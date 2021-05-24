Stephen Colbert's The Late Show to bring back a full audience

Guests will have to show proof that they've been fully vaccinated before entering the theater, though face masks will be optional, according to the announcement. This comes after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most situations. Colbert's staff will continue to be regularly tested for COVID-19, CBS said, and a COVID-19 compliance officer will enforce health and safety protocols.
"Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear," Colbert said. "I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."
Colbert's full Late Show audience is set to return starting on June 14th. Brendan Morrow
India's health ministry reported 4,454 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 303,720 since the pandemic began last March. India is only the third nation to top 300,000 deaths, joining the U.S. and Brazil, though the real number of COVID-19 fatalities and cases is widely believed to be much higher than the official count. India also recorded 222,315 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, down from more than 400,000 new cases a day in May but still very high.
India's first big wave of COVID-19 put a massive strain on the country's underfunded health care system. "In the capital, New Delhi, residents have died at home with no oxygen as hospitals exhausted limited supplies," The Associated Press reports. "In Mumbai, COVID-19 patients have died in crowded hospital corridors. In rural villages, fever and breathlessness took people before they were even tested for coronavirus. While the megacities have seen signs of improvement in recent days, the virus isn't finished with India by any means."
Along with overwhelmed hospitals and deadly oxygen shortages, India has struggled to procure enough COVID-19 vaccines. The world's largest producer of vaccines, India has inoculated only about 41.6 million people, or just 3.8 percent of its population, and states are canceling vaccination appointments amid supply shortfalls. Physicians are swamped with patients, and Indians are getting information, or misinformation, from friends and neighbors.
"Doctors throughout the Indian diaspora, including in the United States, are trying to fill this void from afar through both organized and unofficial channels," The Washington Post reports. "Some are sharing with their Indian counterparts lessons learned on the front lines of America's coronavirus surges. Others are making video calls to friends and relatives to check on their breathing and the care they're receiving." Peter Weber
For the first time since facing allegations of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey has been hired for a film role.
The disgraced actor is set to appear in an upcoming low-budget Italian film directed by Franco Nero called L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, Variety reported. Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, is also expected to appear in the movie, according to ABC News.
Spacey's role was described as a small cameo, and he'll reportedly be playing a police detective. The detective, The Guardian reports, investigates the case of a man "wrongly accused of sexually abusing children."
This is the first film role that Spacey has set since sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him in 2017, prompting his exile from Hollywood. In the immediate wake of the allegations, he was fired from Netflix's House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Spacey's only appearance on film since the allegations was in Billionaire Boys Club, which was released in 2018 but filmed prior to the scandal.
"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero told ABC News. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."
Since the allegations against Spacey came to light, the actor was charged with indecent assault in Massachusetts, though the charge was dropped after the alleged victim pleaded the fifth. In 2019, a sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey was dismissed after the accuser died, and a judge recently ruled that another lawsuit against Spacey for alleged sexual assault could not go forward unless the anonymous victim identifies themselves.
Local news is very important to any community, and "not just in a civic sense," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. It's a trusted source of information, a way to hold local politicians and businesses accountable, and also "a major money-maker for stations," he said. "But the need to both inform a community and make money has always been tricky to reconcile."
"Clearly, maintaining journalistic independence from advertisers is critically important — so important, in fact, it's frequently referred to as the church-state wall," Oliver said. "And the FCC has rules requiring broadcast stations to announce when content has been sponsored or paid for in any way. Unfortunately, many local stations have either completely broken those rules or violated the spirit of them through a practice known as sponsored content," where "advertising is blended directly into the broadcast." Sponsored content is "both more widespread and harder to detect than you might realize," he said. "Sometimes local businesses will pay for an interview where they can script the questions and make sure that they're presented glowingly."
Even if these "trusted local TV" shows stay just on the legal side of the FCC rules, they still shouldn't sell themselves out for uncritical coverage of questionable medical devices and treatments, Oliver argued. "You might think viewers should be smart enough to approach anything on these shows with skepticism. The thing is, though, many of these stations also swap figures between their newsroom and their sponsored-content shows."
If you watch Last Week Tonight regularly enough, you might see where this is going. "Right now, it's far too easy to make a ridiculous product that makes outlandish claims and get it onto local TV," Oliver said. "And the reason I know that is, we did. We started a company called Venus Inventions and created something called the 'Venus Veil,' an absurd medical product based on technology that absolutely doesn't exist." His team also created a website and hired an actress — and humiliated a trio of local TV shows.
"It was all shockingly affordable and, sadly, on some stations, didn't even look that out of place," Oliver said. And given the importance of local news, "that is not good." You can watch the real TV news segments and fake testimonials about the "sexual wellness blanket" at the website, and watch Oliver's segment, with cameos from George Clooney and NSFW language, below. Peter Weber
A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report says three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick enough to visit the hospital in November 2019, around the time the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in its Wuhan epicenter, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The report "could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory," the Journals says.
