Fox News faux pas
Fox News took an antifa Monty Python joke literally, earning a laugh from John Cleese

9:39 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious danger to Americans, but antifa still isn't, despite suggestions otherwise from President Trump, Attorney General William Barr, police departments, Fox News hosts, and fake antifa social media accounts linked to white supremacist groups. Antifa mania has led to some frightening situations but also some comedic ones, like when Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum read a Reddit post about Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and missed the joke.

CHAZ, an offshoot of anti-racist protests that Trump claims is led by antifa, is a barricaded section of a Seattle neighborhood run as a collective, with art, snack areas, movie nights, smoking sections, dancing, and the occasional armed guard. The Reddit post MacCallum credulously read refers to Raz Simone, an unofficial leader of the zone, and the gag would have been obvious to any Monty Python fan.

Monty Python alum John Cleese, of course, got the joke — the Reddit post was quoting near-verbatim a scene from The Holy Grail — and he joined the ribbing of Fox News.

CHAZ has proved vexing for Fox News in other ways, too: The network apologized over the weekend for illustrating articles about the autonomous zone with digitally altered images and, in one case, a burning building from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Trump wants people to believe "antifa and other far left militant groups" have taken over Seattle. It's not clear what Fox News host Sean Hannity thinks is going on at CHAZ.

Spaghetti love sessions? Be very afraid, America. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Researchers say drug improved survival among COVID-19 patients in 'major breakthrough'

10:12 a.m.
Biochemist Daniela Beatriz Ori manipulates swab samples to make a real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) analysis for COVID-19 testing at the biochemistry lab of Central Navy Hospital Dr. Pedro Malloon April 28, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images

An inexpensive drug looks to be able to improve survival odds for COVID-19 patients with "severe respiratory complications," according to a new study.

Researchers on Tuesday announced the results of a study in which 2,104 patients received dexamethasone, a steroid, and 4,321 patients received usual care, The Associated Press reports. The drug reduced deaths by one-third for patients who were on ventilators and one-fifth for patients who were receiving oxygen, they said.

However, the study didn't show a benefit to patients "who did not require respiratory support," according to the announcement.

"This is an extremely welcome result," University of Oxford's Peter Horby, one of the chief investigators on the study, said in a statement. "The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

Horby also described dexamethasone, which BBC News reports is "already used to reduce inflammation in a range of other conditions," as the "first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19" and told Reuters this is a "major breakthrough." Still, Axios notes the results of this trial "have not been peer-reviewed, or published formally at all." The researchers said the details will be published "as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow

nursing home crisis
Nursing homes account for more than 40 percent of U.S. coronavirus deaths, analysis shows

10:10 a.m.
Nursing home facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Residents and staffers at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 250,000 coronavirus infections and 50,000 deaths in the United States since the pandemic began, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows.

Overall, Johns Hopkins University has tallied more than 116,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country, and more than 40 percent of the virus' death toll is linked to nursing homes. That's probably an underestimate, the Journal notes, since there's a lack of consistency in state reporting when it comes to nursing home-specific data. Arizona, for example, only reports the number of facilities with infections, leaving out the number of cases and deaths, and New York doesn't include nursing home residents who died in a hospital to avoid double counting.

It's also not entirely clear what many facilities are doing to curb the spread of the virus; nearly half of the country's nursing homes have gone without an official inspection of their virus-stemming procedures, Politico reports. The lack of oversight has left some patient advocates skeptical because it means "you're essentially taking the providers' word that they're doing a good job," said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

stocking up
Rising retail sales and a promising coronavirus treatment send stocks soaring

10:05 a.m.

The stock market is on the rise thanks to two pieces of good news.

Numbers released Tuesday by the Commerce Department revealed that American retail sales had risen 17.7 percent throughout the month of May. That, combined with news that U.K. scientists had found an effective coronavirus treatment, sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 800 points after opening Tuesday, and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite up over 2 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed down stores across the U.S. and cost millions of Americans their jobs. As a result, retail sales fell 8.3 percent in March, and 14.7 percent in April. Those numbers finally started to rebound in May, Tuesday's numbers showed, but retail spending is still down eight percent since February.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, scientists at the University of Oxford revealed that the low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone had appeared to cut the risk of death for COVID-19 patients on ventilators. It cut the risk of death by a fifth for those on oxygen. Dexamethasone is a widely available, low-cost drug that could prove especially helpful in poorer countries and areas. Kathryn Krawczyk

Two for the price of one
European Union opens antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Pay

8:31 a.m.
The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The European Union has launched not one, but two antitrust investigations focused on Apple.

The EU's European Commission said on Tuesday it's opening two antitrust probes, one examining Apple's App Store and the "mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system," as well as Apple's "restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps," to determine whether the company has violated EU competition rules, an announcement said.

