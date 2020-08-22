See More Speed Reads
Why 1988 does and doesn't work as a comparison for the 2020 election

11:37 a.m.
Michael Dukakis.
AP Photo

President Trump can cite 1988 as proof that summer polling doesn't always hold up when presidential election ballots are tallied in November. That year, the Republican nominee, George H.W. Bush, who was serving as former President Ronald Regan's vice president, was trailing his Democratic opponent, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, by as many as 17 points in a July Gallup poll. Ultimately, Bush went on to win handily.

But there are several reasons why following the Bush campaign's attack heavy strategy won't work for the Trump re-election campaign. Per The New York Times, Dukakis' record wasn't very well-known at the time, so the Bush camp took advantage of his support of prison furloughs and death penalty opposition, which became the focus of many attack ads.

This year, though, the country is much more familiar with the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden."This is going to be tricky for them: Biden is a pretty well-known quantity," said Susan Estrich, Dukakis' campaign manager. "The way you usually burst balloons is paint the the other guy as a risk."

Biden has also been much more aggressive at pushing back against the Trump campaign's attacks, whereas Dukakis chose not to fight back, a decision he said he's come to regret.

Still, while 1988 may not be a perfect comparison, there are some similarities, including the fact that Biden has been leaning into more progressive ideas in an attempt to unify the fracturing Democratic Party, said Charlie Black, who worked as a senior adviser to Bush. That could provide the Trump campaign an opening as the two sides race to snatch up late-deciding voters.

The most reassuring thing for the Trump campaign, though, is the fact that the polling gap is already smaller than the one between Dukakis and Bush. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

CDC's hopes for reopening schools safely boosted by 'encouraging' child-care center study

11:02 a.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes Rhode Island has provided cause for optimism that schools and child-care programs can reopen safely during the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

A federal study published Friday on 666 Rhode Island child-care centers that reopened this summer found that new coronavirus cases and secondary transmission linked to the centers were limited. During a 2-month period between June 1 and July 31, there were 52 confirmed and probable cases reported across 29 programs, and 20 of the programs reported only one case, while only four centers had cases that involved possible spread of the virus, the study found. CDC Director Robert Redfield said the "inspiring" article showed "there is a path" to reopening child-care programs and possibly schools safely.

The reasons behind the initial success don't appear too complicated — enrollment was restricted to 12 (then raised to 20), staff members and students were confined to specific groups, masking was required for adults, and adults and children were screened daily for symptoms. Basically, people had to buy in, which is simple at first glance, but has been a struggle throughout the pandemic. Rhode Island also allowed for the centers to reopen at a time of low community spread.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Study, called the data "encouraging," though she doesn't think the study alone is enough to extend the findings to schools since "we think transmission risk may increase with age." But, she added, "the finding that safety measures, such as mask-wearing, can potentially prevent secondary transmission, should increase our confidence that these measures will be important in school settings." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Russian opposition leader Navalny still comatose but stable after transfer to Berlin hospital

8:20 a.m.
Alexei Navalny arrives at a Berlin hospital.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has made it to Berlin after all.

Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been comatose since falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Thursday. Medical staff at the Omsk, Russia, hospital where he was previously treated had initially refused to allow his transfer to the German capital, claiming he was too unstable to move, but they appeared to relent after international scrutiny, The Washington Post reports.

Upon arrival in Berlin, Navalny was taken to a hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination. Doctors reportedly would not comment on his illness or treatment until those were completed, although his supporters believe he was poisoned at the behest of the Kremlin. The hospital in Omsk denied the claims, but toxicology experts have expressed doubts poison could have been ruled out so quickly, The Associated Press reports. Moscow has similarly been accused of delaying the Berlin transfer.

Jaka Bizilj of the German organization Cinema for Peace, which organized the flight, said Navalny is in stable condition. Read more at The Washington Post and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for role in college admissions scandal

August 21, 2020
Lori Loughlin exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after appearing in Federal Court to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin is officially going to the big house for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star on Friday was sentenced to two months in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges stemming from what officials said was the largest college admissions scam the Department of Justice has prosecuted. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged last year as prosecutors said they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into college by having them falsely designated as recruits to the University of Southern California's crew team. They initially pleaded not guilty, only to change course in May, when Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as part of a plea deal under which she would serve two months with two years of supervised release, as well as perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, The Associated Press reports. Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, and his plea deal called for him to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman was one of the other high-profile names caught up in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty after prosecutors said she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers corrected. She served 11 days in prison last year. Brendan Morrow

'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to series of rapes and murders

August 21, 2020
Joseph James DeAngelo looks on during the second day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on August 19, 2020, in Sacramento, California.
SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The "Golden State Killer" is headed to prison for the rest of his life.

