Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

8:19 a.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Jose Luis Magana-Pool/Getty Images

Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media.

"Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person."

Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck."

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president."

Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Biden to move up deadline for making all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

8:17 a.m.
President Biden
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will reportedly announce that all U.S. adults are now set to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in less than two weeks.

Biden on Tuesday will announce he's moving up the deadline for states to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults to April 19, earlier than his previous deadline of May 1, CNN reports.

The president announced in an address last month he was directing states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults no later than May 1. Since that time, all 50 states have either made COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announced when they will. According to Axios, Hawaii and Oregon are the only states that will face pressure to alter their timetable after Biden's announcement; they were previously set to expand eligibility to all adults by May 1.

Last week, Biden said that the "vast, vast majority of adults" can expect to be eligible for vaccination by April 19 and "won't have to wait until May 1."

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden will credit governors' efforts to meet his original May 1 deadline, CNN reports. He'll also reportedly announce that 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in his first 75 days in office. The president before taking office set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days, and after that milestone was met early, the goal was doubled to 200 million doses. The U.S is on pace to meet this goal. Brendan Morrow

Israeli elections
Netanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decides

6:42 a.m.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin
Amir Cohen/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a new government, saying he has a "slightly better" chance of forging a governing coalition than centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared in court Monday to hear charges in his own corruption trial, and Rivlin did not sound thrilled to give him first shot to stay in power.

"None of the candidates have a realistic chance of creating a government that can foster trust in the Israeli Knesset, but I must do what is required of me," Rivlin said, adding that there is unfortunately no law against prime ministers serving while also standing trial for various crimes. "It is not an easy decision, on an ethical or moral level," he said.

Israeli law compelled Rivlin to give the mandate to the leader most likely to succeed, and 52 members of the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, recommended Netanyahu in consultations Monday, versus 45 for Lapid, seven for Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yemina party, and 16 who stated no preference.

"Netanyahu's path for forming a coalition is very, very narrow," and it requires him "to convince the radical right wing 'Religious Zionism' party, which consists of Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, to sit together in the same coalition with the Islamic party — which is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement," Barak Ravid reports at Axios. If he can't form a government in 28 days, Lapid will get a shot. And he fails, Israel heads to the polls again for a fifth election in two years.

Netanyahu gave a televised address Monday night accusing the judicial system of staging a "legal coup" to oust a "strong, right wing prime minister," leading Israeli columnist Ben Caspit to write in the daily Maariv that "Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it" with his "'j'accuse' speech." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Late night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

5:47 a.m.

"Say what you want about Donald Trump, but this man is a legend," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "His last act as president was to rob his own supporters. They loved him so much they stormed the Capitol for him, and meanwhile he was like, 'You go on ahead, I'll watch your stuff. Leave your wallet.'"

And last week's story about Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) alleged sex crimes "is so insane that we just have to talk about it," Noah said, finding the many accusations plausible. "Do I think that Matt Gaetz looks like a guy who shows photos of naked women to people at work? Yes. But do I think that he would have paid for sex? Yeah, definitely. But do I think that he's the kind of guy who would take ecstasy and have sex with an underage girl? Also, yes."

"If you're unfamiliar with ecstasy, it's the feeling you get when you hear bad news about Matt Gaetz," Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. He ran through the "GaetzGaete" in loving detail, then turned to Major League Baseball taking its All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's controversial new election law. "You know it's bad when an organization that includes the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians says you're too racist," he said. "That's like Matt Gaetz telling you to date your own age."

Trump called for a boycott of MLB and other companies critical of Georgia's vote-constraining law, but "it's really hard to imagine him giving up his beloved Diet Coke," Colbert said. "If he needs a pick-me-up, he'll have to ask Don Jr. to share his supply of coke classic."

"With all his complaining about 'cancel culture,' this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anybody ever!" Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. He listed all the companies Trump has tried to cancel, including "Merck, which happens to make Propecia, the drug Donald Trump takes to slow his balding down. What are the chances that Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald-head medicine? None, but he wants you to."

Republicans are "already boycotting the NFL and the NBA — soon their only sports will be golf and jarts," Jimmy Fallon laughed at The Tonight Show. He also contrasted the very different Easter messages from President Biden and Trump: "Biden celebrated Easter while apparently Trump's still furious about his election 'passover.'" Peter Weber

Point-counterpoint
U.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

3:04 a.m.
Working from home
iStock

"After a decade-long drought, worker productivity might be about to accelerate thanks to pandemic-induced technological adoption, which could lift economic growth and wages in coming years while staving off inflation pressure," The Wall Street Journal reports. Investments in productivity-boosting technology and automation, combined with a shift from bricks-and-mortar retailers to e-commerce and steep losses in lower-paying jobs in less-productive sectors, are "enabling companies to raise productivity, which is defined as output per hour worked," the Journal explains.

