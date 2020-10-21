Quibi reportedly considering shutting down less than 7 months after launch

-
Quibi reportedly considering shutting down less than 7 months after launch3:18 p.m.
Pollsters and analysts increasingly predict a 1980-style landslide for Biden and Democrats2:40 p.m.
Borat 2 reportedly features a shocking Rudy Giuliani scene2:06 p.m.
Mel Brooks blasts Trump for 'not doing a damn thing' about coronavirus12:56 p.m.
Bloomberg is trying to bleed Trump dry in Florida12:51 p.m.
OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma to pay $8.3 billion settlement for its role in opioid crisis11:24 a.m.
Pope Francis reportedly backs civil union laws for same-sex couples: 'They're children of God'10:47 a.m.
Congress' bipartisan caucus is sick of stalling on coronavirus relief legislation10:14 a.m.
