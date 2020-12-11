The daily business briefing: December 11, 2020

Boris Johnson warns no-deal Brexit a 'strong possibility'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that there was a "strong possibility" the United Kingdom and the European Union would not be able to reach a post-Brexit trade deal. Britain officially left the EU on Jan. 31, and started an 11-month transition period. If the two sides don't strike a new agreement before Dec. 31, the U.K. will stop following EU trade rules. Both sides would then be faced with potentially costly taxes and border controls. The EU and the U.K. are engaged in last-ditch talks, but on Saturday they released a joint statement saying that they had made progress but remained divided on three major issues, "level playing field, governance, and fisheries." "Now is the time for the public and for businesses to get ready for January the first. Because believe me, there's going to be change either way," Johnson said. [The Hill]