Joseph James DeAngelo, the former police officer known as the Golden State Killer, on Friday was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to a series of murders and rapes in California during the 1970s and 1980s, the Los Angeles Times reports. He was finally arrested in 2018 thanks to the use of "innovative DNA technology."

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton described DeAngelo as a "man whose horrific unspeakable crimes devastated the lives of so many people, lives that will never be the same, lives forever changed, moments, hours of terror that can never be erased or forgotten," reports the Times. He spoke in the courtroom on Friday and said he is "truly sorry to everyone I've hurt."

Prosecutors say DeAngelo's crimes encompass "87 victims at 53 crime scenes spanning 11 California counties," The Associated Press reports, and he pleaded guilty to 13 murders and more than 50 rapes, according to CNN.

Prior to the sentencing, some of DeAngelo's victims had emotionally confronted him in court this week, with one rape survivor saying, "You destroyed the life that I had." Brendan Morrow

Kanye West keeps failing to get on states' presidential ballots

August 21, 2020

Another week, another set of states that won't be attending Kanye West's presidential "birthday party."

The rapper, who announced an apparent last-minute 2020 presidential campaign in July to widespread skepticism, over the past few weeks has been trying to get on the November ballot in various states with help from Republican operatives. But by Friday, he had failed to qualify in several more.

In Wisconsin, West didn't make it onto the ballot after election officials said he missed the deadline to file by just "one to two minutes," Politico reports. "When you're late, you're late,” Commissioner Julie Glancey said. Then there's Illinois, where the state's Board of Elections on Friday booted West from the ballot after he only filed 1,200 signatures when he needed 2,500, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

And that's not all. West also won't be on the ballot in Ohio after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Friday that he "failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification," and he won't be on the ballot in Montana, either. Aside from the states where West has failed to qualify, he was already too late to even attempt to get on the ballot at all by the time he announced his campaign in July.

West, who hasn't denied that his campaign is intended to take votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, tried to look on the bright side on Friday with a tweet celebrating the states where he has made it onto the ballot. The only problem, reporter Ben Jacobs notes, is that the tweet isn't even accurate since he hasn't actually yet made it onto the ballot in most of the ones he mentions.

We'll let you finish, Ye, but it seems this isn't exactly the greatest presidential run of all time. Brendan Morrow

Unearthed clip shows Stephen Bannon joking about 'Build the Wall' fraud in 2019

August 21, 2020
Stephen Bannon.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

Stephen Bannon: master prognosticator or just really dumb?

In an unearthed clip from a 2019 "We Build the Wall" telethon, Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, jokingly brags about being on a "million dollar yacht" with Brian Kolfage, who Bannon quips paid for the yacht with "all that money" from the "Build the Wall" campaign. The joke, an already questionable attempt at humor, is considerably less funny given Bannon, Kolfage, and two others were arrested this week for defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser.

The campaign, which raised over $25 million to build a wall on the United States' southern border with Mexico, was led by four men who said the money would go toward the wall's construction. Prosecutors now say hundreds of thousands of dollars were "secretly" passed to Kolfage to fund his "lavish lifestyle," while Bannon allegedly received $1 million, using "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to cover personal expenses.

A million dollar yacht would certainly fall into the "lavish lifestyle" category. Bannon also jokes in the video that he and Kolfage were filming from the south of France, quickly clarifying they're actually in Sunland, New Mexico. Although given the way things have turned out, Saint-Tropez is surely within the realm of possibility. Marianne Dodson

Forecast suggests 2 hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time next week

August 21, 2020

Not one, but two hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico at once next week as 2020's historically busy season continues.

The National Hurricane Center's forecasting suggests that two hurricanes may both be in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and could make landfall at roughly the same time, ABC News reports. Tropical Storm Laura was officially named on Friday, becoming the earliest L-named storm ever, per The Washington Post.

According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, there have only been "a few times in recorded history where two tropical cyclones have shared the Gulf of Mexico," with the last similar example being in 1933. Based on the latest forecasts, Louisiana could "be in the path of two potential hurricanes that could make landfall within hours of each other," USA Today writes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration previously forecast that this year's Atlantic hurricane season could have between 19 and 25 named storms. For comparison, an average season has 12 named storms. Brendan Morrow

