See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

Pfizer's FDA application means the 1st COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in mid-December

7:46 a.m.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer said Friday it's submitting its application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. If the FDA and its independent scientific advisers decide the vaccine is safe and effective after a public meeting in early December, the first shots could go out to groups of Americans, apportioned according to criteria to be determined by a separate government advisory group. Pfizer said that it may have 25 million doses of vaccine ready in December, 30 million more in January, and another 35 million doses in February and March. People will need two doses of the vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced earlier this week that its vaccine had proved safe and 95 percent effective in its large, ongoing human trial. The FDA and its advisory board will conduct their own analysis of Pfizer's data, and emergency use authorization means the FDA will continue to monitor the vaccine. Pfizer said it has also started applications for approval in Britain and Europe. Moderna, whose vaccine also showed 95 percent efficacy in human trials, is expected to submit its FDA emergency use application in the next week or two.

"Help is on the way," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Thursday, adding that in the meantime, "we need to actually double down on the public health measures as we're waiting for that help to come." If the vaccines win approval and can be efficiently distributed to Americans willing to be inoculated, the pandemic could be effectively under control by mid-spring or summer. Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

Romney rebukes Trump's 'undemocratic' effort to 'subvert the will of the people'

8:04 a.m.
Mitt Romney
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is rebuking President Trump for his "undemocratic" efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Romney in a statement late on Thursday blasted Trump's latest moves as the president continues to baselessly allege widespread voter fraud in the election and, according to Reuters, seeks to persuade "Republican legislators to intervene on his behalf in battleground states," including Michigan. The Trump campaign has not provided evidence of widespread fraud in the election in court, as Romney pointed out in his statement.

"Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Romney said in a statement. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president."

Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and has rebuked the president on numerous occasions, including when he failed to denounce the false QAnon conspiracy theory. He wasn't the only Republican to speak out against Trump's efforts to undermine the election results, though. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who has also criticized Trump in the past, noted on Thursday that Trump's lawyers "have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud" in court because "there are legal consequences for lying to judges."

Sasse added, following a bizarre press conference by Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani filled with conspiracy theories about the election, "Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets." Brendan Morrow

Desperado
Edit

Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says

6:33 a.m.

President Trump's remaining lawyers and their improvised strategy of claiming fraud and spinning software conspiracies to overturn Trump's sizable loss to President-elect Joe Biden have been laughed out of court. Trump is losing recounts, and his increasingly strenuous efforts to stop certification of Biden's victory in Michigan and other states are running into hard deadlines, unshakable math, and resistance from the Republican leaders of state legislatures to overturn the will of their voters.

Trump's remaining strategy, led by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is to try and cast enough doubt about the vote-counting in big, heavily Democratic cities to force Republican lawmakers, badgered by Trump-loving constituents, to intercede on Trump's behalf, a senior campaign official told Reuters. The theoretically constitutional plan is to get GOP state legislators in at least three states Biden carried to declare the election "failed," allowing them to name their own slate of pro-Trump electors, then hope the Republican U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled House to deadlock on rival slates, throwing the election to a GOP-dominated special House session.

"Trump's chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation," David Sanger writes at The New York Times. But the fact that "Trump is even trying has set off widespread alarms." Historians and legal experts describe Trump's scheme as "the words and actions of an attempted coup," The Washington Post reports.

"We have never seen anything like this before," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told the Post. "This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders."

The claims being made by "Trump's zombie reelection campaign" are "superficial and almost universally ridiculous," Philip Bump writes at the Post. "But just because all of this is an anti-democratic effort to wrench the election away from the candidate selected by American voters, and just because it's ludicrous and clumsy, doesn't mean it can't work." Mike Godwin, the lawyer most famous for Godwin's Law, agreed.

"I don't want to be alarmist," Beschloss said, but "this is what many of the founders dreaded." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus reality
Edit

Late night hosts found Rudy Giuliani's 'insane' press conference meltdown hilarious with a hint of coup

4:07 a.m.

"Earlier today, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference about the election, and let's just say in the history of insane Rudy press conferences, this could be his masterpiece," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "I think our voting system is fine, I think it's Rudy that's broken." Seriously, "nothing screams 'confident lawyer' like a guy standing in front of everyone dripping in sweat," he added. "He's sweating like Borat just walked in the room." And then his hair dye started running down his face, Fallon laughed. "It's not all bad for Rudy — he just landed a hair-dye endorsement from Just For Unhinged Men."

Yeah, "looks like Rudy got a bad batch of Just For Henchmen," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Rudy died his hair, but his head is challenging the results. Evidently, he had his hair styled a Jiffy Lube. Now obviously it's easy to make fun of Rudy here, but it's also but it's also very satisfying."

Rudy and his "'elite strike force team' Seal Team Sux" are 1 for 32 in the courtroom, Colbert said, "so the end may be in sight, which is good, obviously, but also it's kinda sad. Because this is the most fun I've had in years: For 10 days, we've been able to watch the president lose over and over again — lose the election, lose the recount, lose the lawsuits. It's like Chanukah: we thought there was only enough stupid to last for one day, but miraculously it just keeps going."