U.S. productivity should also be boosted by white-collar workers not having to travel to conferences or even the office, thanks to widespread adoption of teleconferencing and other remote-work software, some experts told the Journal. "Happier workers are more productive people," said Bart van Ark, director of the Productivity Institute in the U.K. "People who have more energy and are less tired are more productive people, as well."

"I'm just so exhausted all the time," writer Susan Orlean tells The New York Times. "I'm doing so much less than I normally do — I'm not traveling, I'm not entertaining, I'm just sitting in front of my computer — but I am accomplishing way less. It's like a whole new math. I have more time and fewer obligations, yet I'm getting so much less done."

Hundreds of workers told the Times that a year of working from home during the pandemic has left them "feeling like burned-out husks, dimwitted approximations of our once-productive selves," Sarah Lyall writes. "Call it a late-pandemic crisis of productivity, of will, of enthusiasm, of purpose."

"Malaise, burnout, depression and stress — all of those are up considerably," Todd Katz, executive vice president and head of group benefits at MetLife, told the Times, citing an Employee Benefit Trends Study with 2,651 employees conducted in December and January. "People are saying they're less productive, less engaged, that they don't feel as successful."

"When people are under a long period of chronic, unpredictable stress, they develop behavioral anhedonia," or the inability to take pleasure in their activities, added Margaret Wehrenberg, an expert on anxiety. "And so they get lethargic, and they show a lack of interest — and obviously that plays a huge role in productivity." Technology, of course, doesn't develop anhedonia. Read more about late-stage pandemic burnout at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Dog stops traffic to get help for her owner during medical emergency

2:09 a.m.

During a walk through her Ottawa neighborhood last month, Clover proved that she is also clever, as the dog was able to quickly get help for her owner who had a seizure.

Haley Moore and Clover, a Maremma mix, were taking a stroll when suddenly, Haley began to seize. She told CTV News that she doesn't remember what happened next, but a home security camera was able to fill in the blanks. The camera recorded Clover looking at Haley, then looking at a car driving by. Haley was still holding onto Clover's leash, but when she saw a truck approaching, Clover was able to break free and went into the road, forcing the driver, Dryden Oatway, to stop.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way," Oatway told CTV News. "She kind of backed into the road to block my truck." When he saw Haley was lying face down on the ground, Oatway jumped out of his truck and ran over to help. Clover then got the attention of another driver, Danielle Pilon, and once she was out of her car, Clover headed home.

Haley's dad, Randall Moore, told CTV News his neighbors came over and "were frantic," telling him that Clover "was barking like crazy." By the time Moore got to his daughter, she was being treated by paramedics. Haley does not know what caused the seizure, but said if this happens again, she will feel "10 times safer" because Clover will be there. She is "really amazing," Haley said, and the family showed Clover their appreciation by treating her to a steak dinner. Catherine Garcia

Money not actual speech
Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

1:22 a.m.

Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics."

Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports.

When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds:

Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes." Peter Weber

migrants
Catastrophic weather is one factor driving Guatemalan migrants to the U.S.

1:18 a.m.

Poverty, crime, and violence are just some of the reasons thousands of Guatemalans are fleeing the country every month, hoping to make it across the U.S.'s southern border. With extreme weather causing catastrophic flooding and other destruction, climate change is also increasingly motivating people to leave.

More than 64,000 Guatemalans have been apprehended at the southern border this fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, including thousands of unaccompanied minors. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez traveled to the village of Campur, Guatemala, to talk to people who have friends, relatives, and acquaintances who left for the U.S. — as well as others who plan on making the trek north themselves.

Last fall, back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota battered Campur, leaving the village underwater for several weeks and displacing more than 300,000 Guatemalans. Flooding destroyed homes, schools, and crops, an especially painful result for a town where most residents work in agriculture. Beverly Alvarado Cahuec told Bojorquez that everything in her home was destroyed by the flooding, and she is concerned by the slow rebuilding efforts.

While Alvarado Cahuec plans on staying in Campur, she knows at least six people who have left for the U.S. in recent weeks. They are aware the border is closed, Alvarado Cahuec said, but take the risk knowing that there are opportunities available in the U.S. and nothing left for them in Campur.

One woman who plans on heading to the U.S. next week is Aurora Choc Coc, a single mom of three. She told Bojorquez the flooding left her home gutted, and she hopes to find work in Houston. Her youngest child is 2, but in order for her to search for employment, her kids have to stay in Campur. "I don't know if I'll be able to come back one day and hug them," Choc Coc said through tears. Her oldest son, listening to her conversation with Bojorquez, also began to cry. Catherine Garcia

