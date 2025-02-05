At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting

The worst mass shooting in Swedish history took place in Orebro

Police outside site of mass school shooting in Orebro, Sweden
Sweden has 'by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence' in the European Union
What happened

At least 11 people died in a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, including the suspected gunman, police said. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the attack the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history."

