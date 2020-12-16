Ex-Houston cop hired by GOP megadonor arrested for aggravated assault while hunting fake ballots

Police in Houston arrested a former Houston Police captain on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running an appliance repair truck off the road and holding its driver at gunpoint in a failed bid to find fake ballots. The former cop, Mark Aguirre, had been hired by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group led by Republican megadonor Steven Hotze, to find evidence of the widespread voter fraud conservatives baselessly believed was being carried out in Harris County, The Texas Tribune reports.
"We are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened." The assault charges carry up to 20 years in jail
Aguirre told authorities he had been tailing the air conditioner repair technician for four days, aided by two other people, before forcing him off the road Oct. 19. He said he believed the technician was behind a huge voter fraud scheme and was carrying some of the 750,000 fake ballots Aguirre believed were in his possession. "There were no ballots in the truck," the Harris County district attorney's office said. "It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools." One of the people accompanying Aguirre allegedly stole the technician's van after Aguirre forced him to the ground at gunpoint, abandoning the vehicle a few blocks away.
A lawyer for Hotze told the Tribune that the Liberty Center had hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate voter fraud ahead of the election, but said Hotze "did not direct or lead any of the investigations." The Houston Police Department fired Aguirre in 2003 after a controversial raid at a Kmart parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reports. CNN's John Avlon compared Aguirre's actions to the "Pizzagate" debacle.
President Trump has reportedly considered firing the director of the FBI again, but White House lawyers have tried their best to talk him out of it.
Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, "has come so close to firing" FBI Director Christopher Wray that the White House counsel's office "warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy."
The White House lawyers, according to the report, "strongly" advised Trump not to fire Wray, saying that it would "risk creating the perception that a 'loyalty test' was being imposed" on the position or that Trump was firing him out of "retaliation" for not taking investigative actions he wanted. Trump previously controversially fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 amid the Russia probe.
In October, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering firing Wray as he expressed "disappointment" in both Wray and Attorney General William Barr that they didn't "indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation" before the 2020 election. Hunter Biden revealed last week he's under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," and according to CNN, this investigation began "as early as 2018."
His mission was to berate those on set not following COVID-19 guidelines, and he sure did choose to accept it.
Tom Cruise was heard in leaked audio released by The Sun this week angrily reprimanding members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following the set's COVID-19 guidelines. According to the report, two members of the crew were seen standing close together on the movie's set in Britain, leading Cruise to yell that "if I see it again, you're f---ing gone!"
"That's it!" Cruise says. "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f---ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f---ing industry!"
The seventh Mission: Impossible film was one of the biggest movies to go back into production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having resumed in September after shutting down in February, The New York Times reports. Production was delayed in October, however, after 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, according to Variety. After those cases, The Sun reports that Cruise "held crisis talks" with director Christopher McQuarrie, and he "keeps a constant eye out for rule-breakers" on the set.
Cruise during the rant described the Mission: Impossible set as the "gold standard," telling the crew that "they're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us" and "if we shut down, it's going to cost people f---ing jobs, their home, their family." He also yells, "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again!" Brendan Morrow
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has clashed with the career employees at the department she has led for the last four years, but she had a request for them in a department-wide meeting Tuesday addressing the shift to the incoming Biden administration. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," she said, according to a recording of the virtual meeting obtained by Politico. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what's right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always."
DeVos has blamed agency bureaucrats for getting in the way of her policy initiatives, and "political appointees at the Education Department also sought to investigate and punish career employees who they suspected of leaking information to the press," Politico notes. She told Reason magazine in the fall that the Education Department "has caused more problems than it solved." So it's not clear what kind of "resistance" she hopes those employees put up to President-elect Joe Biden's to-be-named education secretary. The Education Department did not respond to Politico's request for comment on the remark. Peter Weber
The leaders of the House and Senate said late Tuesday that they are optimistic about passing both a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government but also a COVID-19 relief package before adjourning for Christmas break. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met at least twice Tuesday, in their first meaningful conversation in months.
