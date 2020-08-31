Mariah Carey remembers Ellen DeGeneres pressuring her to reveal she was pregnant: 'I was extremely uncomfortable'

Mariah Carey's 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres was just as uncomfortable to live as it was to watch, according to the singer.

In a Vulture profile published on Monday, Carey discussed an old TV appearance in which DeGeneres invited her to drink Champagne on her show in hopes of pressuring her to confirm rumors that she was pregnant. Carey later miscarried.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey told Vulture. "And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage."

The singer went on to say there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Clips of DeGeneres' interview with Carey resurfaced this year in light of the recent toxic workplace allegations at DeGeneres' show, and the singer tells DeGeneres in the video that she "can't believe you did this to me" as DeGeneres brings out the Champagne. Carey told Vulture that she doesn't "want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment." As Carey prepares to debut her new book next month, it seems that's one stop on the press tour we may be able to rule out. Brendan Morrow