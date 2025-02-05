At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting

What happened

At least 11 people died in a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, including the suspected gunman, police said. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the attack the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history."

Who said what

Located 125 miles west of Stockholm,, the school, Campus Risbergska, "serves students over age 20," most of whom are working to complete their high school education, The Associated Press said. It also offers "Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities."

"Fatal attacks at schools are rare" in Sweden, with 10 such deaths recorded between 2010 and 2022, Reuters said. But a "wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem" has left the country with "by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence" in the European Union.

What next?

Officials said the death toll could rise. Police did not publicly identify the suspected shooter or offer a motive, though they said they did not believe it was tied to terrorism or organized crime. "The time will come when we will know what happened" and why, Kristersson said in a press conference. "Let us not speculate."