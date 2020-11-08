Lindsey Graham warns GOP will 'never win' a presidential race if party doesn't 'fight back' in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that people should "not accept the media's declaration" of President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. "Fight back," he said.

Graham shares the unfounded view with Trump and other allies that voter fraud could have played a role in the outcome, noting that "this is a contested election" and therefore Trump "should not concede," which he has yet to do. But the senator also appeared to have his eye on the bigger picture, arguing that if Republicans don't fight the 2020 results, "we're never going to win again presidentially" because of an increase in mail-in balloting, which typically leans Democratic.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “from a Republican point of view, mail-in balloting is a nightmare for us.... It's the wild-wild west... Everything we worried about has come true, so if we don't fight back in 2020 we're never going to win again presidentially. “ — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) November 8, 2020

There was an increase in mail ballots in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud. Tim O'Donnell