"We're making significant progress and I'm optimistic that we are going to be able to complete an understanding some time soon," McConnell said after hours of intense haggling. "We're getting closer." Schumer said "we're exchanging paper and ideas back and forth, making progress, and hopefully we can come to an agreement soon." The leaders said Congress won't head home for the holidays until they pass their first coronavirus relief package since April. Government funding runs out on Friday night and Congress hopes to depart for the year at week's end.
"Senior lawmakers in both parties are optimistic that McConnell and Pelosi will reach a deal on a coronavirus package, but no one seems to know exactly what form that will take — just that it will be decided in the next 24 hours or likely not at all," Politico reports. Tuesday's negotiations focused on the overall price tags and components of the year-end deal, and the coronavirus package is expected to be based on a $748 billion proposal from the bipartisan group of moderate senators who broke the monthlong logjam.
That package includes money for vaccine distribution, small businesses, health care, and augmented unemployment benefits, but not the business liability shield demanded by McConnell or the funding for state and local governments sought by Pelosi and Schumer. It's not clear if the emerging package includes direct payments to Americans. McConnell said the liability and state and local financing can be hammered out in a new relief bill early next year. Peter Weber
President-elect Joe Biden won the election again Monday, this time at the Electoral College, Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "Yes, for the 30th time, Donald Trump's attempts to undo the election have once again, finally, come to an end, and even some of his biggest enablers are accepting reality," including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), he said. "And you know Trump's luck has run out now that Mitch McConnell has conceded the election. Because forget Putin, if Mitch can't find a way to subvert American democracy, then it just can't be done."
"Palpatine-American Mitch McConnell" stood on the Senate floor Tuesday "and bravely faced a fact," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "But some in the GOP are still struggling to mince words in a way that will appease He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named." Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) won the "award for the dumbest reply." With "their boss's boss," Putin, congratulating Biden, it's time for Republicans "to face their biggest fear: reality," Colbert said. "Not a great look for Senate Republicans when the guy who interfered in our election is like, 'Come on, he won. At a certain point, you guys are poisoning democracy — and not in the right way, with poison.'"
The Late Show did have a suggestion for GOP lawmakers having a hard time congratulating Biden.
Yes, "even Vladimir Putin knows it's over — and if someone who's had that much botox can accept reality, you can, too," Late Night's Seth Meyers told the hold-out GOP senators. "I mean, this can't be easy for him. This whole thing was his baby, and now's he's got to put up with sanctions and rebukes."
Putin recognizing Biden's victory is "a tough break for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "In just a few days, his Supreme Court and his supreme leader went against him," and "as if the news wasn't bad enough for Trump, moments later Rudy Giuliani popped into the Oval Office, like, 'Don't worry, boss, you still got me!'"
"The Trump Train has a lot of empty seats today," but most Republicans are "so scared of Donald Trump" they "still refuse to acknowledge" Biden's win, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. So Putin's acknowledgment "must have been a punch in the McRib," he said. "But wait, if Putin's offering a congratulatory handshake to Joe Biden, then what is Trump eating pellets out of?" Watch below. Peter Weber
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3, congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. More than 12 hours later, at 12:41 a.m., President Trump responded in a tweet that started with a third-person assertion that his allies are criticizing McConnell for congratulating Biden, then shifts to a plea that it's "too soon to give up." Trump has not publicly acknowledged his loss.
After the Electoral College certified Biden's decisive win Monday, Senate Republicans started acknowledging his victory, culminating with McConnell's congratulations. Trump believed up until the end that Republican state legislators would step in and upend the Electoral College and the will of the voters to overturn Biden's victory, Axios reports. He's now "depressed at the realization that his backers have given up on 2020," insisting he won by pointing at his pollster John McLaughlin's prediction that if he won more than 70,000 votes, he would be re-elected. Trump won 74.2 million votes, according to the latest tally, while Biden won 81.3 million. Peter Weber
While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.
There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.
These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.
On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.
Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.Catherine Garcia