"We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books," Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Spotify previously filed a complaint with the European Commission against Apple, taking issue with the App Store charging an up to 30 percent commission on sales, The Verge notes. "If we pay this tax, it would force us to artificially inflate the price of our Premium membership well above the price of Apple Music," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last year. Ek also alleged Apple's App Store rules "purposely limit choice and stifle innovation," and the European Commission says that after a preliminary investigation, it "has concerns that Apple's restrictions may distort competition for music streaming services on Apple's devices."

Additionally, the European Commission has opened another antitrust investigation focused on Apple Pay, examining the "terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads," as well as Apple's "limitation of access" to its Near Field Communication functionality and "alleged refusals of access to Apple Pay."

An Apple spokesperson in a statement to The Verge said "it's disappointing the European Commission is advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else." Brendan Morrow

Jumping the Gun
NYPD police unions accuse Shake Shack employees of poisoning 3 officers. NYPD finds no wrongdoing.

7:52 a.m.

New York City's police union claimed Monday night that three NYPD detectives were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack." That didn't turn out to be true, the NYPD later clarified.

The officers, at some point during their dinner, "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages," Police benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch wrote in a warning to fellow officers. "When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment."

"Tonight, three of our brothers in blue were intentionally poisoned," Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo wrote in a similar warning. "Fortunately, our fellow officers were not seriously harmed."

The NYPD sent its Crime Scene Unit to the restaurant, and they found two of the three partially consumed milkshakes in the trash and interrogated the employees. "After a thorough investigation by the NYPD's Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack's employees," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday. Shake Shack tweeted its relief.

"Police sources said the case has been deemed unintentional after it appeared that whatever cleaning solution was used on the shake machine wasn't rinsed off enough," the New York Post reports. The officers "were taken to Bellevue Hospital and have since been released."

It is clearly possible that this was all just a misunderstanding, with the police unions jumping the gun and stoking public outrage before all the facts were in. But there is also an odd history of police falsely accusing fast-food workers of various kinds of abuse. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
French lab goes to market with quick, painless COVID-19 saliva test

7:03 a.m.
French lab shows off EasyCov saliva test
Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

The French company Sys2Diag started selling a novel COVID-19 test Monday that its creators say detects whether the coronavirus is in a saliva sample within an hour. The test, EasyCov, requires a few drops of saliva collected by the user, placed in a test tube and analyzed on-site using a portable kit. "This allows for massive, rapid, painless, and more reactive tests," lead researcher Franck Molina tells Le Parisien. He suggested it would be useful for sports teams, airports, dentists, firefighters, and others who would benefit from a rapid, scalable coronavirus test.

Like other COVID-19 tests, EasyCov looks for RNA of the new coronavirus in the saliva sample, then translates the RNA into DNA, which the test can detect after the sample is heated to 65 degrees Celsius (150 degrees Fahrenheit). The results are displayed with colors: red for positive, yellow for negative. Sys2Diag says it is producing 200,000 kits each week for sale in France, with Asian and South American countries lined up to purchase the test when available. Preliminary studies show that the test is as accurate as conventional COVID-19 tests, and false positives are very low, according to the clinical researchers at Montpellier University Hospital. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Late night hosts all laugh at Trump's weird, slow amble down West Point's ramp, drinking technique

5:47 a.m.

Between COVID-19, historic racial unrest, and the Trump presidency, "I'm stunned that we got some actual good news today," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling that anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees "is a momentous change in LGBTQ rights," he said, "because now they have them."

"Sadly, the fight for racial justice is far from over," Colbert said, running through the police killing of yet another unarmed black man, Rayshard Brooks. Despite everything, "on Saturday Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point — because who better to inspire new members of our military than a draft dodger?" he asked. "The most suspenseful moment of the speech is when Trump attempted to quench his thirst," rivaled only when a "frail" Trump "hobbled down a gradual incline" at the end.

"Now, Trump's a senior citizen, so of course he walks slowly, and it would be pretty immature to waste time weighing in on this — which is why Trump weighed in on this," Colbert said. He fact-checked Trump's tweet.

The Late Show also gave Trump's ramp shuffle the CBS Sports treatment.

Tooning Out the News put jockeys on Trump's back for the West Point Rampstakes. (Trump won.)

It "turned out to be a historic speech — no president in the history of this country has ever taken a weirder drink of water," followed by "a very strange walk down a ramp," Jimmy Kimmel marveled. "We can only hope he steps down that gracefully after November."

"There's so much to say about the ramp video, and I just can't pick one joke, so I'm going to tell as many jokes as I can in the time it took Trump two walk down that ramp," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon said. And he did.

"Deeply weird" Trump "once again showed off his fundamental weirdness after a speech at West Point, when he slowly descended a ramp like an old man being walked across the street by a Boy Scout," Late Night's Seth Meyers observed. "You know, for a guy who constantly talks about how tough he is, he sure walks like a baby deer on a frozen pond." Watching the video, he said, "maybe he does have bone spurs."

The Late Late Show's James Corden also found Trump's ramp amble amusing, and you can watch his jokes below. Peter Weber

