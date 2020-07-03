See More Speed Reads
is this a good idea?
Trump to start July 4th weekend at Mount Rushmore celebration amid coronavirus surge

7:30 a.m.
Visitors at Mount Rushmore
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump will start the three-day Independence Day weekend at Mount Rushmore, where 7,500 people are expected to attend a fireworks display Friday, The Associated Press reports. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem (R), a Trump ally, said masks will be optional at the event, and social distancing won't be required. That prompted objections from local officials, including the Republican mayor of nearby Rapid City, Steve Allender.

Leaders of several Native American tribes in the region also warned the event could result in a coronavirus spike among their members. "The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites," said Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

In many states, leaders are encouraging residents to limit their July 4 celebrations to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Harold Maass

coronavirus
America's daily coronavirus case count surpasses 55,000

5:50 a.m.
A Florida coronavirus testing site
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The United States hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, recording 55,220 new daily cases, according to The Washington Post. Georgia and Florida both set single-day records — Georgia reported 3,472 new daily cases, while Florida recorded a staggering 10,109 cases Thursday, up more than 3,500 from Wednesday's record-breaking total. "It's the 25th consecutive day that Florida has set a record high in its seven-day rolling average," the Post says.

Texas reported nearly 8,000 new cases Thursday, and in Houston, hospitals are being forced to transfer patients to facilities in other parts of the state as intensive care units near capacity due to the surge in COVID-19 patients. "We're running out of ICU beds," Harris Health Systems spokesman Bryan McLeod told ABC News. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) mandated everyone in the state wear masks in public to help slow the spread of the virus.

There have been more than 11 million coronavirus cases worldwide, with 521,000 global deaths. While cases continue to skyrocket in the U.S., there hasn't been a corresponding surge in the death toll. However, a study published Wednesday in JAMA Internal Medicine said the true COVID-19 death toll may be significantly higher than what's being reported. Jessica Hullinger

Oof
Trump's campaign is reportedly ready to cancel his convention rally to avoid a 'Tulsa-like humiliation'

July 2, 2020
President Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Poll after poll has shown former Vice President Joe Biden with a growing lead over President Trump, and with COVID-19 cases surging again, the president's approval level is sinking as well. It's all leading Trump to claim "the polls are all fake" and, when he does believe them, beg for advice to turn it all around, Vanity Fair reports.

In recent days, Trump has appeared "down in the dumps," Republicans who have spoken with him tell Vanity Fair. "People around him think his heart's not in it," one Republican close to the White House said of his campaign. Trump is reportedly stuck between appealing to his base and suburban voters, leading him to even call Fox News' Tucker Carlson last week and beg "What do I do? What do I do?"

In other instances, Trump has appeared in denial of his sputtering campaign and claimed "the polls are all fake," a Republican in touch with Trump tells Vanity Fair. But at other times he reportedly believes the polls — and blames them on his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. But the reported blame games haven't stopped the bad news from pouring in, namely when it comes to the resumption of campaign rallies where Trump usually thrives. With coronavirus spreading throughout Florida and a mandatory mask policy now in place in Jacksonville, the Trump campaign is reportedly ready to cancel his 15,000-person rally at the Republican National Convention next month "so that Trump doesn’t suffer another Tulsa–like humiliation," Vanity Fair writes.

Read more about Trump's growing campaign woes at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Hugh Downs, longtime 20/20 and Today host, dies at 99

July 2, 2020
Hugh Downs
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hugh Downs, the beloved TV broadcaster who hosted Today and 20/20, has died at 99.

Downs died on Wednesday at his Arizona home, his family confirmed in a statement, The New York Times reports. His great-niece said he died of natural causes, per The Associated Press.

Over the course of his TV career, Downs spent more than 10,000 hours on the air, and he once held the record for the person with the most hours on network television until he was surpassed by Regis Philbin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Downs hosted Today for nine years beginning in 1962, as well as 20/20 for more than 20 years. He additionally hosted the game show Concentration and was announcer for Jack Paar on The Tonight Show. He retired in 1999.

