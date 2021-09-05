Poll: 70 percent of people would quit their job over exemption-less vaccine mandate

About 70 percent of unvaccinated Americans who are not self-employed said they would likely quit their job if their employer mandated COVID-19 vaccines and did not grant religious or medical exemptions, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll found.

Those numbers don't suggest vaccine mandates would lead to a massive exodus from the workplace since a healthy majority of employees who are working at places that have yet to implement a mandate have already received their shots, anyway. But among the 30 percent or so who haven't there is significant opposition. Only 16 percent from that group would comply with the mandate, while 35 percent said they would seek an exemption and 42 percent would leave. If there's no exemption, then 72 percent of those surveyed said they would quit.

Wash Post/ABC poll shows 67% of workers who aren't self-employed would respond to a workplace vaccine requirement by quitting or asking for an exemption and quitting if it's denied. pic.twitter.com/Ad49dgFpP6 — Jon Steingart (@jonsteingart) September 5, 2021

Still, overall vaccine hesitancy has continued to decrease, and the Post poll is the latest data set indicating more and more people have already, or are willing to, get their shots. Mask and vaccine requirements are also favored by a majority of people.

More evidence that indoor mask requirements are more popular than the very vocal backlashes may suggest https://t.co/OacJTpqEPj pic.twitter.com/Mavm3oZV8J — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) September 5, 2021

The Post/ABC poll was conducted by telephone between Aug. 20-Sept. 1 among 1,066 adults in the U.S. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post.