"All jokes aside, it's become very clear that he's trying to cut the voters out of voting," Jimmy Kimmel noted at Kimmel Live. Giuliani's "doozy of a press conference" was "a success in that it did not take place in a parking lot next to a dildo shop," and it's hilarious how "he was literally dying up there," but it was also "a desperate, vomitous attack on every American who bothered to vote."

"I know this could be the end of American democracy, but guys, this s--t is hilarious," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I'm not going to lie, part of me feels bad for Rudy," he said. "But maybe this is the perfect combination of evil and ridiculous to end the Trump era. I think it's perfect. Because think about it: If someone said in 2016 that this whole thing would end with Rudy Giuliani openly plotting a coup against the government but no one would take him seriously because he had hair dye running down his face the entire time, you'd be like, 'Yeah, you know what? That sounds about right.'" Watch below. Peter Weber

death penalty
Edit

U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

1:36 a.m.
Death penalty opponents
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. government executed Orlando Hall on Thursday night for his role in the brutal murder, rape, and kidnapping of a 16-year-old Texas girl, Lisa René, whose brothers had crossed Hall in a drug deal. He was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. after being given a lethal injection cocktail at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It was the eighth federal execution carried out this year, after Attorney General William Barr lifted a two-decade pause on federal capital punishment.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had ordered a halt on Hall's execution while the court's considered his legal challenges, including that he was sentenced to death at the recommendation of an all-white Jury. Hall, 49, is Black, and the only one of the five people convicted for René's killing who was on death row. Chutkan also has concerns of the legality of the lethal injection drugs used.

The Supreme Court lifted the stay Thursday night, with the court's three more liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer — dissenting. This was the first capital punishment ruling for new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and since she did not recuse herself or sign on among the dissenters, it's pretty clear she joined the court's other conservatives in approving Hall's execution. Barrett, like Barr and four of the other five conservatives, is Catholic, and her decision may allay concerns that her "dogma" would guide her legal actions, since opposition to the death penalty is a bedrock tenet of the Catholic Church's pro-life theology. Peter Weber

Fox and Frenemies
Edit

Fox News' Tucker Carlson is reluctantly skeptical of the vote-switching conspiracy from Trump's lawyers

12:38 a.m.

President Trump's fringy legal team, led by a very sweaty Rudy Giuliani, made some pretty wild claims in a press conference Thursday, including plenty of fraud allegations they won't present in court. On his Fox News show Thursday night, Tucker Carlson focused on one particularly incendiary claim put forth by Sidney Powell, a lawyer who also represents former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He seemed skeptical.

"Powell has been all over conservative with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," somewhere in the neighborhood of seven million votes, Carlson explained. "What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history, millions of votes stolen in a day, democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government — not a small thing."

Carlson assured his viewers he wasn't dismissing Powell's claim. "This may be the most open-minded show on television — we literally do UFO segments, not because we're crazy or even a bit interested in the subject, but because there is evidence UFOs are real and everyone lies about it," he said. "We took Sidney Powell seriously, we had no intention of fighting with her, we've always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details," and she angrily refused to provide them.

Powell also hasn't shared her purported evidence with other senior members of the Trump campaign, Carlson said, adding that he's telling his viewers this because the truth matters. Peter Weber

Peachy Clean
Edit

Georgia hand recount affirms Biden's victory

November 19, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,284 votes, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said late Thursday, relaying the results of a six-day statewide hand recount of the 5 million ballots cast. Raffensperger plans to certify the results Friday, as required by law, effectively handing Biden Georgia's 16 electoral votes. President Trump won Georgia in 2016. The hand recount and audit of election returns in Georgia's 159 counties turned up nearly 6,000 unreported votes in four counties, and Trump gained about 1,400 votes when those were properly tallied. After the recount's results were released, The Associated Press joined other news organizations and declared Biden winner of the state, giving him a projected Electoral College win of 306 to 232.

Trump's campaign vowed to continue contesting the state, and the margin of defeat does allow for a taxpayer-funded machine recount, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Trump campaign's demand for a second round of signature-matching — election workers verified the signatures when absentee ballots were received — would be "impossible during recounts because ballot envelopes can't be traced back to ballots," the Journal-Constitution notes. "The Georgia Constitution guarantees ballot secrecy."

Both Biden and Trump gained in counties where overlooked ballots were discovered, mostly due to county election officials failing to upload memory cards on election night, but Trump gained more votes. No county had an error rate of more than 0.73 percent, the Journal-Constitution reports, and 126 counties were within 10 votes of their original count; 54 counties recorded the exact same results in the original count and after the hand recount. The Trump campaign's legal avenues in Georgia have all but evaporated, and its efforts to slow down certification are faltering in several key states. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, a Trump appointee, rejected an attempt Thursday to block Georgia from finalizing its results due to lack of demonstrable improprieties. Peter Weber

pivot
Edit

Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

November 19, 2020
President Trump.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.

And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden.

Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.