The daily business briefing: July 31, 2020

Dunkin' to close 800 locations

Dunkin' announced Thursday that it will permanently close 8 percent of its doughnut shops in the United States. That amounts to about 800 restaurants. The company said as it reported second-quarter earnings that the closures affected "low-volume sales locations" that accounted for just 2 percent of its U.S. sales. More than half of the outlets shutting down are in Speedway convenience stores. Dunkin' said another 350 locations might close abroad. The news came as restaurants across the country are struggling as customers stay home due to the coronavirus crisis. California Pizza Kitchen filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday. The company said it would close about 200 locations as it joined a growing list of struggling chains pushed to the brink of financial disaster by the pandemic. [CNN, The Wall Street Journal]