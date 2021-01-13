U.K. begins large trial of new COVID-19 treatment inhaled into the lungs

Britain on Tuesday began a large-scale trial of a new COVID-19 treatment in which patients inhale aerosolized interferon beta proteins into the lungs with a nebulizer. The treatment, developed at Southampton University Hospital and produced by biotech firm Synairgen, cut the odds of COVID-19 patients developing severe symptoms by nearly 80 percent, according to a small, phase 2 trial of 100 patients. The new phase 3 study involves more than 600 subjects in 20 countries, half of whom will get the treatment and half a placebo inhalant.
The body produces interferon beta to fight off viral infections, but the new coronavirus appears to suppress production of the proteins as part of its mechanism to evade patients' immune responses, BBC News reports. Synairgen hopes a direct shot of aerosolized interferon beta straight to the lungs will provoke a strong anti-viral response. The early results are promising, but experts warn that promising treatments don't always pan out.
"We've had other drugs in similar circumstances, we've had hydroxychloroquine, for example," Dr. Lamis Latif tells BBC News. "But again, when that reached further trials, it wasn't as promising as it initially made up to be. Peter Weber
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.
The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons.
"I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."
Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed.
"But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.
She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." Brendan Morrow
“I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.” @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.
The original Page Six report said Willis allegedly "refused to wear a mask" at the Rite Aid in Los Angeles, even as the city has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he was reportedly asked to leave as "people inside the store became upset." The report also included a photo of the actor at the store with a bandanna around his neck but nothing covering his face.
Willis in his statement to People encouraged others not to do as he did, saying, "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up." He can only hope Tom Cruise doesn't find out about this lapse. Brendan Morrow
"Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good," Axios reported Wednesday morning, hours before the House impeaches Trump for a second time. "But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away."
"House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy would love a Trumpless world, but doesn't want to knife him with fingerprints," Axios reports. McCarthy and his "fade-away caucus sees a danger that the impeachment-conviction route is, as a prominent conservative put it, 'making him Jesus. ... Truly stupid.'"
Trump allies warn that any Republican who votes to impeach or convict Trump will never win election again, though a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday morning found that 40 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now say they would vote for Trump if he ran in the 2024 GOP primary, down from 53 percent in November. "President Trump's role in fomenting last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is negatively impacting his future political prospects — even among his base," said Morning Consult's Kyle Dropp.
Honestly, "it's hard to know where other Senate Republicans are on this," MSNBC host Chris Hayes writes in Politico's Playbook. But if Mitch McConnell is ready to convict, "it seems like we may have — very belatedly — arrived at the moment that McConnell and the Trump-era GOP have desperately tried to avoid: a Goldwater to Nixon moment in which the party decisively breaks with the criminal, dangerous president. Of course, anyone taking that side of the bet for the last four years would be dead broke by now, so I suppose I'll believe it when I see it." Peter Weber
"Last week we saw one of the darkest days in American history, and for better or worse, I was there," The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper said in a dispatch Tuesday. Klepper accompanied the mob of President Trump's supporters as they marched on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, peppering them with questions along the way, but he left when the first shots were fired and before the ransacking began.
"It's been six days since MAGA terrorists ransacked our Capitol building, but the danger hasn't passed yet," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. The FBI has warned that new "'armed protests' are being planned from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20 — four days! That's not an anti-government insurgency, that's a music festival. It's Coupchella — which is really the only place it's appropriate to go shirtless in buffalo horns." He eventually mocked the shirtless, horn-wearing "Q Shaman," Jake Angeli, for demanding organic food in jail — and rolled his eyes at a judge ordering that he get it.
"For almost a week now, we've had people trying to tell us what we saw isn't what we saw," so it was "reassuring" to see the FBI say "the MAGA maniacs who tried to overthrow the government are going to pay," Colbert said. "So, MAGA-heads who thought the feds were out to get you, I'm happy to say: they are now. I have a feeling you'll soon be occupying another federal building for a long time."
