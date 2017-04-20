Republicans move toward party agreement on health-care bill

The GOP health-care reform effort was thwarted last month due to lack of party cooperation, but moderates and conservatives on the right are reportedly drawing close to agreement on an ObamaCare replacement, The Huffington Post reports.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), leader of the more moderate Tuesday Group, have reached a deal for an amendment that would let states waive the rule that prevents insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions more money for premiums, Politico reported Thursday. The bill would also reinstate essential health benefits, which the Freedom Caucus had fought to remove.

Republicans need 216 votes to pass the bill in the House, but party moderates may still hold out, even with the amendment. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29. Read a full summary of the amendment at Politico, here. Jeva Lange