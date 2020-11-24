Scotland becomes 1st country to make menstrual products free

No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports.

President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."

Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."

The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times. Catherine Garcia