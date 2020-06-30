Buffalo protester shoved by police released from hospital after nearly 4 weeks

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was injured by police officers during a demonstration against police brutality in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month, has been released from the hospital nearly four weeks later.

As a result of the shove, Gugino fell and fractured his skull and was unable to walk at one point during his hospitalization, but he is now able to do so "with a little help," his attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said.

Remember Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old assaulted by Buffalo police and denounced by President Trump on Twitter? Gugino's lawyer, Kelly Zarcone announced he was released from the hospital earlier today, is grateful for "truly outstanding" care, and can walk "with a little help." — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) June 30, 2020

Zarcone also said Gugino will continue his recovery from an undisclosed location to protect his privacy. The violent incident wasn't the only thing that placed Gugino in the national spotlight — President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that the longtime peace activist was actually an "antifa provocateur" who was trying to "set up" the Buffalo Police Department. Tim O'Donnell