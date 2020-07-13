Ohio boy tracks down family to return dog tag lost decades ago

-
Ohio boy tracks down family to return dog tag lost decades ago12:17 a.m.
-
Report: Washington Redskins to announce they are changing team name1:02 a.m.
-
The White House is sending journalists 'opposition research' on Dr. Anthony Fauci, limiting his TV appearances12:58 a.m.
-
Texas hospital says 30-year-old patient died after going to a 'COVID party'July 12, 2020
-
Trump says possibly unstable section of border wall funded by supporters was 'only done to make me look bad'July 12, 2020
-
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27July 12, 2020
-
For the 1st time in months, New York City reports zero coronavirus deathsJuly 12, 2020
-
Explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego leaves 21 injuredJuly 12, 2020
12:17 a.m.
1:02 a.m.
The White House is sending journalists 'opposition research' on Dr. Anthony Fauci, limiting his TV appearances
12:58 a.m.
July 12, 2020
Trump says possibly unstable section of border wall funded by supporters was 'only done to make me look bad'
July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020