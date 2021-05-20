Andrew Giuliani, 35, claims he's been in politics for 32 years

Andrew Giuliani is evidently quite the wunderkind, getting his start with a career in politics at just three years old.

Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced this week he's running for governor of New York, and in a Fox News interview, he was questioned about whether he has enough experience for the position. Giuliani worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump but has never held elected office.

"From an experience perspective, I may be 35 years old, but you gotta remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years, in politics and in government," Giuliani told Fox News, per Mediaite. "I'm the only announced candidate that actually has spent parts of five decades in politics."

Giuliani offered the same explanation in a Spectrum News interview, saying, "I've spent parts of 32 years in politics or in government. ... I've been around this a long time, I've got a lot of experience." He also touted spending "parts of five different decades of my life in politics of public service" at a press conference after announcing his campaign, apparently getting that number by going back to his father's 1989 mayoral campaign.

"By osmosis, it appears, he's saying that he absorbed his father's five decades of professional work," CNN's Brianna Keilar noted, "even though he personally wasn't alive for all of those decades." And for those who might argue he's too young or inexperienced for the job, Giuliani offered on Fox, "I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older." Brendan Morrow