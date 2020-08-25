See More Speed Reads
Late Night tackles the RNC
Stephen Colbert gingerly recaps Night 1 of Trump's Republican National Convention

3:50 a.m.

The Late Show debuted its elaborate Avengers-themed opening montage for the Republican National Convention on Monday night — and President Trump's Thanos got some CGI friends, plus Vice President Mike Pence and Batman.

"Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme — I believe the four nights are 'Famine,' 'Pestilence,' 'War,' and 'Death,'" Stephen Colbert said in his recap of the RNC's first night, adding that the first night's actual theme was "Land of Promise." He seemed to think that might be a stab at irony: "The Democratic National Convention closed with Joe Biden's warning that we have to overcome a season of darkness. Well, this week, darkness gets their turn at bat."

Other than finding America's world-high COVID-19 death toll acceptable, according to a recent poll, "what else does the GOP stand for?" Colbert asked. "No one knows, because it was announced last night that the GOP will not write a 2020 platform. Well, that makes sense, given how much Trump struggles to get down from platforms." He did find the GOP's re-upped 2016 platform pretty spot-on, though.

Then Colbert ran through the actual convention, which he characterized broadly as "a long midnight of the soul." Watching the night's speeches was like witnessing "a snake devouring the Republican Party, even though Trump promised something completely different," he said. Colbert ran through Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claiming Trump cares about people, Herschel Walker's "low bar" for Trump's parenting, and Kimberley Guilfoyle's "very nuanced screams" about Trump's agenda, her ex-husband, and other topics. "Is the loud lady gone?" he asked after her finale. "This is the first time in my life I've had to turn down the volume on C-SPAN."

"One of the most anticipated speakers of the night was presidential son Donald Trump Jr.," appearing on stage with a "sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes," Colbert said. "Either he's high or that's what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin' Guilfoyle." He was more impressed with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), minus his odd "utopia" slam, and "it all built to a crescendo when Tim Scott finished speaking 5 minutes before the end of the official run-time — so they just showed B-roll of the White House. It ended early!" Watch him turn that into an obvious metaphor below. Peter Weber

RNC 2020
Fact-checkers shake their heads at the RNC's 'parade of dishonesty,' 'fire hose of false or misleading' claims

2:24 a.m.
Trump at the RNC
Republican National Committee via Getty Images

"The first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was a fire hose of false or misleading claim, mostly drawn from President Trump’s arsenal of falsehoods," The Washington Post fact-checker team reported Monday night, focusing on a modest 19 such claims. The Associated Press concentrated on Trump's "dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care," both pre-existing conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At times," The New York Times reports, "the speakers and prerecorded videos appeared to be describing an alternate reality: one in which the nation was not nearing 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus; in which Mr. Trump had not consistently ignored serious warnings about the disease; in which the president had not spent much of his term appealing openly to xenophobia and racial animus; and in which someone other than Mr. Trump had presided over an economy that began crumbling in the spring."

And the "parade of dishonesty" from the RNC speakers stood "in stark contrast with last week's Democratic convention," CNN's fact-check team wrote. "While CNN also watched and fact-checked the Democrats, those four nights combined didn't have the number of misleading and false claims made on the first night of the Republicans' convention." One member of the CNN team, Daniel Dale, tweeted that the RNC's first night has been "exponentially more dishonest than the entire four nights of the Democratic convention," and "it's important for objective journalists to note how wildly imbalanced the dishonesty is between the current parties."

If you are interested in reading about or second-guessing the truth-squadding of the RNC's first night, read the fact-checks at The Washington Post, AP, CNN, and The New York Times. Peter Weber

the Lincoln project
Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project

1:55 a.m.
Michael Steele.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Steele once served as chairman of the Republican National Committee, and now, he's committed to ensuring that the party's presidential nominee doesn't win in November.

Steele announced on Monday that he has joined the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by conservatives that aims to keep President Trump from being re-elected in November. Steele told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that "today is the day where things should matter and you need to take stock of what matters to you — and the kind of leader you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain't him." 

