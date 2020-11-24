Scotland becomes 1st country to make menstrual products free

-
Scotland becomes 1st country to make menstrual products freeNovember 24, 2020
-
Biden officially tops 80 million votes, beating Obama's record by 10 million12:02 a.m.
-
Trump reportedly plans to pardon Michael FlynnNovember 24, 2020
-
People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC societyNovember 24, 2020
-
Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear adsNovember 24, 2020
-
Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'November 24, 2020
-
This year's turkey presidential pardon went to a gobbler named CornNovember 24, 2020
-
White House gives approval for Biden to receive daily intelligence briefingsNovember 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
12:02 a.m.
November 24, 2020
People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020