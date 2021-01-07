The daily business briefing: January 7, 2021

Manufacturing association urges Pence to consider removing Trump

The head of the National Association of Manufacturers on Wednesday urged Vice President Mike Pence to "seriously consider" invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove President Trump from power after rioters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the trade group, said the violent assault on Congress was "not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in." Timmons said Trump, who praised the crowd before it headed to the Capitol, had "incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution." The Washington Post also called for Trump's removal, saying he caused the violence by telling the insurrectionists to "be wild" and adding, "You'll never take back our country with weakness." [CNBC, The Washington Post]