Steele, the first Black chairman of the RNC, left the position in 2011, and said while he understands his role as "a former party leader," he is "still an American, and these things matter to me more than aligning myself with a party that has clearly decided it would rather be sycophantic than principled." Tara Setmayer, a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, told CNN in a statement that Steele's decision to join the group's "efforts to oust Trump and his enablers is a big deal. It's truly 'country over party' personified." Catherine Garcia

la petite mort
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after day of confusing back-and-forth amid sex scandal

1:04 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. told ABC News late Monday that he has officially resigned from Liberty University, the conservative evangelical Christian school founded by his father, hours after flatly denying reports that he had stepped down. Earlier Monday night, Liberty University said Falwell had agreed to "resign immediately as president of Liberty University today but then instructed his attorneys to not tender the letter for immediate resignation." Falwell had been on indefinite paid leave since Aug. 7, after he posted to Instagram then deleted a mildly racy photo from a yacht costume party.

His formal resignation Monday comes amid a much more salacious scandal. On Sunday night, Falwell told The Washington Examiner that his wife, Becki Falwell, had an extramarital affair with a much younger business partner, identified elsewhere as Giancarlo Granda. He said in his statement that he "was not involved" in his wife's "in appropriate personal relationship" and claimed Granda was extorting him. Then on Monday, Reuters reported that Granda had produced evidence that Falwell was involved in his seven-year affair with Becki Falwell, in a voyeuristic capacity.

"Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda told Reuters. He shared emails, text messages, and other evidence he said backs up his version of events. Granda, now 29, said he met the Falwells when he was a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012, and he started having sex with Becki Falwell that month, the affair lasting until 2018. Jerry Falwell is 58 and Becki Falwell, a conservative political figure in her own right, is 53.

Granda told Reuters that the relationship soured because he tried to break things off — the opposite of Jerry Falwell's version — and said he now thinks the Falwells exploited his "immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof" when they decided he "was the ideal target for their sexual escapades" at age 20.

Liberty University has a strict code of ethics for its students, including the rule that "sexual relations outside of a biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University."

RNC 2020
Global health expert slams RNC's segment on coronavirus: 'It's all propaganda'

1:00 a.m.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a global health policy expert fact-checking the Republican National Convention on MSNBC, said that the main coronavirus segment was "all propaganda. There's no truth to it."

He took issue with several statements in particular, including that President Trump's "quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19" and his "rapid policy changes" made telehealth services "now accessible to more than 71 million Americans, including 35 million children."

"A lot of that was hard to listen to, and this is not as a partisan, but as a clinician," Gupta said. No one even knew about the existence of COVID-19 toward the end of 2019, he continued, and now, it's one of the top causes of death for Americans. "To say that 170,000 souls lost in our country up to now is a success by any measure is fantasy," he said. "It's disrespectful to the families who lost loved ones, to frontline clinicians who put their lives at risk. It's just fantasy. It's propaganda."

Claims that Trump was able to get proper personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders were also false, he said. "We had to import insufficient and inadequate PPE, KN95 masks that did not meet any recognizable U.S. standard from China or other places overseas because we didn't have enough PPE in our Strategic National Stockpile," Gupta explained. "It's all propaganda. There's no truth to it. We didn't have enough PPE for our nurses, our respiratory therapists, or our physicians to care for COVID critically-ill patients across the country."

The Trump administration also "didn't suddenly invent telehealth or telehealth reimbursement strategies in the last few months," Gupta said. "That's false. That is absolutely false. Up until the beginning of May, well into this pandemic, you needed a smartphone, you needed broadband internet access, to actually communicate with a telehealth provider, someone like me, to order a test for a patient. It wasn't until the middle of May that they loosened restrictions so you could get a test or you could communicate with a provider by phone. So let's be clear here about what's true and what's not true." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Trump's coronavirus disaster is the big lie of the RNC

12:12 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Several segments during the Republican National Convention Monday night made the case that President Trump basically fixed the coronavirus pandemic. "From the very beginning Democrats, the media, and the World Health Organization got coronavirus wrong," the narrator of one video said. "One leader took decisive action to save lives: President Donald Trump."

