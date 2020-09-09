Late night hosts seek the bigger picture in Trump's 'losers' and 'suckers' scandal, tragicomic Texas boat parade

The story "is such a perfect window into the reality-distortion machine on the right," Meyers said, "because even Fox News — whose own national security reporter, Jennifer Griffin, confirmed the story — has sought to undercut it" to "serve the president's agenda."
Yes, Trump held a 45-minute Labor Day press conference "where he launched an attack against leaders of the U.S. military, he launched more insults at Joe Biden, and he even launched something from his nose," Jimmy Fallon showed at The Tonight Show. "Hey, you know what could have stopped that projectile? A mask."
Trump also denied "The Atlantic's report that Trump called fallen service members 'losers' and 'suckers,'" Fallon said, and "other than the 245 times Trump has actually called someone a 'loser' and a 'sucker' on Twitter, he'd never say anything like that. That's right, Trump allegedly made outrageously offensive remarks, so you know what that means: Nothing happens to Trump and Billy Bush gets fired."
Meanwhile, Trump's campaign "blew through $800 million in a few months," Fallon said. "Who's running his campaign? Trump in the '80s? In the '90s? ... You can tell Trump's campaign is running out of money because this weekend they sunk a bunch of boats for the insurance money." He showed some Saturday's ill-fated Trump boat rally outside Austin. "Yep, the event's Facebook page said, 'Let's really make a statement.' Unfortunately that statement was: 'Help, my boat is sinking!'"
"On Saturday — you may have heard about this — I went to this cool, fun little boat parade in Texas, and sadly my ship sank," Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Josh Gad joked. "Her name was the HMS Metaphor, and she will be greatly missed." Watch him try helping remote learning as Frozen's Olaf below. Peter Weber
Usually, the fields at Scott Thompson's family farm in Bristol, Wisconsin, are only filled with strawberries, raspberries, or pumpkins, but this summer, he wanted to try something new to bring joy to visitors.
Thompson planted more than two million sunflowers, with the cheerful blooms covering more than 22 acres on the farm. He told CNN his family has operated the farm for more than seven decades, but this is the first time flowers have been planted. "We just did it ... and we just kept building," Thompson said.
The sunflowers dot more than 15 fields, so people have plenty of space and can safely social-distance as they take in the beauty of the flowers. The farm is still selling fruit, but visitors are also invited to take a dozen sunflowers home with them. "One of the things that's so cool about this is everyone is so happy," Thompson told CNN. "We get all these comments on Facebook, or if I'm out in the field, everybody is like, 'Thanks for doing this' and 'This is what I needed.'" Catherine Garcia
"Legions of Republican lawyers have searched in vain over four decades for fraudulent double voting," Benjamin Ginsberg, a newly retired top Republican Party election lawyer, writes in a Washington Post op-ed published late Tuesday. "At long last, they have a blatant example of a major politician urging his supporters to illegally vote twice. The only hitch is that the candidate is President Trump."
Trump's repeated exhortations to commit vote fraud, paired with his frequent claims that the election will be "rigged" and "fraudulent," are "doubly wrong," Ginsberg writes. They make the GOP's "torrent of 2020 voting litigation" look like "transactional hypocrisy," and they are false. "The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there's no proof of widespread fraud," he concedes. "At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged."
"These are painful conclusions for me to reach," Ginsberg adds, setting out an overview of his "38 years in the GOP's legal trenches," including serving as counsel to the Republican National Committee and six of the last four GOP presidential nominees.
Each Election Day since 1984, I've been in precincts looking for voting violations, or in Washington helping run the nationwide GOP Election Day operations, overseeing the thousands of Republican lawyers and operatives each election on alert for voting fraud. In every election, Republicans have been in polling places and vote tabulation centers. Republican lawyers in every state have been able to examine mail-in/absentee ballot programs. [Benjamin Ginsberg, The Washington Post]
The GOP lawyers and conservative activists found only a "minuscule" amount of fraud, mail-in or otherwise, and despite looking, Trump's 2016 campaign "could produce no hard evidence of systemic fraud," Ginsberg writes. Trump even put "the most vociferous hunters of Democratic election fraud" in charge of presidential commission on "election integrity," he notes, and "it disbanded without finding anything." Read Ginsberg's entire op-ed, including his warning for the GOP, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
A'Jzala Johnson, 12, has spent a lot of time in her kitchen over the last several months, and she has two flavorful concoctions to show for it.
The Luling, Louisiana, resident has always enjoyed cooking, and while in quarantine she created her very own wing sauces: BBQ & Tangy and Hot & Spicy. She decided to bottle her products under the name BabyJay's Wing Sauce, and on her first day in business, she sold 40 five-ounce bottles to members of her community. Word spread across town about how good her sauces are, and Johnson has since expanded to offer gallon jugs for $25.
Johnson is hard at work mixing spices and other ingredients together to make a third sauce, which is based off of Hot Cheetos. She told Good Morning America she hopes to one day own a food truck and see her bottles on store shelves. Her mother, Alicia Johnson, said she is "proud" of her daughter, and "as long as she does something to keep her busy, I'll keep buying bottles and we will keep selling sauces." Catherine Garcia
President Trump "never thought he was going to win" the 2016 election, Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney and fixer, said on Tuesday, and he only entered the presidential race because he saw it as "a branding opportunity in order to expand worldwide."
