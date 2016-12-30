Poll: Most people think 2016 was good for them personally — but bad for the world

2016 was a bad year for the world, but a pretty good one on a personal level, said people in 21 countries questioned for a new YouGov survey. The poll results, released Friday, found many respondents also took a dim view of the year's impact on their nation.
Most are optimistic about improvements in 2017, but their expectations remained more positive on the individual and family scale than when thinking in national or global terms. East Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African people are more likely to anticipate a good 2017, while Western nations like the United States, Germany, Britain, and France tend toward comparative pessimism. Bonnie Kristian
An investigation by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division found that Ville Platte, Louisiana, routinely holds people in jail without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment. In fact, the DOJ reports, local law enforcement often "use investigative holds where they lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest, but instead have a 'hunch' or 'feeling' that a person may be involved in criminal activity." One sheriff's officer described personally jailing people based solely on his possession of "a pretty good feeling" or "gut instinct."
These investigative holds last "for 72 hours and sometimes longer," and the individuals jailed are "strip-searched, placed in holding cells without beds, toilets, or showers, and denied communication with family members and loved ones." In one case cited in the report, a woman taken into custody was strip-searched, required to remove her tampon, and jailed overnight without access to sanitary products. She was not suspected of having any involvement in the robbery about which she was questioned.
All told, law enforcement in Ville Platte conducted about 900 arrests and holds between 2012 and 2014 alone — potentially affecting more than 10 percent of the town's 7,000 people — that were "not even ostensibly supported by probable cause." The DOJ report recommends a number of reforms to the local police and sheriff's offices to address these patterns and will continue to work with both departments to ensure changes are pursued. Bonnie Kristian
When the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs at the presidential inauguration next month, one member definitely won't be there. A longtime member of the choir has decided to quit the group rather than participate in the festivities in celebration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Jan Chamberlin said she made her decision to resign from the choir after she "spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony" and "reflected carefully on both sides of the issue." Ultimately, Chamberlin said she realized she could "never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect" if she were to perform. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him," Chamberlin said. On Facebook, she urged people to realize that "history is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler."
A church spokesman said that participation in the choir and at the inauguration is entirely voluntary. About 215 of the choir's 350 members are expected to perform in Washington, D.C., next month. Becca Stanek
Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-daughter duo who died within one day of each other, will likely have a joint funeral, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher has confirmed.
"It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics. We like the idea, if it's at all possible," Fisher said. "I think it's appropriate." He has said that shortly before his mother died, she said she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her, and she'd also expressed an interest in laying Carrie to rest where she'd planned to be buried.
Carrie, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds, who starred in Singin' in the Rain, died Wednesday after having a stroke. She was 84.
The funeral's date and location have yet to be confirmed. Becca Stanek
Global stock markets were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of the year, ahead of the opening bell in the U.S. European stocks edged down while some Asian markets made gains. U.S. stock futures edged higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite benchmark indexes all rising by about 0.2 percent, signaling a positive start to the day. The Dow is poised to wrap up its best year in three years. U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors traded cautiously to close out 2016. Harold Maass
A cease-fire negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey took effect in Syria at midnight Friday, hours after the Syrian government and opposition groups signed onto the agreement on Thursday. The truce does not cover the Islamic State and the al Qaeda affiliate in Syria. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deal appeared to be holding in its first hours, despite scattered clashes. The Syrian National Coalition said rebel factions would respect the cease-fire but retaliate if the government and its allies resumed shelling and airstrikes in rebel areas. Harold Maass
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will not expel 35 U.S. diplomats in response to new U.S. sanctions, as was recommended by Russia's foreign ministry. Instead, Putin said he will wait and see what President-elect Donald Trump does when he takes office before deciding what steps to take.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had suggested removing 31 members of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four from the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. The proposal was a clear tit-for-tat response, as it came just a day after President Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, and the issuance of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities believed to be involved in cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
The White House said the responses to Russia's "significant malicious cyber-enabled activities" were intended to indicate such meddling is "unacceptable and will not be tolerated." Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the Obama administration's response proof that they are "a group of foreign policy losers, embittered and short-sighted."
Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in the hacking of various Democratic organizations and officials, despite both the FBI and the CIA finding evidence that Russia interfered to help Trump. Becca Stanek
Police say a suspicious Uber driver in Oak Park, California, stopped a case of child sex trafficking after he gave a ride to two women accused of pimping out a 16-year-old runaway.
On Monday, Keith Avila picked up the girl and two women, identified by police as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, for a 13-minute trip to a Holiday Inn Express in Elk Grove. During the ride, the conversation between the women and the girl, as well as her attire, alarmed him. Avila told KCRA the girl looked to be 12, and was dressed in a "very short skirt" that struck him as "odd." The women engaged in conversation with the girl, telling her that once she got to the hotel, she would meet a man that she should "pat down" for weapons. They also said she had to "get the donation" before she started to touch him, Avila said.
After dropping his passengers off, Avila, who has only been an Uber driver for a month, drove out of sight of the hotel, and called police, who quickly arrived and arrested Pettway, Westley, and Disney Vang, 20, the man who allegedly was waiting at the hotel. The woman are both in a Sacramento County Jail on pimping related charges, and Vang was released Tuesday on bail. Beth Hassett, CEO of WEAVE, an organization that works with domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors in Sacramento County, told KCRA this was "a perfect example of the community coming together and recognizing that something is not right." She also explained that women are often used to recruit young girls because they have an easier time establishing trust, and traffickers look for runaways, children in foster care, and those that look vulnerable, in order to exploit them. Catherine Garcia