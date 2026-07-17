Sonam Wangchuk and hunger striking in India

The Indian activist is championing a student-led protest against the education system, but his health is declining

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Activist Sunam Wangchuk is examined by doctors
Sunam Wangchuk is ‘one of India’s best-known public figures outside mainstream politics’
(Image credit: Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images)

“I’m sorry but I’m unable to speak.”

Surrounded by concerned medics and supporters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, 59-year-old Sonam Wangchuk entered the 20th day of his hunger strike, scarcely able to move unaided.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.