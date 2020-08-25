The Late Show's Melania Trump previews her suspiciously familiar RNC speech

The first night of the Republican National Convention is over, "and now everyone is looking forward to the speech tomorrow night from first lady Melania Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's live Late Show. "There's a lot of anticipation for her appearance, especially since parts of her last RNC speech in 2016 were famously plagiarized from Michelle Obama. She received a lot of flak from critics, but like Melania always says, when they go low, we go high. And people are curious about what the first lady has to say after recent signs of tension between her and President Trump. ... Evidently, his outreach to women voters is not going well."

"One of the few things we do know is that the first lady intends to deliver her remarks from newly renovated Rose Garden," Colbert said. "She personally oversaw the redesign," and new photos suggest she drained away all but one color. "It is hard to have something so green and so stark at the same time," he said. "It makes me miss the warmth of her Christmas blood forest. And while everyone is speculating about what the first lady might say there tomorrow, we don't have to wait, because joining me now is the first lady of the United States."

Colbert asked his Melania Trump (Laura Benanti) to preview her speech, and when she got to the part about how great a vice president Trump had been, Colbert got a little suspicious. She also described her "reverse Marie Kondo" design technique, let fly a mildly racy joke about roses, and explained her case for four more years. Watch below. Peter Weber