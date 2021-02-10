impeachment round 2
Trump impeachment trial's 2nd day opens with warning of 'graphic and disturbing' videos

1:14 p.m.

The second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began on Wednesday with a warning for parents and teachers about "graphic and disturbing" videos set to be shown.

House impeachment managers on Wednesday began making their case for convicting Trump for incitement of insurrection, and they reportedly plan to make use of previously-unseen footage from the Capitol riot. At the start of the trial's second day, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) offered a warning for those who might be watching with children that some clips will be disturbing.

"The insurrection brought shocking violence, bloodshed, and pain in the nation's capitol, and we will be showing relevant clips of the mob's attack on police officers and other innocent people," Raskin warned. "We do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here, and please watch along with them if you're allowing them to watch. The impeachment managers will try to give warnings before the most graphic and disturbing violence that took place is shown."

During the first day of Trump's impeachment trial, Raskin showed a graphic video montage of the Capitol riot, which included disturbing footage of a woman being shot and killed in the attack. During their arguments on Tuesday, impeachment managers plan to show new Capitol security footage from the day of the riot, CNN reports.

Following Raskin's warning at the start of Wednesday's arguments, The New York Times' James Poniewozik wrote, "Not every day you see a congressional proceeding start with a parental advisory warning for graphic violence." Brendan Morrow

Democratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse: Trump 'alone had the power to stop' Capitol riot

1:38 p.m.

Rep. Joe Neguse, one of the Democratic impeachment managers, made the case for convicting former President Donald Trump on Tuesday by reminding senators not only of what he said in the lead up to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but also of what he didn't say during it.

Trump, Neguse argued, was the only person who would have been able to quell the mob, both because of his role as president and "because they believed they were following his orders." But instead he let it go on, Neguse continued.

Neguse acknowledged Trump did tell his supporters to go home "three-and-a-half hours later." But he suggested the message was halfhearted, noting it included Trump telling the crowd "you're very special, we love you." The congressman then drew up a hypothetical situation in which Trump had said "stop the attack" with "even half as much force" as he said "stop the seal" in the weeks after the November election. "How many lives would we have saved?," he wondered, referring to the five people who were killed as a result of the incident. Tim O'Donnell


New CDC research recommends double masking

1:28 p.m.

Mask up. And then mask up again.

In new research out Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found wearing tightly fitted masks decreased the chance of exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by as much as 95 percent. So for the first time, CDC experts are officially recommending double masking and other methods to ensure masks fit tightly to one's face.

The CDC suggested a variety of ways Americans can improve their resistance to inhaling COVID-19 particles. Layering a cloth mask with a noseband over a surgical mask can help seal any gaps around the masks' edges. So can wearing a nylon gaiter-style covering or a mask fitter over a surgical or cloth mask. Even just wearing one surgical mask can be improved by knotting its ear loops and tucking in its edges, as shown in this video. All of these techniques can both keep your respiratory droplets from getting out and keep others' from getting in, though the CDC only tested the first two in lab tests with dummies.


(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

KN95 masks are still in short supply, but if you have one, the CDC recommends not layering any masks on top. Layering two disposable masks also isn't helpful, the CDC says. Find the CDC's guide to better masking here. Kathryn Krawczyk


Give Eurovision Song Contest the Oscar for Best Original Song

1:16 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

It's official: The songs in Eurovision Song Contest are good.

And one of them, anyway, is now Oscar shortlisted for Best Original Song. "Húsavík" — the soaring climactic number performed by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (whose vocals are voiced by Swedish pop singer Molly Sandén) in Netflix's Eurovision parody — ought to have no business competing alongside serious heavyweights like Leslie Odom, Jr.'s "Speak Now," John Legend's "Never Break," or Janelle Monáe's "Turntables." I wasn't even sure, when I heard it the first time, if it was intended to be a good song. But the truth is, "Húsavík" is a bilingual banger, and it absolutely deserves to go all the way.