A State Department fact sheet released Jan. 15, in the final days of the Trump administration, said several researchers at the lab became sick in the fall of 2019 "with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness." That fact sheet was based on U.S. intelligence, the Journal says. Current and former U.S. officials differed on how credible the more specific, newly reported intelligence is, though they agreed it doesn't indicate what caused any researchers to fall ill.
"It isn't unusual for people in China to go straight to the hospital when they fall sick, either because they get better care there or lack access to a general practitioner," the Journal says. Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was part of a World Health Organization team that visited WIV to study the pandemic's origins, told NBC News earlier this year "there were occasional illnesses" at the lab "because that's normal" in the fall, adding, "It's certainly not a big, big thing."
The WHO team said it's "extremely unlikely" the new coronavirus leaked from the lab into the public, and much more likely it spread to humans from bats via an intermediary mammal, but they did not get access to some significant raw data; WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for more investigation of the lab leak hypothesis. Both the Biden and Trump administrations have said the theory needs more investigation, though "the debate is still colored by political tensions," the Journal says. China and the WIV maintain the virus did not leak from the lab.
Hundreds of homes and buildings near Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been destroyed, buried by lava that spewed from the volcano when it erupted on Saturday night.
A government spokesman on Sunday said at least 15 people are dead, including nine who were killed in a traffic accident as they tried to flee the area and four others who died while trying to escape from a prison. It is expected that the death toll will rise once authorities reach the hardest-hit areas, BBC News reports. UNICEF said 150 children were separated from their families during the chaos, and another 170 are feared missing.
Thousands of people tried to outrun the volcano, escaping with whatever they could carry from their homes. Tom Peyre-Costa of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma told the BBC the lava was moving "pretty slow," but it "didn't stop. ... It started burning the houses." He added that already, there are humanitarian groups on the ground working to help people who have lost their homes.
Nyiragongo is a more active volcano, and earlier this month, the Goma Volcano Observatory issued a report warning that seismic activity there had increased. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2002, leaving 250 people dead and 120,000 homeless. Catherine Garcia
Hairdresser Roberto Novo believes his scissors have the power "to bring happiness," and he's been taking them to apartments across New York City to give elderly people free haircuts.
Novo has worked for celebrities, cutting the tresses of everyone from Britney Spears to Naomi Campbell, but after visiting a client who was so excited to see him after being in isolation during the pandemic, Novo decided to help people who aren't in the spotlight. He asked his client to spread the word to her elderly neighbors, letting them know he was available to come to their apartments and cut their hair.
He's a package deal, bringing along his French bulldogs Machitwo and Tulula. Novo told The Associated Press he offers a "free haircut and puppy love," and this combination has been a hit. New client Madelon Spier told AP that Novo is "miraculous" and "has a way of looking at a person and knowing what's right for them." Her neighbor, Andrew Langerman, said he felt "deeply lonely" during the pandemic, and now that he's received his first haircut in months, "I feel a lot better, actually."
That's exactly what Novo wants to hear. "It doesn't get any better than that — bring some joy to senior citizens in these hard times," he said. Catherine Garcia
Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a RyanAir flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport.
The RyanAir flight from Athens was only a few miles from Lithuanian airspace when Belarusian air traffic control ordered it to turn around and land in Minsk, citing a potential security threat, later identified as a purported bomb report. Belarus' authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, personally gave an "unequivocal order" to scramble a MiG-29 fighter jet to "make the plane to a U-turn and led," his state press service said.
Pratasevich, 26, has been living in exile since Belarus charged him with inciting hatred and disorder for his news outlet NEXTA's coverage of Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on huge protests last year, following an election widely seen as rigged to give the president yet another term. Pratasevich was added to the state terrorism list last year, and fellow passengers on the RyanAir flight said he appeared terrified when he learned where the flight was headed, telling them he faces execution in Minsk.
The forced diversion of a passenger flight, evidently on the pretense of a fake bomb threat, was met with international condemnation. The Greek Foreign Ministry called it a "state hijacking" while Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it an "act of state terrorism." European official said they will discuss further sanctions against Belarus and consider declaring the country's airspace unsafe for commercial aviation. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the U.S. should consider that, too. "No travelers can feel safe if state sponsored hijacking becomes acceptable," he tweeted.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. demands the "immediate release" of Pratasevich and said the "shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime" requires "full investigation."
In Russia, which typically backs Lukashenko, the response was more approving. Vyacheslav Lysakov, a parliamentary ally of President Vladimir Putin, called Pratasevich's arrest a "brilliant special operation," The New York Times reports, while Margarita Simonyan, editor of the pro-Putin RT television channel, said Lukashenko "played it beautifully." Peter Weber