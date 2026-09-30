How a Madrid pensioner became a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis

Eviction of 87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal sparked nationwide protests

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Police officers escort 87-year-old Mari Carmen from her home in central Madrid, Spain, after she is evicted by court order
Police officers removed an exhausted Abascal from her home in Madrid
(Image credit: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu / Getty Images)

The sight of a disabled octogenarian being removed from her home on a stretcher has reignited public anger about Spain’s housing crisis. Tens of thousands of Spaniards took to the streets last weekend, protesting at the eviction of Madrid pensioner María del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen, and demanding “stronger protection for tenants in the face of a housing shortage and soaring rents”, said the BBC.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.