Trump is clearly "not taking alt-right terrorism seriously at all," Colbert said, explaining how we know it wasn't "antifa people" who stormed the Capitol And "with the 25th Amendment option off the table, House Democrats are set to impeach the president." But "the GOP has new talking points for why they think removing the president is the wrong move," he added, and he was not impressed: "Okay, let's 'unify' in punishing all the insurrectionists and their political leaders who legitimized their homicidal fantasies. There can be no healing until the sickness is identified and removed, and you can do it now! The tumor lost his Twitter feed!" He also challenged the new GOP unity chorus to explain what they are doing to reach out to the other side, arguing that "so far, you have done nothing." Watch below. Peter Weber
"Today, President Trump visited a town in Texas to mark the completion of the more than 400 miles of border wall," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "When they heard Trump was coming to the border, Mexico was like, 'Whew, thank God that wall is here.' Yeah, what a time to celebrate the effectiveness of a wall," six days after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, he added. "You know your presidency is off the rails when you have to distract from your attempted coup with your giant symbol of racism."
The wall covers only 20 percent of the border, Fallon noted, so "in the end, Trump didn't finish building the wall and Mexico never paid for it, but other than that, pretty good." Trump signed the wall, "so that's two crimes he's committed in the past week: incitement of a riot and graffiti," he added. "Right now, writing on his border wall is the only place where Trump's allowed to post."
The Late Show had an old-school solution for Trump and other conservatives kicked off Twitter and other social media.
"Big T flew to Alamo, Texas, today to brag about his wall, and to remind the American people that he's not just a dangerous megalomanic, he's also a racist," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Should Trump even be allowed near the border? Isn't he a flight risk at this point? The scattered crowd in Alamo was treated to a Davy Crock-of-you-know-what from our nearly departed leader," he added, running through Trump's "bananas speech." The wall is only part Trump's "last tour of all his greatest failures this week," Kimmel joked. "Tomorrow he's spending the day with Eric."
Trump's visit to the border wall was "a nice reminder of how much the president hates people storming barriers and entering places they aren't legally allowed," James Corden deadpanned at The Late Late Show. "Do you remember three years ago, when we thought the most insane thing we'd have to worry about with Trump was that wall?"
Yes Trump visited the border wall at Alamo, Texas, Late Night's Seth Meyers joked. "Meanwhile, a confused Rudy Giuliani waited patiently, 300 miles away, at Al's Ammo." And in "the latest Quinnipiac poll, President Trump's approval rating's fallen to 33 percent," he added. "Apparently most of his supporters didn't want to use their one phone call to answer the poll." Peter Weber
In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."
The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."
The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe
"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."
Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists." Peter Weber
The Justice Department executed Lisa Montgomery, 52, by lethal injection early Wednesday, shortly after the Supreme Court lifted two stays from lower courts. She was pronounced dead at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, at 1:31 a.m. A federal judge in Indiana had halted her execution Monday night, citing the "ample evidence that Ms. Montgomery's current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government's rationale for her execution." Montgomery was the first woman put to death in federal custody since 1953 and the 11th federal inmate executed since President Trump lifted a 17-year hiatus on capital punishment in July.
"The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Montgomery's attorney Kelley Henry said in a statement. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame."
A separate federal judge in Washington, D.C., issued stays Tuesday on two more federal executions scheduled for Thursday, citing positive COVID-19 tests for the inmates, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs. "The three executions were to be the last before President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, is sworn-in next week," The Associated Press reports. "Delays of any of this week's scheduled executions beyond Biden's inauguration next Tuesday would likely mean they will not happen anytime soon, or ever."
Montgomery was convicted of the 2003 murder of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett and abduction of her unborn child. Her lawyers say she is mentally ill after being subject to years of "sexual torture." Henry told AP on Tuesday morning that Montgomery was transferred to the Terre Haute prison Monday night, and "I don't believe she has any rational comprehension of what's going on at all." After the Bureau of Prisons took Montgomery's glasses away in October, out of concern she would kill herself, she had been unable to do needle-point or any of her other "coping mechanisms," Henry said. Peter Weber