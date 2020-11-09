The daily business briefing: November 9, 2020

Astronauts arrive ahead of SpaceX's 2nd crew launch

Four astronauts on Sunday arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to prepare for SpaceX's second crew launch next weekend. NASA has relied on Russian spacecraft to get astronauts into orbit since the retirement of the space shuttle fleet. The SpaceX mission marks the beginning of NASA's use of private companies to make regular crew rotations at the International Space Station. Boeing will fly its first crew next summer. This SpaceX flight will have twice as many astronauts as its first test flight earlier this year. "Make no mistake: Every flight is a test flight when it comes to space travel," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. "But it's also true that we need to routinely be able to go to the International Space Station." [The Associated Press]