Best Original Song tends to be one of the worst categories of the Oscar ceremony, a gimme either for EGOT-bound celebrities whose forgettable ballads played over the closing credits as you were filing out of the theater, or for whatever Disney movie came out that year. Because of the tight specifications it takes for a song to qualify — the track must have been written specifically for the movie, and be "important" to its film — quality runs the gamut from "Over the Rainbow" to "Coming Home," which unforgivably made Country Strong an Oscar-nominated film. Some years, like 2011, are so weak, that only two songs were even nominated; in other years, the winner is so preordained — "Shallow," from A Star is Born, for example — that you barely needed to bother reading off the other nominees.

To be sure, "Húsavík" is not a 2020 frontrunner ("Speak Now" is the heavy favorite). In fact, it's considered less of a contender than "Wuhan Flu," from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — and neither truly has much of a shot, since the Academy historically does not like songs from comedies. But "Húsavík" is not only charmingly earnest, it has the markings of an Oscar classic, with Sandén's uplifting vocals in both English and Icelandic, and her "absolute whopper of a high note" at the end, that, "like the scream in 'Shallow,' … makes your hair stand on end," Vulture wrote. Plus people seem to genuinely like "Húsavík"; the song hit the top-10 of the worldwide iTunes chart, and peaked at no. 2 on the Icelandic charts. Rewarding this success would illustrate the category can embrace a sense of humor, and that it takes a little more creativity than writing a song with the title of the latest James Bond film in the lyrics to win.

Besides, it's the least the Academy can do for snubbing "Ja Ja Ding Dong." Jeva Lange


The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

12:29 p.m.
Capitol building.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Congress is sharply divided over President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Americans? Not so much.

With minimal support from Republicans, congressional Democrats had to use a budget resolution bill to start the process of passing the relief package with just a simple majority of the 50-50 split Senate. But 83 percent of Americans say they support Congress passing another stimulus package, and only a sliver of them say the one currently in motion is too big, a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov out Wednesday found.

That large base of support for another stimulus package spans party lines, the poll found. A massive 97 percent of people who voted for Biden in 2020 and 95 percent of Democrats say they support a relief bill, while 63 percent of those who voted for former President Donald Trump and 70 percent of Republicans say the same.

The size of Biden's stimulus bill also has a solid base of support. The poll found 39 percent of Americans say the bill provides "about the right amount" of relief money, while 40 percent say it's not enough. Just 20 percent of Americans say it's too big, the majority of them Trump voters.

CBS News/YouGov surveyed 2,508 U.S. residents between Feb. 5–8, with a margin of error of 2.3 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk


Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

11:58 a.m.

As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years.

Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position."

Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with."

Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. Tim O'Donnell


Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call

11:08 a.m.
Donald Trump
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia prosecutors have reportedly opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Fulton County prosecutors are investigating efforts by Trump to reverse President Biden's win in the state, including by calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urging him to "find" votes, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. Democratic prosecutor Fani Willis has reportedly requested that numerous state government officials, including Raffensperger, preserve documents relevant to the case in a letter that "explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation," the Times writes.

Raffensperger's office previously opened a probe focused on Trump's attempts to overturn the state's election results, with a spokesperson saying it will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." On the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" him 11,780 votes so he could win the state that he lost to Biden, saying, "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies. Trump's efforts to reverse his loss also included calling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and urging him to convene a special legislative session to overturn the results, the Times notes.

Willis previously described Trump's phone call with Raffensperger as "disturbing," reports Politico. She added, "As district attorney, I will enforce the law without fear or favor. Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." Brendan Morrow


U.S. may not reach COVID-19 herd immunity until Thanksgiving, Biden officials reportedly say

11:03 a.m.
A man gets a coronavirus vaccine.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Members of President Biden's COVID-19 team are telling officials the U.S. may not achieve COVID-19 herd immunity until Thanksgiving or early winter, two senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

Vaccine distribution is lagging across the U.S. and uncertainty surrounds whether the shots are reaching underserved populations hit hardest by the virus. And while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still effective against the highly transmissible coronavirus variants identified so far, evidence suggests they may be less so. The yet-to-be-approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also proved less effective against the newer variants. Scientists are also concerned about the emergence of more strains in the next few months that may be more resistant to vaccines and immunity attained by previous coronavirus infections, The Washington Post reports.

The reported warning comes after Biden indicated earlier this week that it'll be "very difficult" to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer with the current vaccine distribution rate of 1.3 million shots given each day. Kathryn Krawczyk

