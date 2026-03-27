IOC bans trans athletes from women’s events

The ban will begin with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 26: In this photo illustration, IOC President Kirsty Coventry is seen on a computer screen as she speaks at a live-streamed press briefing from Lausanne, Switzerland about the newly announced ban on transgender athletes in women&#039;s events on March 26, 2026 as viewed in London, United Kingdom. Earlier today, the IOC issued its policy on the &quot;Protection of the Female (Women&#039;s) Category in Olympic Sport and Guiding Considerations for International Federations and Sports Governing Bodies.&quot; The policy, which will be in effect from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, eligibility for women&#039;s events will require a one-time gene test. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
IOC President Kirsty Coventry is seen on a computer screen
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

What happened

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday announced that transgender women athletes will be barred from competing in women’s events starting with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The announcement ends “months of speculation” over how the governing body would address one of the “most contentious issues facing global sports,” The New York Times said. It was the IOC’s “most consequential” decision since Kirsty Coventry took over as the organization’s first woman president last June.

Who said what

“Eligibility for any female category event” at any IOC event is “now limited to biological females,” the IOC said in a statement. Any athlete who wants to compete in a women’s category must take a mandatory one-time gene test to determine if they have a Y chromosome. “We know that this topic is sensitive,” Coventry said. But the “science” conducted by the IOC’s “medical experts” shows that “biological males” have inherent physical advantages, and “at the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

Critics warned that the new policy “extends beyond transgender athletes and could subject all women competitors to invasive scrutiny,” Advocate said. The “potential” for “increased ‘gender policing’ of all female athletes” is “unwelcome,” said Outsports. The French Olympic Committee said the genetic tests “raise major ethical and scientific concerns” and also “practical difficulties,” since French “bioethics laws and the civil code” prohibit their use.

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What next?

The IOC’s policy is “widely expected to be adopted by international sports federations and become a universal rule for competitors in female elite sports,” Reuters said. But it also “can — and likely will — be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” The Associated Press said. Any challenge would examine the “science underpinning IOC research which was not published” on Thursday.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  