It is true that a lot of Democrats badly bungled the response to the pandemic. But as writer Luke O'Neil outlines in great detail, nobody did worse than Trump. For months as the pandemic gathered steam, he dithered and made ridiculous promises that it would vanish on its own. To this day he has not coordinated any kind of federal test-trace-isolate program, as almost every other country has done, and therefore most U.S. states do not have one. As a result, America continues to suffer huge numbers of new cases and deaths every day — a months-long disaster unparalleled among rich countries.

The gall of boasting about such a stupendous failure is breathtaking. Over 180,000 people are dead, and many more permanently disabled. It's like Franklin Roosevelt bragging in 1942 that he was "the man who kept Pearl Harbor, specifically the USS Arizona, safe from a Japanese sneak attack." But with Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, going for a full-blown Big Lie is apparently about the only strategy to hand. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
Trump surrogate Kim Guilfoyle slams home state, suggests Puerto Rico isn't part of U.S., in loud, dark RNC speech

12:08 a.m.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who now reportedly earns $180,000 a year traveling to promote President Trump, delivered an animated prime-time speech Monday during the first night of the Republican National Convention. Most of her remarks focused on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, portraying his agenda for America as aimed at authoritarian strong-man socialism and rampant crime. She also suggested Puerto Rico isn't part of the U.S. and said Democrats had ruined California, her home state, currently run by ex-husband Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

"As a first-generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is," Guilfoyle said of Biden's proposals. "My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American Dream." That dream brought him from Ireland to San Francisco, where Guilfoyle was born and raised. Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917.

"The socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools," Guilfoyle said. "If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just take a look at California," which the Democrats have turned from a sort of paradise "into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America, we light thing up, we don't dim them down." The rolling blackouts in the state now are due to rampant wildfires, unusually high temperatures, and also the large amounts of energy being used on things like air conditioning and, well, lighting things up.

Near the end, Guilfoyle turned to promoting what she called Trump's sunny plans for the U.S., getting progressively louder until she yelled the finale to the empty room: "The best is yet to come!" Watch below. Peter Weber

Opinion
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, Jr. launch their 2024 presidential campaigns at the RNC

August 24, 2020
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

If the first hour or so of the 2020 RNC was all about the transcendent awesomeness of Donald Trump, beginning around 10 p.m. the festivities shifted rather abruptly to an early preview of the 2024 race for the GOP nomination.

First came former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to make a mildly enthusiastic case for Trump's re-election combined with a soft-spoken but severe attack on Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the supposed failures of the Obama administration and the imposition of "socialism" that awaits during a Biden administration that would be led "Pelosi, Sanders, and The Squad." Haley also flatly informed viewers, as a daughter of immigrants from India, that "America is not a racist country." It was a glimpse of how Haley is likely to sell herself to voters in four years — as a somewhat sunnier and subtler purveyor of Trumpian politics.

For those GOP voters who want something closer to the more pungent original, Donald Trump, Jr., showed how capable he is at dishing out the right-wing red meat his father slings in his Twitter feed and at rallies before cheering crowds. Don Jr.'s remarks were pure culture war venom from start to finish, delivered in a tone of insistent angry agitation. If that's what Republican voters crave in 2024 — and it's more likely they will if Trump, Sr. goes down to defeat later this year — Don Jr. showed that he'll be a leading contender in the "Twilight in America" lane.

There will be many other contenders for that prize four years from now — including, most likely, Vice President Mike Pence and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, both of whom will speak later this week. But on Monday night, it was all about Haley and Trump, and both showed that they will be formidable candidates if they decide to run. Damon Linker

