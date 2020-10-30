Trump wildly claims doctors are profiting off COVID-19 deaths

-
Trump wildly claims doctors are profiting off COVID-19 deaths3:53 p.m.
Taylor Swift lends song to Biden–Harris campaign ad4:27 p.m.
Poll reveals what kids want from the next president3:27 p.m.
Biden would lead the kids' vote, poll shows3:27 p.m.
Last North Carolina polls before election give Biden, Cunningham narrow leads2:58 p.m.
Philadelphia police say they rescued a lost child. His family says they actually ripped him from his mother's car.1:34 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren reportedly wants to be Biden's Treasury secretary11:22 a.m.
Texas has exceeded its entire 2016 vote, and Ted Cruz is convinced it's a 'real race'10:14 a.m.