"Along with his late wife Ruth, he bridged generations with his erudite, compassionate, smart broadcasts," tweeted Geraldo Rivera, adding that Downs was "a great American." Paley Center curator Ron Simon told The Washington Post Downs "represented the entire history of broadcasting," as "whatever the format, he was that consummate, quintessential broadcaster who could adapt his style to what was needed." Brendan Morrow

wear a mask!
Kellyanne Conway calls out 'local officials' who refuse to wear masks, but gives Trump a pass

July 2, 2020

Kellyanne Conway doesn't think President Trump is to blame for America's mask rejection.

When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Conway, a counselor to Trump, pointed out that many Americans haven't been putting on face masks that are essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "And I don't think they're not wearing masks because the president of the United States is not wearing a mask," Conway said. Rather Conway said she believes "they're not wearing a mask because nobody's saying put the mask on," seemingly overlooking the advice of thousands of medical professionals, politicians, business owners, entertainers, and so on.

Conway did call out people who've been avoiding masks so far, though she specifically mentioned "local officials" and not the ones at the head of the federal government who haven't been the best example for millions of Americans. Conway didn't include Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or even herself in that criticism because they are "tested daily" for COVID-19 and likely aren't spreading it, she said.

Still, it never hurts to put on a mask, even if its biggest purpose is to set a good example. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
FBI kept tabs on Ghislaine Maxwell as she 'slithered away' — and then 'moved when we were ready'

July 2, 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell.
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The FBI has explained why it took a year after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein to take his associate Ghislaine Maxwell into custody.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in conjunction with the Southern District of New York's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide last year while awaiting trial on allegations of sex trafficking. She faces five charges, including transporting and enticing minors for illegal sexual acts, as well as committing perjury while testifying in the Epstein case.

The FBI had been "secretly keeping tabs" on Maxwell for the past year, most recently finding she had "slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims continue to live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago," Bill Sweeney, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said in a Thursday press conference. A grand jury had recently voted to indict her, and the FBI "moved when we were ready," Sweeney said.

The indictment details how Maxwell had a "personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and was among his closest associates." And from 1994 on, Maxwell allegedly "enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts" with Epstein, the indictment reads, going on to detail how Maxwell built trust with these victims knowing they would be abused. Find the whole disturbing indictment here. Kathryn Krawczyk

'this corona crap'
Vanilla Ice cancels controversial mid-pandemic concert

July 2, 2020

A controversial concert scheduled to take place in Texas this Fourth of July weekend has been put on ice.

Vanilla Ice on Thursday said he's postponing a concert that was set for Friday in Austin, Texas, even though the state has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Basically, I'm not going," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I listened to my fans. I hear all you people out there. I didn't know the numbers were so crazy in Austin."

News that the concert was set to go forward drew backlash given the state's rising coronavirus cases, and the Travis County Health Department told TMZ, "This is not wise regardless of who is performing at any gathering right now." Vanilla Ice in the video posted on Thursday said he was hoping the pandemic "would be a lot better by Fourth of July" when booking the concert. No new date was provided for the show, though he held out hope that "this corona crap will have a cure" by New Year's.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper previously defended his Texas concert amid the backlash only hours ago, in a tweet earlier today claiming that "I take the coronavirus serious" but arguing the show would be fine and that "we can't live in a bubble." He quickly changed his mind, apparently after having stopped, collaborated, and listened. Brendan Morrow

Get Well Soon
Herman Cain, who attended Trump's rally in Tulsa, hospitalized with COVID-19

July 2, 2020

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement posted to Cain's Twitter account on Thursday confirmed the news, saying he tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and that he "developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" by Wednesday.

"He spent the past night in the hospital and as of Today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital," the statement said. "Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert."

Cain attended President Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, and he posted a photo of himself at the event not wearing a face mask. He was at the rally as a Trump campaign surrogate, but he didn't travel to Tulsa on the campaign's plane, CBS News' Nicole Sganga reports. The campaign said in a statement on Thursday that Cain "did not meet with the president."

"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus," the statement released on Cain's Twitter account said. An editor of Cain's website wrote that "we honestly have no idea where he contracted it," adding, "I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking."

Trump received criticism for holding his rally amid the coronavirus pandemic, and prior to the event, six Trump campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Another two campaign staffers later tested positive as well. Brendan Morrow

