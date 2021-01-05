georgia runoffs
Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

January 5, 2021
Gabriel Sterling.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump.

"I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."

Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.

The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said. Catherine Garcia

Dr. Dre reveals he's 'doing great' after suffering a brain aneurysm

12:05 a.m.
Dr. Dre.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Dr. Dre has let his fans know he's "doing great" after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

The 55-year-old rapper and producer was rushed to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was placed in the intensive care unit, TMZ reports. On Tuesday night, Dre posted on social media that he was grateful to his "family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team."

Dre added that he will be "out of the hospital and back home soon," and gave a "shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!" Catherine Garcia

With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

January 5, 2021
Guests at the Republican watch party in Buckhead.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's a big night for Georgia politics, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's not much in-person celebrating.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are not attending any events, and it's unclear if they will make any virtual speeches. The Republicans are holding a watch party at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeting that there are about "100 operatives" walking around, with just some wearing masks.

The GOP elected officials and major donors in attendance are at "more exclusive gatherings far from our prying eyes," Bluestein said. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) did speak, but it's unclear if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) will address the crowd. She is at the Grand Hyatt, holed up in an upstairs room. David Perdue, the Republican senator whose term ended over the weekend, is at home in self-isolation, due to exposure to a staffer who has COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

Georgia's Senate races broke spending records

January 5, 2021
David Perdue.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Georgia Senate races are making history as the country's two most expensive Congressional contests.

After analyzing the most recent Federal Election Commission filings from mid-December, the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics found that the two races — Republican David Perdue versus Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) versus the Rev. Raphael Warnock — both shattered spending records.

In November, none of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote, leading to Tuesday's runoffs. For the primary, November election, and runoff, about $470 million was spent on the race between Ossoff and Perdue, whose Senate term ended over the weekend. The filing shows that 215 outside groups contributed $271 million to the candidates, with Ossoff bringing in $50 million more than Perdue. This is the most expensive Senate race ever.

Loeffler and Warnock's race is a close second, at $362 million. More than 100 outside groups contributed $171 million to Loeffler and Warnock, with Warnock raising $28 million more than Loeffler.

Over the last two months, more than $490 million was spent on TV, digital, and radio ads for the Georgia candidates, The New York Times reports. The final spending numbers will come out after the election, when additional Federal Election Commission filings are made.

Last year was a big one for campaign spending — the Center for Responsive Politics found that nine of the 10 most expensive Senate races in U.S. history occurred in 2020. Catherine Garcia

Georgia secretary of state says runoffs hit 'new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency' at ballot box

January 5, 2021

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is once again feeling good about the voting process his office oversees.

Tuesday's Senate runoffs have apparently gone so smoothly, in fact, that "Georgia's election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficency" at the ballot box," eclipsing even the two-minute average wait time during the general election on Nov. 3, Raffensperger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting systems manager implementation manager, said that while "everybody's kind of on edge for some of these things," voting has mostly been "steady as she goes," adding that the lack of wait times is not necessarily a sign of low turnout, but could just mean things are running well. The main issue on the day, he said, has been the prevalence of "rumors."

That likely wasn't unexpected for Sterling or Raffensperger, two Republicans who have clashed with President Trump and his allies over unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

Jon Ossoff: Trump's call to Georgia secretary of state was a 'direct attack' on democracy

January 5, 2021

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Tuesday said President Trump's weekend phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" enough votes to overturn the state's presidential election results "may be illegal" and was "certainly improper and disgraceful."

Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's pivotal Senate runoff races; the winners will determine control of the Senate. Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Ossoff said Trump's phone call was a "direct attack" on Georgia voters and "the democratic process." It's also a distraction from the real crisis facing the United States: the coronavirus pandemic, which is killing thousands of Americans every day.

The country's hospital systems and nursing homes are "buckling under the weight of this outbreak," Ossoff said, and "millions of people [are] facing eviction or foreclosure." Ossoff called Trump out for not mentioning this during a rally he held in Georgia on Monday night — instead, the president focused on the election results and his baseless claims of voter fraud. "We need to get economic relief to the people," Ossoff said. "We need to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the people, we need to surge vaccine distribution and make testing and vaccines free for every American to beat this virus."

He encouraged Georgia voters to hit the polls before they close, saying they have "never had more power than you have today. That's the reason the whole world is watching us in Georgia ... I want Georgia voters to feel that power and exercise that power to make history, to demand better government in a moment of crisis like this." Catherine Garcia

Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

January 5, 2021
Anthony Fauci.
PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."

In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."

Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively. Tim O'Donnell

When to expect Georgia Senate runoff results

January 5, 2021
Senate runoff voting in Georgia.
VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images

There's a chance Georgia's highly anticipated Senate runoffs will be called as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, The New York Times reports, but it's far from certain.

Indeed, Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for Georgia, told reporters he would bet "it was going to be a couple of days" before the smoke clears, though he did tell CNN to expect a "flood" of returns between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which will likely reflect the large amount of early ballots that were scanned and processed before Jan. 5.

Check out more of Sterling's comments at CNN and read a breakdown of how the results "will trickle in" Tuesday night at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

