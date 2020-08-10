Athletes and celebrities join 100 Black male leaders calling on Biden to pick a Black woman running mate

A group of prominent Black male leaders, including several athletes and celebrities, signed a Monday open letter calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to select a Black woman as his running mate. The list includes names like Sean "Diddy Combs," Chris Paul, Kam Chancellor, Van Jones, Nick Cannon, and Bakari Sellers.

The letter is quite clear in its intent, stating that choosing one of the several Black women the Biden campaign is considering as vice president is no longer something that "should" happen, but an imperative. Otherwise, the statement warns Biden, "you will lose the election" to President Trump in November. The signees said they "don't want to vote for the lesser of two evils" or the "devil we know versus the devil we don't."

An open letter from 100 prominent Black men — including @Diddy @cthagod @RevDrBarber @CP3 @AttorneyCrump — has a blunt message for Joe Biden: "Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don't want to choose between the lesser of two evils." pic.twitter.com/tN4qolv1EI — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 10, 2020

Additionally, the letter takes issue with the scrutiny some of the women on Biden's shortlist, like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have faced throughout the process, stating it "disgusts" the signatories that the candidates are the subject of unfair criticism. Tim O'Donnell