Cohen revealed this during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow about his new book, Disloyal: A Memoir, which details his time working for Trump. In Disloyal, Cohen writes that Trump spent much of his 2016 campaign "sucking up to the Russians," because he wanted to be able to borrow money from people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Because Trump expected to lose the election, Cohen claimed, he wanted to keep all options open for the Trump Organization, including building Trump Tower Moscow.
Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump falsely denied having any links to Russia. Trump had been "looking to do a project in Russia for many, many years, even prior to my joining the Trump Organization in 2007," Cohen told Maddow. "He's fixated on the wealth of Vladimir Putin and all of the opportunities that come with it."
Trump not only "never thought he was going to win" in 2016, he "actually didn't want to win," Cohen said. "This was supposed to be, and it's how he started it, the greatest political infomercial in the history of politics. If you take that line and you add to it the Trump Tower Moscow project you'll understand that this was a branding deal, that's all that the presidential campaign started out as, this was a branding opportunity in order to expand worldwide. There's only one problem: He won." Catherine Garcia
"Donald Trump never thought he was going to win this election. He actually didn't want to win this election. This was supposed to be, and it's how we started it, the greatest political infomercial in the history of politics." Michael Cohen on the Trump campaign as branding stunt pic.twitter.com/n2NU7EucFk
On Tuesday, 14 firefighters trying to protect the Nacimiento Fire Station in California's Los Padres National Forest were overtaken by flames, and one is now in critical condition at a Fresno hospital, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The firefighters all suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and two others were also airlifted to the hospital, where they are in fair condition. The station was destroyed. The fire broke out several weeks ago and has been burning ever since, but doubled in size overnight, The Associated Press reports. A man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the blaze.
So far this year, fires have scorched nearly 2.3 million acres across California. There are more than 24 major fires now burning in the state, and at least 14,000 firefighters are battling the blazes. Rescuers also helped get 164 hikers out of the Sierra National Forest early Tuesday, using military helicopters to airlift them out of danger. Due to the Creek Fire, the only road into the Vermilion Valley Resort was closed on Sunday, trapping the hikers.
"This is emblematic of how fast that fire was moving, plus the physical geography of that environment with one road in and one road out," Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis at Pomona College, told AP. "It's scary enough to drive there when nothing is burning. Unless you wanted an absolute human disaster, you had to move fast." Catherine Garcia
After The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg relayed some politically toxic comments President Trump allegedly made about U.S. service members captured or killed in battle — comments confirmed to Fox News, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Associated Press, and CNN, in part or whole — it was just a matter of time before the anti-Trump Republicans at the Lincoln Project turned them into an ad. That ad dropped Tuesday evening, and it relied less on Trump's purported comments than on ones he has made in public, plus his own document actions (or lack of action, notably).
Per custom, the Lincoln Project does not pull its punches in the "Fallen Heroes" ad. "Donald Trump is a draft dodger, a dishonorable coward unfit to be commander in chief," the narrator begins. Trump's comments about two Republican stalwarts, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and former President George H.W. Bush, make up a large part of the rest of the 2-minute ad. His alleged comments about U.S. Marines killed in World War I France being "losers" and "suckers" get a mention, of course, and the final line turns the "loser" line back on Trump: "On Nov. 3, it's time to throw this loser coward out of our White House."
The focus on GOP leaders and military heroism suggests the ad is aimed at similarly Trump-skeptical Republicans. But a lot of the Lincoln Project's advertising is also aimed at an audience of one, and if that is the case, "loser coward" is the intended coup de grâce. Peter Weber
President Trump is dead serious when he says he wants to be in the White House for 12 more years, Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney and fixer, said on Tuesday.
Cohen's new book about his time working for Trump, Disloyal: A Memoir, was published Tuesday, and he appeared on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show to discuss it. Cohen said Trump has changed dramatically and is "not the same person I knew going back years ago. He was always gruff, he was always a certain way, but the power he now has has gone to his head."
Above all else, Trump wants to be an "autocrat," Cohen said. "He wants to be the president for life. He wants to be just like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, just like [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, just like [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro, just like [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammad bin Salman. He craves this. He doesn't want to run for president, and that's why he says, 'What about 12 more years, 12 more years.' He's not joking."
Trump isn't capable of wisecracking because he "doesn't have a sense of humor," Cohen said. "He doesn't laugh, he doesn't tell jokes, he doesn't have a sense of humor. He means it when he says it." Cohen likened Trump to a "cult leader," and said he wrote Disloyal in an attempt to "really open the eyes of the 38 percent, the base of his, that no matter what Donald Trump does, it's acceptable to them. He doesn't care and they don't care. He wasn't joking again when he said that he could kill somebody on 5th Avenue and get away with it. He means it." Catherine Garcia
Michael Cohen on President Trump: "The power that he now has, has gone to his head. He wants to be an autocrat. He wants to be the president of this country for life. He wants to be just like Putin." pic.twitter.com/3kyQqHahu1