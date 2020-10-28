Here are 64 more things Donald Trump has said about women since becoming president of the United States.

On women, generally

1. "I actually like women much more than I like men, I have to say." [Sept. 19, 2020]

On Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major-party presidential ticket

2. "The meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate." [Aug. 11, 2020]

3. "Extraordinarily nasty" [Aug. 11, 2020]

4. "A mad woman" [Aug. 13, 2020]

5. "An insult to our country" [Sept. 8, 2020]

6. "This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence." [Oct. 8, 2020]

On the progressive "Squad" of Democratic congresswomen

7. "Go back" to "the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." [July 14, 2019]

8. "A Nightmare for America!" [July 23, 2019]

On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democratic congresswoman

9. "A wack job" [Oct. 3, 2019]

10. "This is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." [Aug. 13, 2020]

On Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democratic congresswoman and Somali refugee

11. "She is somebody that doesn't really understand life, real life." [April 16, 2019]

12. "Foul Mouthed" [July 19, 2019]

13. "She's telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?" [Sept. 22, 2020]

On Michelle Obama, former first lady

14. "She's in over her head." [Aug. 17, 2020]

On Muriel Bowser, mayor of the District of Columbia

15. "Incompetent" [June 5, 2020]

On Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democratic senator

16. "Lightweight" [Dec. 12, 2017]

On Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democratic senator

17. "If I can test her [DNA] personally … That will not be something that I enjoy doing." [Oct. 15, 2018]

18. "She opened that fresh mouth of hers." [Dec. 10, 2019]

19. "She is a very mean person and people don't like her." [March 6, 2020]

On Maxine Waters, California Democratic congresswoman

20. "Crazy … ranting and raving." [July 3, 2018]

Frederica Wilson, Florida Democratic congresswoman

21. "Wacky" [Oct. 22, 2017]

On Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

22. "Stone-cold crazy" [Aug. 13, 2020]

23. "Crazy as a bedbug" [Oct. 26, 2020]

On Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic governor of Michigan

24. "Your Governor, Gretchen 'Half' Whitmer, is way in over her head, she doesn't have a clue." [March 27, 2020]

25. "Don't call the woman in Michigan." [April 2, 2020]

On Mika Brzezinski, Morning Joe co-host

26. "Dumb as a rock" [July 1, 2017]

27. "Crazed" [Dec. 13, 2018]

28. "Wacky" [May 26, 2020]

29. "Ditzy airhead" [Aug. 13, 2020]

On April Ryan, CNN political correspondent

30. "Sit down." [Nov. 7, 2018]

31. "You talk about somebody that's a loser. She doesn't know what the hell she's doing. She gets publicity, and then she gets a pay raise. ... She's very nasty, and she shouldn't be." [Nov. 9, 2018]

Cecilia Vega, senior White House correspondent for ABC News

32. "I know you're not thinking, you never do." [Oct. 1, 2018]

Kristin Fisher, Fox News correspondent

33. "You should say, 'Congratulations, great job,' instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question." [April 6, 2020]

On Yamiche Alcindor, reporter for PBS NewsHour

34. "Look, let me tell you something. Be nice. Don't be threatening. Be nice." [March 30, 2020]

On Abby Phillip, CNN White House correspondent

35. "What a stupid question that is. What a stupid question. But I watch you a lot, and you ask a lot of stupid questions." [Nov. 9, 2018]

On Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times

36. "A third rate reporter" [March 11, 2018]

On Sarah Jeong, member of The New York Times editorial board from 2018 to 2019

37. "Disgusting" [Aug. 19, 2018]

On Weijia Jiang, CBS News journalist

38. "You ought to be ashamed of yourself … [you] asked your question in a very nasty tone." [April 3, 2020]

On Omarosa Manigault-Newman, former Apprentice contestant and White House political aide

39. "She was vicious, but not smart." [Aug. 13, 2018]

40. "Wacky and Deranged" [Aug. 13, 2019]

41. "Disgusting and foul-mouthed" [Aug. 31, 2019]

On Ann Coulter, right-wing pundit

42. "Wacky Nut Job" [March 9, 2019]

On suburban women

43. "Housewives" [Oct. 15, 2020]

On Carmen Yulín Cruz, mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico

44. "Crazed and incompetent" [April 1, 2019]

45. "A despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn't trust under any circumstance." [July 18, 2019]

On Theresa May, former British prime minister

46. "A fool" and "spineless" [June 30, 2020]

On Angela Merkel, German chancellor

47. "Stupid" [June 29, 2020]

On Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

48. "I said, 'Why are you being so kind [to Yovanovitch]?' 'Well, sir, she's a woman. We have to be nice.'" [Nov. 22, 2019]

49. "This was not an angel, this woman, okay? I just want to let you know, this was not a baby that we're dealing with." [Nov. 22, 2019]

On Oprah Winfrey

50. "Very insecure" [Feb. 18, 2018]

On Michelle Wolf, comedian

51. "Filthy" [April 29, 2018]

Samantha Bee, comedian

52. "No talent" [June 1, 2018]

On Melania Trump, first lady

53. "So I had a choice. 'Do we have no food for [the Clemson Tigers' visit to the White House after their College Football National Championship]? 'Cause we have a shutdown. Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make along with the second lady?" [Jan. 14, 2019]

54. "[Rep. Steve Scalise's wife] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't." [Oct. 31, 2019]

On Hope Hicks, a senior counselor to Trump who contracted COVID-19

55. "It's very, very hard when you are with people from the military or law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you, because we really have done a good job for them. And you get close and things happen. I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she's a very warm person with them." [Oct. 1, 2020]

On Savannah Guthrie, Today co-anchor and town hall moderator

56. "They asked me if I'd do it, I figured, 'What the hell? We get a free hour on television.' And we got Savannah Guthrie. She's always lovely, isn't she?" [Oct. 15, 2020]

57. "Totally crazy" [Oct. 16, 2020]

58. "This Savannah Guthrie, who is just terrible. She was coming out of her chair. She was crazed." [Oct. 26, 2020]

On Lesley Stahl, reporter for 60 Minutes and presidential debate moderator

59. "So hostile to me." [Oct. 26, 2020]

On Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and attempted rape

60. "If the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed." [Sept. 21, 2018]

61. "I evened the playing field [by mocking her accusations]." [Oct. 7, 2018]

On E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the 1990s

62. "What she did is terrible … people have to be careful because they're playing with very dangerous territory." [June 22, 2019]

63. "She's not my type." [June 24, 2019]

On models

64. "The [COVID-19] models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model. The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model." [April 3, 2020]