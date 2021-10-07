At least 20 killed after 5.7-magnitude quake hits southern Pakistan

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Balochistan province in Pakistan early Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people.

The quake hit 62 miles east of Quetta, Balochistan's provincial capital, at a depth of around 12 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Officials report that hundreds of mud homes have been destroyed, and many of the victims were killed by falling walls and roofs.

Harnai, a remote mountainous city, was hit hard, The Guardian reports, but due to a lack of paved roads and electricity, it's difficult to get rescuers into the area. It's estimated that at least 150 people have been injured across the province, and officials warn that the death toll will likely rise.