It's always been, well, it's happened again, and I've just got to keep myself up and keep moving forward."

Folsom has had the support of his mother Melva, who said she "constantly kept pushing him to do better." When he learned that he was valedictorian, "it kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom told KABC. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it." In the fall, he will head to Valdosta State University in Georgia, with the goal of working for the FBI after graduation. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

This mother-daughter duo fulfilled their goal of graduating med school together

1:20 a.m.

Dr. Jasmine Kudji was able to finish medical school alongside the woman who inspired her to be there: her mother, Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester.

The mother-and-daughter duo graduated in March from the University of Medicine & Health Sciences in St. Kitts. On July 1, they will launch their careers with the LSU Health System in Louisiana — Kudji Sylvester will start as a family medicine resident at LSU Health Lafayette and Kudji will be a general surgery resident at LSU Health New Orleans.

Kudji Sylvester decided at a young age that she wanted to become a physician, but when she became pregnant with Jasmine at 22, she switched gears and became a nursing assistant. She ultimately went back to school to become a registered nurse and then a nurse practitioner, and she told Today that when Jasmine started college, she thought, "This is the perfect time for me to pursue my dream of being a physician."

As a child, Kudji would spend a lot of time with her mom at work, and she says it "was just natural" for her to go into the medical field. They supported each other during medical school, with both understanding exactly what the other was going through. "You're just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process," Kudji said.

They also hope to inspire more black women to become doctors, and started a blog called The MD Life to share their experiences and information they wish they knew before going to med school. "It's not often that I see people that look like me in my field so that's why it's so important to us to make sure that we do show our faces and spread our story," Kudji told Today. Catherine Garcia

receipts
Edit

Watch The Washington Post clinically dismantle various White House claims about the Lafayette Square debacle

12:54 a.m.

A week ago, federal law enforcement forcibly removed a group of protesters from the edge of Lafayette Square using tear gas, "stinger" grenades with rubber pellets, flash-bangs, and other irritants, shortly before President Trump walked through the cleared area for a short photo op in front of a church, where he brandished somebody else's Bible.

In the week since, the White House, U.S. Park Police, and Attorney General William Barr have given various, shifting accounts of what happened. Most of them strain credulity, The Washington Post demonstrates in a 12-minute video painstakingly reconstructing that hour on the evening of June 1 from dozens of videos, police radio communications, and other records.

Barr and the White House claim the protesters were violent — that appears to be false, though one or two are captured throwing water bottles at the heavily armored police. The White House, Trump's campaign, the U.S. Park Police's acting chief, and Barr have all insisted "tear gas" wasn't used, and that's false both in the broader sense that the PepperBalls whose use Barr acknowledges are a form of chemical tear gas and also in the narrow sense, given compelling evidence that CS tear gas canisters were fired, possibly by Bureau of Prisons riot guards.

Barr and the White House now claim that pushing protesters back from Lafayette Square was not related to Trump's photo op excursion, and while it may be true that U.S. Park Police had planned to expand the perimeter anyway, it seems unlikely at best that the riot tactics used were not connected to Trump's imminent stroll. Longtime U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told the Post that moving the perimeter would normally have been done before dawn, when the square was empty.

Trump's photo op, and the police violence that preceded it, led to condemnation from former military leaders, current and former politicians, and normally friendly columnists; it ramped up the sizes of the protests nationwide; and it coincided with a serious hit to Trump's poll numbers. It seems like a defining moment in a presidency full of them, but as GOP pollster Whit Ayres reminds Politico, the election is still five months away, and "five months ago was before a pandemic, before racial unrest, before an economic collapse, and before impeachment." Peter Weber

It's about time
Edit

Army will now consider removing Confederate leaders' names from bases

12:03 a.m.
Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Logan Mock-Bunting

The United States Army has 10 bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including one that honors Lt. Gen. John Brown Gordon — a man "generally acknowledged as the head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia," according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

In February, after the Marine Corps said it would ban Confederate paraphernalia from its installations, an Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose there were "no plans to rename any street or installation, including those named for Confederate generals," adding those names grew from "a spirit of reconciliation, not to demonstrate support for any particular cause or ideology."

Four months later, leadership has reversed course. In a statement Monday, Army spokeswoman Col. Sunset Belinsky said Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are "open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic" of renaming those bases and facilities. An Army official told Politico that the massive protests over the death of George Floyd "made us start looking more at ourselves and the things that we do and how that is communicated to the force as well as the American public."

The bases named after Confederate leaders are Forts Benning and Gordon in Georgia; Forts Pickett, A.P. Hill, and Lee in Virginia; Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

In 2017, military historian Army Maj. Mark Herbert wrote in Task & Purpose that most of those bases were built as the U.S. entered World War I and World War II and needed to train tens of thousands of recruits. While the War Department and Army typically named posts after "war heroes or prominent figures in American history," there were times when local commanders were allowed to name the installations, Herbert wrote. In the South, the bases "tended to be named after local rebel heroes — either by the community that still took their Confederate heritage seriously, or by the Army, which believed that Confederate history was a part of its own." Catherine Garcia

resignations
Edit

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief stepping down after brown face photo resurfaces

June 8, 2020
Adam Rapoport.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport resigned on Monday night after several of the magazine's staffers, contributors, and YouTube personalities objected to a photo showing him in brown face, attempting to look Puerto Rican, on Halloween in 2013.

Rapoport, who became editor in chief in 2010 and has been part of Condé Nast since 2000, announced on Instagram that he is stepping down "to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."

In an Instagram story posted earlier in the day, assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly called for Rapoport's resignation, and said the Halloween photo is "just a symptom of the systemic racism that runs rampant within Condé Nast as a whole." She also alleged that "only white editors" are paid to appear in videos for Bon Appétit's popular YouTube channel, and demanded that "BIPOC" (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) be "given fair titles, fair salaries, and compensation for video appearances."

Other editors and contributors echoed El-Waylly's sentiments, including Priya Krishna, who called the photo "f--ked up, plain and simple. It erases the work the BIPOC on staff have long been doing, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.